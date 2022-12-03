Read full article on original website
Related
KFOR
Dr. Pepper awards Oklahoma City Community College student with $100,000
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One lucky student at Oklahoma City Community College won $100,000 to put towards tuition. The 14th annual Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway took place on Friday, December 2 and Saturday December 3 at the College Football Conference Championship. According to officials, 10 finalist took the field...
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Becomes First Division-I School to Offer Stillwater Tight End Josh Ford
Just days after helping Stillwater High to a state championship at the 6A-II level over Choctaw in front of OSU head coach Mike Gundy, Stillwater product Josh Ford on Sunday reported a new offer — his first from a Division-I school — from the OSU program just down the road. The Cowboys came in hot with the offer after Stillwater’s perfect season ended in dream fashion with a 26-21 win over Choctaw. It was Stillwater’s first state title since 1967.
pdjnews.com
Cowboy, Cowgirl track and field scorches Boston
Oklahoma State track & field kicked off the 2022-23 indoor season Saturday with several impressive performances, highlighted by Alex Maier, Fouad Messaoudi and Natalie Cook each breaking school records at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener in Boston. “We had a great day today all around,” Director of Track & Field...
Official: Oklahoma Headed to the Cheez-It Bowl
After going 6-6 this season, the Sooners will play 9-3 Florida State on Dec. 29 in Orlando, FL.
pdjnews.com
UCO to graduate nearly 1,000 students at Fall Commencement Ceremonies, December 16-17
The University of Central Oklahoma will celebrate the achievements of approximately 987 graduates during the Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremonies Dec. 16-17, in Central’s Hamilton Field House. UCO President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar will offer comments at each of the university’s four ceremonies. Commencement ceremonies are scheduled as follows: 1 p.m....
KOCO
One of only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma was purchased
STILLWATER, Okla. — One of the only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma has just been purchased. An anonymous donor donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the city of Stillwater to preserve Booker T. Washington School. "Their class motto in 1956 was, ‘Don’t wait for something to...
tulsatoday.com
What happened at Edmond High?
On October 26th at 8:14 am police were called to Edmond Memorial High School after an incident in a girls’ bathroom that left a student with an, “injury to… eye, face and head with possible concussion” according to page 5 of the police report filed with the Edmond Police Department embedded on the ROPE site here. [Ellipses ( ) indicate redacted information.]
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. This month, the restaurant chain Salad and Go plans to open two new Oklahoma locations.
KOCO
College student late to class leads police on chase in Oklahoma
A college student who was late to class led police on a chase in Oklahoma. Police said the student was late to class at Oklahoma City Community College and did not stop because the driver thought there was a warrant out for their arrest. Turns out, it wasn’t true, but the student’s decision to try to get away certainly didn’t help.
chickashatoday.com
Three lose lives in head-on collision
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a head-on collision north of Gracemont claimed three of four lives on Wednesday, November 30. The 6:00 pm accident happened on OK-152 about 4.9 miles north of Gracemont in Caddo County. A 2020 Toyota Yaris driven by Antoinette L. Evilsizor, 27, of Cottonwood, AZ....
stillwaterliving.com
Groundbreaking Celebrates Construction of Stillwater Community Center Accessibility Improvements
The City of Stillwater and Stillwater Community Center Foundation held a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 7 to mark the beginning of work on improvements that will make the Stillwater Community Center more accessible for the entire community. The south parking lot is closed and construction fencing has been installed so demolition...
KOCO
Sickness floods Oklahoma school districts, causing one to move to virtual learning
THOMAS, Okla. — Sickness is flooding some school districts in Oklahoma and one was forced to move to virtual learning. Some metro districts said they don’t see a spike in children calling out sick while others said this is the worst they’ve ever seen it. The Thomas-Fay-Custer...
news9.com
Sunbeam Family Services Helping Grandparents Raising Grandchildren During Holiday Season
A local nonprofit is collecting Christmas is spreading holiday cheer to hundreds of families with help from local law enforcement agencies. Sunbeam Family Services is spreading holiday cheer this Christmas season by creating a memorable experience for more than 100 families with their Grandparents Raising Grandchildren event. “To know that...
‘Confusing’: Family went without heat at home due to issue with gas line
The heat's back on for one OKC family who went without heat for two weeks, due to an issue with their gas line.
KOCO
Family loses home in overnight fire in Choctaw
CHOCTAW, Okla. — A family lost their home after a house caught fire overnight in Choctaw. The fire sparked at a home near Reno Avenue and Choctaw Road. Authorities told KOCO 5 that smoke and fire poured from the roof and people were running out of the home when firefighters arrived.
kaynewscow.com
Perry resident among three killed on plane crash
CANADIAN COUNTY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol have identified the three people killed in a plane crash that occurred at 9:20 p.m. Monday at C.E. Page Airport south of NW 23rd Street in Canadian County. Officials report that the 1971 Beechcraft Bonanza F33A Aircraft was operated by Christopher Lamb,...
pryorinfopub.com
Oklahoma AG opens door for tax dollars for religious charter schools
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City is expected to seek permission to run a virtual statewide charter school following the release of an opinion by Attorney General John O’Connor on Thursday. O’Connor wrote that pursuant to three U.S. Supreme Court opinions, the nonsectarian and nonreligious...
Video shows several drivers crossing the yellow line to get around traffic at 33rd and Kelly in Edmond causing safety issue
Drivers at one busy Edmond intersection have started making their own rules on the road. Frustrated drivers at the intersection of Kelly and 33rd have resorted to driving on the wrong side of the road during rush hour and it was all caught on camera.
Deer Creek staff member arrested after allegedly having ‘inappropriate communication’ with student
A staff member at the Deer Creek School District was taken into custody Friday after an alleged 'inappropriate communication' with a student.
KOCO
Oklahoma homebuilders turn to incentives to attract buyers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Homebuilders in Oklahoma said now can still be a good time to buy a house despite interest rates. Because of the uncertainty in the market, homebuilders put forth incentives to attract buyers. These incentives don't only benefit those selling home, but homebuilders said they can also help the buyers.
Comments / 0