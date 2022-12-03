ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Becomes First Division-I School to Offer Stillwater Tight End Josh Ford

Just days after helping Stillwater High to a state championship at the 6A-II level over Choctaw in front of OSU head coach Mike Gundy, Stillwater product Josh Ford on Sunday reported a new offer — his first from a Division-I school — from the OSU program just down the road. The Cowboys came in hot with the offer after Stillwater’s perfect season ended in dream fashion with a 26-21 win over Choctaw. It was Stillwater’s first state title since 1967.
STILLWATER, OK
pdjnews.com

Cowboy, Cowgirl track and field scorches Boston

Oklahoma State track & field kicked off the 2022-23 indoor season Saturday with several impressive performances, highlighted by Alex Maier, Fouad Messaoudi and Natalie Cook each breaking school records at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener in Boston. “We had a great day today all around,” Director of Track & Field...
STILLWATER, OK
pdjnews.com

UCO to graduate nearly 1,000 students at Fall Commencement Ceremonies, December 16-17

The University of Central Oklahoma will celebrate the achievements of approximately 987 graduates during the Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremonies Dec. 16-17, in Central’s Hamilton Field House. UCO President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar will offer comments at each of the university’s four ceremonies. Commencement ceremonies are scheduled as follows: 1 p.m....
EDMOND, OK
tulsatoday.com

What happened at Edmond High?

On October 26th at 8:14 am police were called to Edmond Memorial High School after an incident in a girls’ bathroom that left a student with an, “injury to… eye, face and head with possible concussion” according to page 5 of the police report filed with the Edmond Police Department embedded on the ROPE site here. [Ellipses ( ) indicate redacted information.]
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

College student late to class leads police on chase in Oklahoma

A college student who was late to class led police on a chase in Oklahoma. Police said the student was late to class at Oklahoma City Community College and did not stop because the driver thought there was a warrant out for their arrest. Turns out, it wasn’t true, but the student’s decision to try to get away certainly didn’t help.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
chickashatoday.com

Three lose lives in head-on collision

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a head-on collision north of Gracemont claimed three of four lives on Wednesday, November 30.  The 6:00 pm accident happened on OK-152 about 4.9 miles north of Gracemont in Caddo County.  A 2020 Toyota Yaris driven by Antoinette L. Evilsizor, 27, of Cottonwood, AZ....
CADDO COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Family loses home in overnight fire in Choctaw

CHOCTAW, Okla. — A family lost their home after a house caught fire overnight in Choctaw. The fire sparked at a home near Reno Avenue and Choctaw Road. Authorities told KOCO 5 that smoke and fire poured from the roof and people were running out of the home when firefighters arrived.
CHOCTAW, OK
kaynewscow.com

Perry resident among three killed on plane crash

CANADIAN COUNTY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol have identified the three people killed in a plane crash that occurred at 9:20 p.m. Monday at C.E. Page Airport south of NW 23rd Street in Canadian County. Officials report that the 1971 Beechcraft Bonanza F33A Aircraft was operated by Christopher Lamb,...
PERRY, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Oklahoma AG opens door for tax dollars for religious charter schools

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City is expected to seek permission to run a virtual statewide charter school following the release of an opinion by Attorney General John O’Connor on Thursday. O’Connor wrote that pursuant to three U.S. Supreme Court opinions, the nonsectarian and nonreligious...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma homebuilders turn to incentives to attract buyers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Homebuilders in Oklahoma said now can still be a good time to buy a house despite interest rates. Because of the uncertainty in the market, homebuilders put forth incentives to attract buyers. These incentives don't only benefit those selling home, but homebuilders said they can also help the buyers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy