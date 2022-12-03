(SPRINGFIELD) There are now 63 counties at elevated levels of COVID-19, up from 46 counties last week, and the number includes 12 counties at the high level. Illinois Department of Public Health officials say the increase in COVID-19 cases is also in conjunction with a hike in the flu and the respiratory illness, RSV, which mostly affects young children and infants. Health officials continue to say vaccination is the key to ending the pandemic and to avoiding the flu. At last check, statewide hospitals are running out of beds and in some cases are setting up special wings for adults and children affected.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO