Mount Pleasant, PA

wdadradio.com

SULAIMAN EARNS SECOND STRAIGHT DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK NOD

Accolades continue to pile on for one IUP basketball player. Sophomore forward Tomiwa Sulaiman was named PSAC West Defensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive week. While no weekly awards were given last Monday, Sulaiman earns this award dating back to November 21, where he helped lead the third-ranked Crimson Hawks to three wins. He tallied nine defensive rebounds, three blocks and one steal.
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

IUP TRACK AND FIELD EXCELS AT YOUNGSTOWN STATE ICEBREAKER

The indoor track and field season started for IUP on Friday with the Youngstown State University Icebreaker. Junior Hailey Dodson placed fourth in shotput with a throw of 12.80 meters. Junior Cassidy Kline placed seventh in the 400m with a time of 59.62. Fellow junior Jayden Thomas finished eighth in the high jump with a 1.93m mark.
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

TORTORELLA: ‘WE NEED LINEMEN’

On last night’s final episode of Hawk Talk, IUP football coach Paul Tortorella addressed a number of questions ranging from the disappointing end to the season — the loss to Shepherd — to a look at next year’s team. One question regarded the NCAA transfer portal,...
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown’s New Contract

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia’s new director of athletics Wren Baker has now landed in Morgantown and will officially start his duties on December 19th, but in addition to getting acclimated with the area, Baker has big, major decisions to make over the next several weeks. The...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wdadradio.com

PENNS MANOR SCHOOL BOARD TO GIVE UPDATE ON FINANCIAL STATUS TONIGHT

The Penns Manor School Board will meet tonight for both their reorganization and committee meetings. The board will hold its reorganization meeting first with the election of officers. Following that will be the committee meeting. On the proposed agenda for tonight’s committee meeting is an update on the financial status for the school district in preparation for the 2023-24 budget, which will be given by Jennifer Sleppy, the district’s Business Manager.
wdadradio.com

DONNA KURCSICS, 60

Donna Denise Kurcsics, 60, of Blairsville, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with a very rare form of cancer. She was born on May 23, 1962, in DuBois to the late Angelo Rudolph and Lucy Rose (Ciccone) Stefanelli.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
wdadradio.com

MARY (DAMERON) WEINELL, 99

Mary Kathleen “Kitty” (Dameron) Weinell, 99, of Blairsville, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, in St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana, PA. The daughter of Alver R. and Eula M. (Graves) Dameron, was born on August 18, 1923 in Council Bluffs, IA. Kitty was a past member of...
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
wdadradio.com

LAURA EDGINGTON, 45

Laura Leigh (Rainey) Edgington, 45, of Shelocta, died December 1, 2022 in Indiana. Born January 10, 1977 in Indiana, she was a daughter of Janet Sturgeon and Dennis Rainey. Laura loved to cook for her family. Cooking was her passion. She had a loving heart and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She especially loved her family, especially her children, her grandchildren and her mother, with whom she lived the past four years.
SHELOCTA, PA
WTAJ

Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead coming to Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Popular 90s and 2000s rock bands will soon be making an appearance in Johnstown on their 2023 Rockzilla Tour. The Rockzilla “Second Leg” Tour will feature Papa Roach and Falling In Reverse as the co-headliners in addition to performances from Hollywood Undead and Escape the Fate. The bands will perform […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighters battle flames at Bethel Park home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A home in Bethel Park caught fire on Monday afternoon.The Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company says that when firefighters arrived at the scene of the home along Cedar Street just before 3 p.m., the front of the house was on fire. Crews were able to get the fire under control by 3:30 p.m., spending another two hours doing cleanup work and checking for hot spots.Firefighters attempted to rescue a dog from the home, but it did not survive.The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, but it does not appear to be suspicious at this time.
BETHEL PARK, PA
wdadradio.com

REORGANIZATION MEETINGS CONTINUE TONIGHT FOR INDIANA COUNTY SCHOOLS

Three school boards will hold reorganization meetings tonight. After the reorganization of the Indiana school board, the board will hold its regular monthly meeting for December. On the draft agenda for tonight is an update on the Eisenhower project, and a motion to authorize the administration to seek proposals to have a third party consultant provide a second cost estimate for the project, and that the administration and Colkitt Law Firm be allowed to work with and outside consultant to work on the Eisenhower insurance claim. The actual contract for that will be brought back to the board for approval.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

GEORGEANN LONG, 85

Georgeann (Burkett) Long, 85, of Indiana, passed away Saturday Dec. 3, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. A daughter of the late George and Bertha (Ness) Burkett, she was born Dec. 31, 1936, in Indiana. Georgeann worked as a nurse at Indiana Hospital as well as a hospital in Columbia, SC, before her children were born, at which point she took over the role of homemaker. She later worked for the Indiana Free Library as a library clerk for 36 years. Georgeann was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, where she regularly volunteered with different programs. She enjoyed golf in her younger years and was a lifetime lover of reading and gardening.
INDIANA, PA
travelblog.org

Lincoln Highway Continued: Bedford to Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania celebrates its Lincoln Highway heritage – murals, well preserved historic sites, and the amazing Lincoln Highway Experience, a chance to relive the Lincoln Highway as it must have been in its heyday. In Bedford, we checked out the historic Dunkles Gulf Service Station, still operated today in its...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Power Outage Planned for Sunday

About 3,200 West Penn Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage today. A spokesman says the Butler, Gibsonia, Saxonburg, and Valencia customers who will be impacted by the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. outage have been informed by call or text. The outage is required in order...
BUTLER, PA
WTAJ

Cambria, Clearfield representative announces office locations

(WTAJ) – State Representative-elect Dallas Kephart (R-Clearfield/Cambria) is announcing his district office locations as he prepares to serve his freshman term in office, which officially began on Thursday, Dec. 1. “The news coming out from the state Capitol is what generates a majority of the attention,” Kephart said. “But some of the most significant and […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

