Edwardsville, IL

Letter To The Editor: Edwardsville School District 7 Should Maintain Midway and Hamel As Separate Schools

District 7 is considering consolidating Midway and Hamel elementary schools at Hamel, potentially serving K-2 students across more than 50 square miles. Students would face unreasonable bus rides. Recent research found that students with rides greater than 45 minutes had worse attendance and outcomes. With current (long) ride times in the northern schools, we must expect even more unfair ride times.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Highland Arts Council Highlights Young Artists 6-12 Grades

HIGHLAND - The Highland Arts Council hosted the sixth annual Arts in Action: Youth Arts Expo 2022 at the Highland Masonic Lodge on Saturday, November 19. It featured over twenty regional visual and performing artists, grades 5-12, showcasing their talent for the public. Article continues after sponsor message. Featured were...
HIGHLAND, IL
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Nautical Bowls Opens Doors Saturday In Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE - Nautical Bowls will have its grand opening Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at its new Edwardsville location at 2323 Plum Street. Doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday. Nautical Bowls co-owner Joel Nimmo encouraged people to come early and have photos taken with Santa and listen to Christmas carols. "Also,...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
timesnewspapers.com

Afghan Family Finds Temporary Housing In Kirkwood

An Afghan refugee family of 11 arrived in St. Louis in January 2022. Their relocation journey was a bumpy, tortuous path — until they recently settled safely in Kirkwood. Thanks to volunteers representing St. Louis regional nonprofits and community service centers — Christian Friends of New Americans, HumanKind STL, Circle Of Love STL, Kindness Begins With Me and JustServe — the Afghan family moved into a seven-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Kirkwood near Quan and Woodlawn avenues at the end of October.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Fungi that can make outdoor workers sick are now nationwide, researchers say

St. Louis — Workers in construction, landscaping, agriculture and other outdoor industries may be at risk of infections caused by soil fungi that historically had been found only in certain regions of the country, researchers at Washington University in St. Louis say. The researchers examined 2007-2016 Medicare records for...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Monday: Meet the married duo behind The Fattened Caf

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. When Charlene Lopez Young moved to St. Louis to be with Darren Young in 2014, she saw an opportunity to add something to the city’s barbeque scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Slurped Daiquiri Comes To Granite City On Dec. 16

GRANITE CITY - Granite City will be getting a new business - entrepreneurs Jerheart Huntley and Jami Goodman (owners of the Tax Super Heroes) - are franchising a successful Daiquiri bar named Slurped Daiquiri in Granite City. The grand opening is set for 11 a.m. Friday, Dec 16, 2022, at 3361 Fehling Road, Suite 3 & 4 Granite City IL 62040.
GRANITE CITY, IL
KMOV

Jefferson Arms now set for construction

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews will begin working on the historic Jefferson Arms building in downtown St. Louis. The building will be transformed into a 225-room hotel, apartments and retail space. It was built in 1904 to accommodate travelers to the World’s Fair. It has sat vacant since...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

