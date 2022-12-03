Read full article on original website
Yamaha Awards grant of $10,000 to Indian Creek Valley ATV ClubIndian Creek Valley ATV ClubFayette County, PA
High School Football Coach Makes His Students Shovel Snow For Their WorkoutsBryan DijkhuizenBethel Park, PA
This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWest Mifflin, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
wdadradio.com
UNITED BOYS, MARION CENTER GIRLS PICK UP WINS; INDIANA HOCKEY FALLS TO NORWIN
The United Lions picked up a 64-48 win over Punxsutawney last night in Armagh. Leading the way for United was Tyler Robertson, who had 17 points. Brad Felix and Dylan Dishong each posted 14. United went ahead for good with a 25-point third quarter. The Lions also held Punxsy to...
wdadradio.com
SULAIMAN EARNS SECOND STRAIGHT DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK NOD
Accolades continue to pile on for one IUP basketball player. Sophomore forward Tomiwa Sulaiman was named PSAC West Defensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive week. While no weekly awards were given last Monday, Sulaiman earns this award dating back to November 21, where he helped lead the third-ranked Crimson Hawks to three wins. He tallied nine defensive rebounds, three blocks and one steal.
wdadradio.com
IUP TRACK AND FIELD EXCELS AT YOUNGSTOWN STATE ICEBREAKER
The indoor track and field season started for IUP on Friday with the Youngstown State University Icebreaker. Junior Hailey Dodson placed fourth in shotput with a throw of 12.80 meters. Junior Cassidy Kline placed seventh in the 400m with a time of 59.62. Fellow junior Jayden Thomas finished eighth in the high jump with a 1.93m mark.
Westmoreland County campus clippings: Jeannette grad Robert Kennedy enters transfer portal
Robert Kennedy will play his final season of college football in a different uniform. The former Jeannette star announced he is leaving Old Dominion after two seasons. A redshirt junior safety, Kennedy entered the NCAA transfer portal for a third time and plans to play as a grad transfer next season.
wdadradio.com
TORTORELLA: ‘WE NEED LINEMEN’
On last night’s final episode of Hawk Talk, IUP football coach Paul Tortorella addressed a number of questions ranging from the disappointing end to the season — the loss to Shepherd — to a look at next year’s team. One question regarded the NCAA transfer portal,...
Pitt Players Call Out Kedon Slovis on Transfer Decision
Kedon Slovis' decision to transfer surprised some of his Pitt Panthers teammates.
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown’s New Contract
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia’s new director of athletics Wren Baker has now landed in Morgantown and will officially start his duties on December 19th, but in addition to getting acclimated with the area, Baker has big, major decisions to make over the next several weeks. The...
wdadradio.com
PENNS MANOR SCHOOL BOARD TO GIVE UPDATE ON FINANCIAL STATUS TONIGHT
The Penns Manor School Board will meet tonight for both their reorganization and committee meetings. The board will hold its reorganization meeting first with the election of officers. Following that will be the committee meeting. On the proposed agenda for tonight’s committee meeting is an update on the financial status for the school district in preparation for the 2023-24 budget, which will be given by Jennifer Sleppy, the district’s Business Manager.
wdadradio.com
DONNA KURCSICS, 60
Donna Denise Kurcsics, 60, of Blairsville, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with a very rare form of cancer. She was born on May 23, 1962, in DuBois to the late Angelo Rudolph and Lucy Rose (Ciccone) Stefanelli.
wdadradio.com
MARY (DAMERON) WEINELL, 99
Mary Kathleen “Kitty” (Dameron) Weinell, 99, of Blairsville, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, in St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana, PA. The daughter of Alver R. and Eula M. (Graves) Dameron, was born on August 18, 1923 in Council Bluffs, IA. Kitty was a past member of...
wdadradio.com
LAURA EDGINGTON, 45
Laura Leigh (Rainey) Edgington, 45, of Shelocta, died December 1, 2022 in Indiana. Born January 10, 1977 in Indiana, she was a daughter of Janet Sturgeon and Dennis Rainey. Laura loved to cook for her family. Cooking was her passion. She had a loving heart and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She especially loved her family, especially her children, her grandchildren and her mother, with whom she lived the past four years.
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead coming to Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Popular 90s and 2000s rock bands will soon be making an appearance in Johnstown on their 2023 Rockzilla Tour. The Rockzilla “Second Leg” Tour will feature Papa Roach and Falling In Reverse as the co-headliners in addition to performances from Hollywood Undead and Escape the Fate. The bands will perform […]
Firefighters battle flames at Bethel Park home
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A home in Bethel Park caught fire on Monday afternoon.The Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company says that when firefighters arrived at the scene of the home along Cedar Street just before 3 p.m., the front of the house was on fire. Crews were able to get the fire under control by 3:30 p.m., spending another two hours doing cleanup work and checking for hot spots.Firefighters attempted to rescue a dog from the home, but it did not survive.The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, but it does not appear to be suspicious at this time.
wdadradio.com
REORGANIZATION MEETINGS CONTINUE TONIGHT FOR INDIANA COUNTY SCHOOLS
Three school boards will hold reorganization meetings tonight. After the reorganization of the Indiana school board, the board will hold its regular monthly meeting for December. On the draft agenda for tonight is an update on the Eisenhower project, and a motion to authorize the administration to seek proposals to have a third party consultant provide a second cost estimate for the project, and that the administration and Colkitt Law Firm be allowed to work with and outside consultant to work on the Eisenhower insurance claim. The actual contract for that will be brought back to the board for approval.
Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announces merging of two local parishes
BEAVER COUNTY — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced it will merge two local parishes to form one larger new one. The new parish will combine Saint Blaise and Saint Monica. The Saint Blaise parish is currently home to worshipers from Midland. Saint Monica covers the area of Beaver Falls, Chippewa and Darlington.
High school junior, football player, dies after shooting Tuesday in Monessen
Officials have identified a Monessen High School student who died after being shot Tuesday evening in Monessen. Amari Altomore, 16, of Monessen died in an area hospital following the shooting at 8:10 p.m. at 649 S. 14th St., Monessen, according to a report from the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office. The cause and manner of death are under investigation.
wdadradio.com
GEORGEANN LONG, 85
Georgeann (Burkett) Long, 85, of Indiana, passed away Saturday Dec. 3, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. A daughter of the late George and Bertha (Ness) Burkett, she was born Dec. 31, 1936, in Indiana. Georgeann worked as a nurse at Indiana Hospital as well as a hospital in Columbia, SC, before her children were born, at which point she took over the role of homemaker. She later worked for the Indiana Free Library as a library clerk for 36 years. Georgeann was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, where she regularly volunteered with different programs. She enjoyed golf in her younger years and was a lifetime lover of reading and gardening.
travelblog.org
Lincoln Highway Continued: Bedford to Pittsburgh
Pennsylvania celebrates its Lincoln Highway heritage – murals, well preserved historic sites, and the amazing Lincoln Highway Experience, a chance to relive the Lincoln Highway as it must have been in its heyday. In Bedford, we checked out the historic Dunkles Gulf Service Station, still operated today in its...
butlerradio.com
Power Outage Planned for Sunday
About 3,200 West Penn Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage today. A spokesman says the Butler, Gibsonia, Saxonburg, and Valencia customers who will be impacted by the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. outage have been informed by call or text. The outage is required in order...
Cambria, Clearfield representative announces office locations
(WTAJ) – State Representative-elect Dallas Kephart (R-Clearfield/Cambria) is announcing his district office locations as he prepares to serve his freshman term in office, which officially began on Thursday, Dec. 1. “The news coming out from the state Capitol is what generates a majority of the attention,” Kephart said. “But some of the most significant and […]
