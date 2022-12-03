Read full article on original website
edglentoday.com
Letter To The Editor: Edwardsville School District 7 Should Maintain Midway and Hamel As Separate Schools
District 7 is considering consolidating Midway and Hamel elementary schools at Hamel, potentially serving K-2 students across more than 50 square miles. Students would face unreasonable bus rides. Recent research found that students with rides greater than 45 minutes had worse attendance and outcomes. With current (long) ride times in the northern schools, we must expect even more unfair ride times.
edglentoday.com
Highland Arts Council Highlights Young Artists 6-12 Grades
HIGHLAND - The Highland Arts Council hosted the sixth annual Arts in Action: Youth Arts Expo 2022 at the Highland Masonic Lodge on Saturday, November 19. It featured over twenty regional visual and performing artists, grades 5-12, showcasing their talent for the public. Article continues after sponsor message. Featured were...
stlouiscnr.com
Wiegmann Associates Recognized as 2022 Winning Workplace by St. Louis Small Business Monthly
Wiegmann Associates, a top St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and national leader in design/build HVAC projects, has been recognized by the St. Louis Small Business Monthly as a 2022 Winning Workplace. Just thirteen St. Louis employers were recognized for creating a work culture where employees thrive and grow personally and professionally.
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber Celebrates With Ribbon Cut: Marine Coin Company Marks Its 10th Anniversary
MARINE - Recently, the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Marine Coin Company in celebration of the company's 10th year in business. Marine Coin owner Bill Weder established the company in August 2012 when a previous bank building came up for sale. "I thought the building...
KSDK
A breakthrough, non-invasive treatment for E.D.
ST. LOUIS — Erectile dysfunction is a medical condition that affects millions of men’s confidence and lives every day. If you suffer with erectile dysfunction, there is a treatment option called acoustic wave therapy. It opens up and regrows blood vessels and improves circulation. Pine View Medical Clinic uses the most advance version.
edglentoday.com
Erin Bode Delivers A Gift For St. Louis To Christmas Carols Association
ST. LOUIS – For the 111th years, the St. Louis Christmas Carols Association (StLCCA) has given the gift of cheer and goodwill to our neighbors, and this year they have a very special gift in store…. In addition to their annual caroling efforts by volunteer carolers all around the...
edglentoday.com
Nautical Bowls Opens Doors Saturday In Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - Nautical Bowls will have its grand opening Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at its new Edwardsville location at 2323 Plum Street. Doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday. Nautical Bowls co-owner Joel Nimmo encouraged people to come early and have photos taken with Santa and listen to Christmas carols. "Also,...
edglentoday.com
Alton Wreaths Across America Committee Shares Gesture Of True American Spirit With Uvalde, Texas, Group
UVALDE, TEXAS/ALTON, IL. - The community of Uvalde, Texas has been reeling since a tragic shooting on May 24, 2022, when an 18-year-old gunman - Salvador Ramos - wielding an AR-15-style rifle, killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in the community, a small city west of San Antonio.
timesnewspapers.com
Afghan Family Finds Temporary Housing In Kirkwood
An Afghan refugee family of 11 arrived in St. Louis in January 2022. Their relocation journey was a bumpy, tortuous path — until they recently settled safely in Kirkwood. Thanks to volunteers representing St. Louis regional nonprofits and community service centers — Christian Friends of New Americans, HumanKind STL, Circle Of Love STL, Kindness Begins With Me and JustServe — the Afghan family moved into a seven-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Kirkwood near Quan and Woodlawn avenues at the end of October.
edglentoday.com
City Of Edwardsville Officials Will Observe Moment of Silence Ahead of Tornado Anniversary
EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville will observe a moment of silence at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, to reflect and remember the victims of the December 10, 2021, tornado tragedy. Mayor Art Risavy will lead the City Council and audience in the moment of...
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
Fungi that can make outdoor workers sick are now nationwide, researchers say
St. Louis — Workers in construction, landscaping, agriculture and other outdoor industries may be at risk of infections caused by soil fungi that historically had been found only in certain regions of the country, researchers at Washington University in St. Louis say. The researchers examined 2007-2016 Medicare records for...
stlpublicradio.org
Monday: Meet the married duo behind The Fattened Caf
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. When Charlene Lopez Young moved to St. Louis to be with Darren Young in 2014, she saw an opportunity to add something to the city’s barbeque scene.
RFT Asks ChatGPT, a Cutting Edge AI, About St. Louis
It composed a song about Ladue and wrote us some limericks
KSDK
St. Louis 1st grader to perform in the Nutcracker this month
The 30th anniversary of The Nutcracker will perform at the Fabulous Fox theater in St. Louis this month. Sydney will dance as a snowflake in The Nutcracker.
Ray Hartmann to Leave KTRS at the End of the Year
Hartmann will continue writing for the RFT and appearing on Donnybrook
southernillinoisnow.com
All South Central Illinois Counties move into medium community level for COVID-19 spread
The number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in South Central Illinois with all counties moving into the medium community spread category. In Marion County, the CDC tracker reports 41 new or suspected cases of COVID-19, a 110-percent increase over the prior week. There were four new hospitalizations. In...
edglentoday.com
Slurped Daiquiri Comes To Granite City On Dec. 16
GRANITE CITY - Granite City will be getting a new business - entrepreneurs Jerheart Huntley and Jami Goodman (owners of the Tax Super Heroes) - are franchising a successful Daiquiri bar named Slurped Daiquiri in Granite City. The grand opening is set for 11 a.m. Friday, Dec 16, 2022, at 3361 Fehling Road, Suite 3 & 4 Granite City IL 62040.
KMOV
Jefferson Arms now set for construction
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews will begin working on the historic Jefferson Arms building in downtown St. Louis. The building will be transformed into a 225-room hotel, apartments and retail space. It was built in 1904 to accommodate travelers to the World’s Fair. It has sat vacant since...
nomadlawyer.org
Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis: Best Place You Should Explore In Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, Missouri
Tourist Attraction In Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, Missouri. Located in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis, Missouri, the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis is a cathedral of the Roman Catholic Church. The Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis is also known as Saint Louis Cathedral. To watch the...
Missouri Republicans propose state takeover of St. Louis police department
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — While Mayor Tishaura Jones' administration prepares to pick the next chief of police in St. Louis, a growing number of Missouri Republicans are calling for a return to the days when the state controlled the city's police department. Several lawmakers have already traveled to Jefferson...
