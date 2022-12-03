Read full article on original website
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Becomes First Division-I School to Offer Stillwater Tight End Josh Ford
Just days after helping Stillwater High to a state championship at the 6A-II level over Choctaw in front of OSU head coach Mike Gundy, Stillwater product Josh Ford on Sunday reported a new offer — his first from a Division-I school — from the OSU program just down the road. The Cowboys came in hot with the offer after Stillwater’s perfect season ended in dream fashion with a 26-21 win over Choctaw. It was Stillwater’s first state title since 1967.
Official: Oklahoma Headed to the Cheez-It Bowl
After going 6-6 this season, the Sooners will play 9-3 Florida State on Dec. 29 in Orlando, FL.
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Nov. 28-Dec. 4
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:48 a.m. police responded to Canterbury and Pecan for a report of juveniles attempting to break into a vehicle. At 4:25 a.m. Tonkawa police requested an officer make contact with a driver involved in an accident who was being treated...
KOCO
One of only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma was purchased
STILLWATER, Okla. — One of the only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma has just been purchased. An anonymous donor donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the city of Stillwater to preserve Booker T. Washington School. "Their class motto in 1956 was, ‘Don’t wait for something to...
Man critically injured in crash south of Arkansas City
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Oklahoma man was rushed to a Wichita hospital after crashing a car on U.S. Highway 77 early Monday morning. The Arkansas City Fire/EMS Department said first responders got the call around 5:40 a.m. of a person trapped in the wreckage of a single-vehicle crash. The crash was in the […]
kaynewscow.com
Perry resident among three killed on plane crash
CANADIAN COUNTY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol have identified the three people killed in a plane crash that occurred at 9:20 p.m. Monday at C.E. Page Airport south of NW 23rd Street in Canadian County. Officials report that the 1971 Beechcraft Bonanza F33A Aircraft was operated by Christopher Lamb,...
Deer Creek staff member arrested after allegedly having ‘inappropriate communication’ with student
A staff member at the Deer Creek School District was taken into custody Friday after an alleged 'inappropriate communication' with a student.
5newsonline.com
Man charged with killing 4 workers at Oklahoma pot farm
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man accused of killing four workers at an Oklahoma marijuana farm had demanded the return of his $300,000 investment in the operation shortly before he started shooting, prosecutors allege in court documents. Chen Wu, 45, was charged Friday in Kingfisher County with four counts of...
stillwaterliving.com
Teens invited to ‘Nightmare Before the Holidays’ party on Dec. 16.
Teens of Stillwater looking for a fun, relaxing activity this winter can sign up for the Stillwater Public Library’s (SPL) “Nightmare Before the Holidays” party. At this program, teens in sixth through 12th grades will watch a classic movie about a pumpkin king who looks to spread the joy of Christmas while adding some ghoulish fun. Those attending will make a holiday craft and eat festive treats inspired by the movie. The event will take place on Friday, Dec. 16, from 6-8 p.m. Librarians request registration to help ensure there are enough snacks and supplies for everyone to attend.
KTUL
Oklahoma Game Wardens arrest 2 felons after finding illegal deer head
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Game Wardens arrested two men they call "notorious wildlife violators". Game Wardens found Dustin Higgins and Darrell Gregory near Foraker in Osage County last week. Wardens Larry Green and Spencer Grace said the two convicted felons were in possession of a firearm, had no...
Victims Identified; 3 Killed In NW Oklahoma City Plane Crash
The identities of three people killed Monday night in a plane crash in northwest Oklahoma City near Yukon have been released. Three people died Monday night at the Clarence E. Page Municipal Airport west of Yukon. Their identities are Christopher Lamb, 53, of Perry. Lamb was the pilot of the 1971 Beechcraft Bonanza F33A Aircraft. Also killed were passengers David Lamb, 78, of Yukon; and Gage Prough, 28, of Stillwater.
pdjnews.com
Mirrors of Yesterday
Frontier Public School Division 5 winners in the Noble County Conservation District poster contest were Alena Sly, 1st place local; Audrey Kincannon, 2nd place local; Daxton Crowell 3rd place local. Perry City Council filled their membership with the approval of Mayor Bud Hollingsworth’s appointments of Richard Haynes and Jerry Cronin...
Marijuana, fentanyl, cocaine seized from 2 Kansas residents during Oklahoma traffic stop
KAY COUNTY, OK (KSNT) – Two Kansas residents were arrested on Saturday after a large quantity of drugs were discovered in their vehicle. The Kay County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma reports that on Dec. 3 at 9 :30 p.m. a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle belonging to two Kansas residents in Newkirk. A […]
‘That license was obtained for that farm through fraud,’ Second arrest made in connection to quadruple execution on marijuana farm
The investigation into the four execution-style murders at a marijuana farm is growing in a game of connect-the-dots.
1600kush.com
Truck driver acquitted of manslaughter in Cushing businessman’s death
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Drumright man was acquitted Monday of first-degree manslaughter in the accidental death of Cushing body shop owner Curtis Sams, who was killed by a truck veering off Main Street in Cushing into his parking lot where he was operating a leaf blower in front of his business at 8:23 am on Sept. 28, 2020.
Former Oklahoma corrections supervisor sentenced for promoting white supremacist assault on Black inmates, ordering other abuse
A former supervisory correctional officer at the Kay County Detention Center was sentenced Monday to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees.
kaynewscow.com
Newkirk police arrest Kansas residents on drug trafficking complaints
NEWKIRK — Two Kansas residents are being held in the Kay County Detention Center after being arrested by Newkirk police on drug trafficking charges. Newkirk police chief Kevin Main said that officer Mike Ryan conducted a traffic stop on a red Dodge Charger at 10:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 9th and Elm.
kaynewscow.com
Former Kay County Detention Center Capt. sentenced to 46 months in federal prison
OKLAHOMA CITY — Former Kay County Detention Center Capt. Matthew Ware, 53, was sentenced today to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees held at the KCDC. On April 15, 2022, a federal jury convicted...
kaynewscow.com
Sheriff warns citizens of fake Facebook posts
NEWKIRK — Kay County Sheriff Steve Kelley said that posts originating in a Facebook group called 24hr Updates and then being shared in local Buy Sell Trade pages are hoaxes. Kelley said the posts started appearing over the last few weeks. The most current post shows a male subject...
