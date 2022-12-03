Read full article on original website
Two people hurt Tuesday night following crash on I-44 in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two men were hurt Tuesday night following a crash in Pulaski County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 7:25 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 near mile marker 159.6. v Troopers said a car driven by Marius V. Hook, 62, of O'Fallon, Illinois, The post Two people hurt Tuesday night following crash on I-44 in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Female infant killed in two-car crash in Diggins, Mo.
DIGGINS, Mo. (KY3) - A female infant from Ava, Mo. has died after a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 60 in Diggins Monday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash occurred when a Honda Civic attempted to make a left turn in front of a Toyota Tacoma at the intersection of State Highway A.
KYTV
Camdenton man charged in death of a motorcyclist on Lake of the Ozarks bridge
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Camdenton has been charged in the death of 54-year-old Drew Fairchild on Friday night. Court documents say 32-year-old Miles D. Aldrich has been charged with DWI-death of another and two counts of DWI- serious physical injury. Around 7:30 p.m. Friday,...
kjluradio.com
Two men seriously injured in three-vehicle crash involving two semis in Pulaski County
Two out-of-state men are seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash, involving two semis, in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on I-44, near the St. Robert exit, Monday night. The Patrol says Marius Hook V, 62, of O’Fallon, Illinois, was passing two semis and when he changed lanes, he ran off the right side of the road. Troopers say Hook then overcorrected, ran back on the road, and into the median, where he hit the concreate wall. One of the semis then hit Hook’s vehicle, and the second semi rear-ended the first semi.
KYTV
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates injury crash in Seymour
SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-injury crash in Seymour. Troopers responded to the crash near the U.S. 60 and State Highway A. Investigators say the crash involved two vehicles. They say the injuries involved are serious. To report a correction or typo, please email...
Ava infant dies in a Webster County crash
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.- A female infant has died following a two-vehicle crash in Webster County Monday morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the accident happened when a 2005 Honda Civic attempted a left turn in front of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma on US 60 in Diggins, Missouri. The Tacoma struck the side of the […]
lakeexpo.com
Morgan County Man Injured In Crash On Hwy 135
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Stover man was hospitalized following a crash early Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 29-year-old Justin Dills was driving a 2015 Chevy Silverado when he entered the northbound side of on Highway 135 and struck a southbound Subaru Forester driven by 38-year-old Justin Schultz.
KYTV
Vehicle crash closes I-44 westbound near Waynesville
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle crash is causing traffic delays along I-44 near Waynesville. According to MoDOT, the crash was reported around 8 p.m. and the interstate is closed past exit 159 bus 44/Waynesville at mile-marker 159.8. MoDOT is urging drivers to use an alternate route and says...
Sheriff’s Office: Versailles man arrested after leading deputies on chase in stolen truck
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Versailles man was arrested after allegedly leading Morgan County Sheriff's deputies on a chase Saturday, the office stated on Facebook. Richard Russell Rhea, 40, is charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, first-degree property damage and resisting arrest by fleeing, all felonies. He is being held without bond in The post Sheriff’s Office: Versailles man arrested after leading deputies on chase in stolen truck appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myozarksonline.com
D.W.I. Crash Kills Camdenton Motorcycle Rider
A 54-year-old Camdenton man was killed Friday night when the motorcycle he was riding was hit from behind by a car driven by 32-year-old Miles D. Aldrich of Camdenton. The vehicle driven by Aldrich then ran off the right side of the road, struck a concrete barrier, and then ran into the motorcycle ridden by Drew E. Fairchild, causing the bike to cross the center of the road and run off the left side, and strike a concrete barrier. Meanwhile, the Aldrich vehicle returned to the road and hit the back of a car driven by 55-year-old Donna K. Hunt of Union, causing her car to cross the center line and rotate counterclockwise. The motorcycle returned to the road and struck the front of the Hunt vehicle. Fairchild was pronounced dead at the scene. Hunt and a passenger in her car, 55-year-old Craig J. Hunt, also of Union, suffered serious injuries and were taken to University Hospital in Columbia. Aldrich was treated at the scene for moderate injuries, then transported to the Camden County Jail. He was cited for driving while intoxicated, which resulted in the death of another, and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. The crash occurred on northbound highway 5 on the Niangua Bridge.
lakeexpo.com
Medical Examiner Says Lake Area Attorney Found Dead In His Vehicle Committed Suicide
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The final autopsy results have been received by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office investigators regarding the death investigation of local attorney Brian Byrd. Based on the autopsy of Byrd’s body, the medical examiner from Southwest Forensics in Springfield, Mo. determined Byrd’s cause of death...
KYTV
Springfield Police identify woman who died in crash on Glenstone near I-44
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One woman died after a two-car collision Saturday when she was turning onto I-44 from Glenstone Ave. According to Springfield Police, the woman has been identified as 57-year-old Rita Deckard of Marshfield. The accident happened around 3:18 p.m. Saturday when Deckard was driving south on Glenstone...
KTTS
KRMS Radio
Iberia Woman Injured In Cole County Accident
An Iberia woman is injured in a two-vehicle accident on eastbound-54 in Cole County. The highway patrol says it happened shortly before 10:00 this (Monday) morning when 33-year-old Anthony Sparer, of Jefferson City, was trying to cross the eastbound lanes and pulled into the path of 41-yer-old Jennifer Rader, of Iberia.
KRMS Radio
Details Of Autopsy Report for Attorney Brian Byrd Released
The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has released findings of a final autopsy report regarding the July 18th cause of death for lake area attorney Brian Byrd. Sheriff Tony Helms says, based on information received from the medical examiner’s office in Springfield, Byrd’s cause of death has been determined to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
