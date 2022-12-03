OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – The Oakland Police Department asked for the public's help Monday in finding a homicide suspect who is believed to have fatally shot another man back in October.Juan Lopez, 26, of Oakland, is accused of being connected to the homicide of Pablo Garcia Junior. Junior was found with gunshot wounds on Oct. 28, at about 8:45 p.m. on the 10200-block of International Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim survived and was hospitalized with gunshot wounds. A reward of $15,000 is being offered through CrimeStoppers of Oakland and the police department for information that leads to an arrest in the case. The Oakland Police Department tip line is (510) 238-7950. The homicide section can be reached at (510) 238-3821.

