tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Mouratoglou showcases superb rally from Federer at Italian Open in 2019 - "The perfection at work"
Patrick Mouratoglou is a keen fan of the way Roger Federer played tennis and he highlighted it with a rally from the 2019 Italian Open. Federer has been called perfect by many over the years and it's just a combination of tremendous tennis skill and incredible grace with which he played tennis. Nobody looked better doing it and it's something that drew many fans to him.
tennisuptodate.com
Clijsters on Federer's connection with rival Nadal: "That's going to be a lifetime of friendship"
The friendship of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal demonstrated how rivals can become close friends, and nothing demonstrated the beauty of it more than the Laver Cup this year. Emotions from Federer were expected at his retirement ceremony but nobody expected to see Nadal as emotional as he was. He was somewhat of an emotional person by self-admission but he shed more tears than Federer did that night.
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios on reasoning behind Diriyah Tennis Cup appearance: "I love travelling to places where you don't know much about tennis, and trying to draw attention to the sport"
Nick Kyrgios shares his reason for attending the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudia Arabia and its promotion of tennis. Kyrgios is among the players that will play tennis in Saudi Arabia this week and like most of them, he caught some criticism for it. Kyrgios is not one to be affected by criticism much as he's dealt with it for years but he did explain why he is attending the event.
Madame Noire
Twitter Defends Serena Williams After Online User Says Her Legacy Would Be ‘More Solidified’ If She Married Black
Twitter rallied behind tennis champion Serena Willams after an unwarranted opinion on her legacy. The conversation sparked after a verified user tweeted, “Serena Williams’ legacy would of been even more solidified if she married a Black American man.”. Twitter’s Response. Many Twitter users highlighted that who Serena’s...
brytfmonline.com
Yardbarker
tennismajors.com
Hopman Cup is back, in a new place and new time of the year
The Hopman Cup – always one of the popular events with the players – is back. The mixed team event was removed from the calendar after 2019, having been a fixture with players and fans since 1989 in its traditional slot in the first week of the year, including the likes of Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic over the years.
tennisuptodate.com
Berrettini leaves 2022 with worrying statistic, failed to beat a player in the top 10 all year
Matteo Berrettini did not have a very good year in 2022 with some bright spots but there is a stat that might worry fans moving forward. Berrettini opened the season well in Australia going deep in the event and beating players like Alcaraz and Monfils. He then injured his wrist missing the Sunshine double and all of the clay season. He returned on Grass winning Stuttgart and Queens back to back but missed Wimbledon due to COVID.
tennisuptodate.com
Sabalenka shares tactic conversation with Badosa ahead of World Tennis League: "I hope Novak Djokovic does everything, we'll rest"
Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka are in the same team for the World Tennis League and they talked about tactics ahead of the event. The screenshot of the conversation was shared on social media by Aryna Sabalenka and it contains some hilarious parts with Badosa hoping for Novak Djokovic to carry the team to success. Team Falcons consists of the occasional doubles partners and Djokovic and Dimitrov.
tennisuptodate.com
Agassi, Evert, King, Haas, Lisicki among those to pay tribute to Bollettieri after passing
Legendary tennis coach Nick Bollettieri passed away and tributes have been coming in from many players with whom the coach worked. Everybody that knows tennis knows who Bollettieri was and did with the American coaching many greats including the Williams sisters, Agassi and many others. He passed away at the age of 91 after his health declined in recent weeks.
tennisuptodate.com
Clijsters heaps praise on World No.1 Swiatek: "She has an open mindset to learn and absorb from all the greats that walk around at the Grand Slams"
According to Kim Clijsters, Iga Swiatek has an open mindset to learn and absorb from all the great players around the Tour. Swiatek underwent a major change in the past year emerging as the undisputed number one in women's tennis. It's quite a stark contrast to the player we saw at the WTA Finals in 2021 when she was spotted crying on the court struggling to keep going in a match against Sakkari.
France 24
Bollettieri -- the hard as nails coach who shaped tennis stars
While his methods were sometimes controversial, his academy in Florida churned out top players. Agassi, Maria Sharapova, Seles, Jim Courier, Anna Kournikova and Mary Pierce all passed through his Bradenton complex. Bollettieri also advised Venus and Serena Williams and Boris Becker. The demanding routine for children and adolescents living and...
tennisuptodate.com
Sonego describes Nadal as a 'very available' person off court and Djokovic as 'very open'
Lorenzo Sonego described Nadal and Djokovic as very open off the court as they are very approachable all the time. Lorenzo Sonego knows Nadal and Djokovic rather well having played on the same Tour as them for years. The Italian spoke about them in his recent interview with La Repubblica of Turin noting how they are quite approachable compared to the average player.
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios jokes on ATP Awards snub: "To be honest I should be in coach of the year, I coached myself to a Wimbledon final"
Nick Kyrgios joked about the ATP Awards explaining that he should have been nominated for coach of the year after getting to the Wimbledon final. Kyrgios understood a long time ago that he doesn't work well with a tennis coach and he assumed the role for himself. He coaches himself prior to match, during a match and after matches. He does have a team but no coach.
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic loses top earner spot to Carlos Alcaraz after ATP awards bonus to players
Novak Djokovic won't finish as the top earner in 2022 after all as Carlos Alcaraz received a sizeable bonus from the ATP. The bonus prize money is awarded each year at the end of it and is mainly determined by how many ATP events like Masters players play and how well they do. Alcaraz won two of them (Miami, Madrid) which earned him quite a bit of bonus money compared to Djokovic who missed a lot of them.
tennisuptodate.com
Clijsters backs Djokovic to make statement with Australian Open return: “He's going to be more motivated than ever”
Novak Djokovic is heavily favoured to win the Australian Open next year and Kim Clijsters backed him to get it done. Djokovic was unable to compete at last year's Australian Open due to having his visa suspended. He was deported from the country because of it and missed out on the chance to win his 10th Australian Open which would be a new record. Nobody has as many triumphs down under and only Nadal ever won a grand slam event ten times.
tennisuptodate.com
Jamie Murray believes Jack Draper will be next star to benefit from playing Battle of the Brits tournaments as 2023 season approaches
Jamie Murray believes Jack Draper could greatly benefit from playing in the Battle of the Brits event as Emma Raducanu did. Raducanu played at the event in 2020 and later went on to do some great things which could happen for Draper as well. The Brit made quite an impression this year on the Tour quickly establishing himself as a pretty strong top 50 player.
