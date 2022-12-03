Gwen Stefani Poses In A Sheer Mesh Top And Oversized Denim Jacket For Her Instagram Followers—And They're Losing It!

instagram.com/gwenstefani;

Gwen Stefani just rocked her own sultry, revamped spin on a Canadian tuxedo look, and fans can’t get enough! In her latest Instagram video posts for her 15 million followers, the Voice coach, 53, donned an oversized denim jacket with knitted, white detailing, a sheer, white mesh top underneath it, low-waisted blue jeans (that make us think of her 90s ska-punk days) and white, knee-high boots to pull it all together.

In the first clip that the No Doubt frontwoman shared, she showed off her outfit while dancing to her song “Rare.” She gave fans behind-the-scenes glimpses of this look— and her other outfits of the week— in the video that followed.

To complete her punky and country-inspired get-up, Stefani accessorized with a white belt around her tiny waist, which helped to emphasize her toned abs seen through her sheer shirt, as well as her chic bra top. The Grammy winner added shiny gold hoop earrings to dazzle up her look even more, and also showcased a checkered, black-and-white mani. The “Sweet Escape” singer styled her blonde tresses into a chin-length bob with retro, flipped-out ends and part of her locks slicked back at the crown.

As for makeup, the GXVE Beauty founder went for her signature black liner cat-eye with sky-high lashes, rhinestones underneath her bottom lash line, shimmering rose gold eyeshadow, a touch of blush on her high cheekbones, and a shimmering glossy nude lip to top it all off. In her first video caption, Stefani wrote, “all denim all day” with a white heart emoji.

In the second video, Stefani can be seen in a number of intricate ensembles, including one with a sparkly bra top, emerald cardigan, low-waisted jeans, a black and yellow 60s-esque mini dress, and a striped, black-and-white long-sleeved shirt with ab-baring midi denim shorts along with our favorite look— the all-denim and sheer top pairing. Regarding the video, Stefani wrote, “pov: ur blessed with a new iconic Gwen Stefani look every mon & tues.”

Fan Reactions

Stefani continues to be dubbed a “style icon” by Voice fans and her many IG followers, as seen in her comment sections for the videos. When thinking about Stefani’s denim jacket, one fan wrote, “Gwen!! Let me get this coat when you are done with it!!!!” Another sweetly added, “You are the reason I love fashion!!! From no doubt to now!” Others expressed their love for her hairstyle and makeup, with one other fan chiming in, “You are in REVERSE! You look fabulous.” (We agree!)