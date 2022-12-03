Just days after helping Stillwater High to a state championship at the 6A-II level over Choctaw in front of OSU head coach Mike Gundy, Stillwater product Josh Ford on Sunday reported a new offer — his first from a Division-I school — from the OSU program just down the road. The Cowboys came in hot with the offer after Stillwater’s perfect season ended in dream fashion with a 26-21 win over Choctaw. It was Stillwater’s first state title since 1967.

