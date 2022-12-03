ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

Gwen Stefani Poses In A Sheer Mesh Top And Oversized Denim Jacket For Her Instagram Followers—And They're Losing It!

By Marissa Matozzo
shefinds
shefinds
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bTnb2_0jWP4I9e00
instagram.com/gwenstefani;

Gwen Stefani just rocked her own sultry, revamped spin on a Canadian tuxedo look, and fans can’t get enough! In her latest Instagram video posts for her 15 million followers, the Voice coach, 53, donned an oversized denim jacket with knitted, white detailing, a sheer, white mesh top underneath it, low-waisted blue jeans (that make us think of her 90s ska-punk days) and white, knee-high boots to pull it all together.

In the first clip that the No Doubt frontwoman shared, she showed off her outfit while dancing to her song “Rare.” She gave fans behind-the-scenes glimpses of this look— and her other outfits of the week— in the video that followed.

Gwen Stefani Dons A Sultry Sheer Top With An All-Denim Look On IG

To complete her punky and country-inspired get-up, Stefani accessorized with a white belt around her tiny waist, which helped to emphasize her toned abs seen through her sheer shirt, as well as her chic bra top. The Grammy winner added shiny gold hoop earrings to dazzle up her look even more, and also showcased a checkered, black-and-white mani. The “Sweet Escape” singer styled her blonde tresses into a chin-length bob with retro, flipped-out ends and part of her locks slicked back at the crown.

As for makeup, the GXVE Beauty founder went for her signature black liner cat-eye with sky-high lashes, rhinestones underneath her bottom lash line, shimmering rose gold eyeshadow, a touch of blush on her high cheekbones, and a shimmering glossy nude lip to top it all off. In her first video caption, Stefani wrote, “all denim all day” with a white heart emoji.

In the second video, Stefani can be seen in a number of intricate ensembles, including one with a sparkly bra top, emerald cardigan, low-waisted jeans, a black and yellow 60s-esque mini dress, and a striped, black-and-white long-sleeved shirt with ab-baring midi denim shorts along with our favorite look— the all-denim and sheer top pairing. Regarding the video, Stefani wrote, “pov: ur blessed with a new iconic Gwen Stefani look every mon & tues.”

Fan Reactions

Stefani continues to be dubbed a “style icon” by Voice fans and her many IG followers, as seen in her comment sections for the videos. When thinking about Stefani’s denim jacket, one fan wrote, “Gwen!! Let me get this coat when you are done with it!!!!” Another sweetly added, “You are the reason I love fashion!!! From no doubt to now!” Others expressed their love for her hairstyle and makeup, with one other fan chiming in, “You are in REVERSE! You look fabulous.” (We agree!)

Comments / 4

Related
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani Concerns Fans With Extra Full Lips As They Worry She's Gone Overboard With Botox & Fillers

Gwen Stefani sparked concerns among her followers after she shared a selfie that showcased her very full lips. The No Doubt singer took to Twitter on Wednesday, November 23, posing in full glam makeup with her chin resting in her hand as her beautiful, blonde hair flowed in loose waves around her shoulders. "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like… gx," she captioned the sultry snap. However, some of her fans appeared to be less than thrilled with the allegedly increased size of the award-winning artist's pouty lips. Some followers mocked Stefani, commenting that they had confused her for other celebrities before...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Delish

See Kelly Clarkson Shut Down CMA Awards In Stunning Denim Dress

The CMA Awards are known as Country Music's Biggest Night, but one pop star made waves with her appearance. Kelly Clarkson, who, of course, can sing absolutely anything, took the stage for one of the most fun performances of the night. And her fans had a lot to say about her outfit for the evening.
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Just Showed So Much Skin On The Red Carpet In A Backless, Sideless Black Dress

Kylie Jenner’s style has really leveled up these past few months, as she has been giving us one sartorial hit after another not just on the red carpet but in her day-to-day life too. The black leather mini skirt she wore with a one-shouldered floral blouse while going out to dinner in New York instantly springs to mind, as does the casual yet sexy jeans with the unbuttoned risqué cardigan ‘fit she wore while on an NYC lunch date with older sister Kendall Jenner. And the super-revealing dress she wore on her most recent red carpet might be the most spectacular of all!
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
Delish

See Miranda Lambert Shut Down The CMA Red Carpet In Form-Fitting Lace Gown

Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History. This year's CMA Awards certainly wasn't Miranda Lambert's first rodeo, but that doesn't mean she didn't pull out all the stop as if it was. The 14-time CMA recipient had quite the...
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Spend The Holiday Weekend Getting Their Hands Dirty In Oklahoma: Photos!

Keeping it country! After Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton enjoyed their Thanksgiving meal in camo attire, the pair kept the theme going by exploring the latter's home state of Oklahoma.On Sunday, November 27, the blonde beauty flooded her Instagram page with photos and videos from their outdoorsy day, where they chopped wood and walked around in muddy boots.At one point, Stefani, 53, recorded her man, 46, lugging around huge chunks of wood with her brother Todd, while another video appeared to show her and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale's son Apollo, 8, fishing.As OK! previously reported, Apollo and his two brothers Kingston,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Stylists Warn Age You Instantly

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
Vogue

Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties

Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
Page Six

Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth

Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
211K+
Followers
5K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy