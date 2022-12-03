ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, OK

pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Becomes First Division-I School to Offer Stillwater Tight End Josh Ford

Just days after helping Stillwater High to a state championship at the 6A-II level over Choctaw in front of OSU head coach Mike Gundy, Stillwater product Josh Ford on Sunday reported a new offer — his first from a Division-I school — from the OSU program just down the road. The Cowboys came in hot with the offer after Stillwater’s perfect season ended in dream fashion with a 26-21 win over Choctaw. It was Stillwater’s first state title since 1967.
STILLWATER, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Nov. 28-Dec. 4

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:48 a.m. police responded to Canterbury and Pecan for a report of juveniles attempting to break into a vehicle. At 4:25 a.m. Tonkawa police requested an officer make contact with a driver involved in an accident who was being treated...
PONCA CITY, OK
KSN News

Man critically injured in crash south of Arkansas City

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Oklahoma man was rushed to a Wichita hospital after crashing a car on U.S. Highway 77 early Monday morning. The Arkansas City Fire/EMS Department said first responders got the call around 5:40 a.m. of a person trapped in the wreckage of a single-vehicle crash. The crash was in the […]
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
kaynewscow.com

Perry resident among three killed on plane crash

CANADIAN COUNTY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol have identified the three people killed in a plane crash that occurred at 9:20 p.m. Monday at C.E. Page Airport south of NW 23rd Street in Canadian County. Officials report that the 1971 Beechcraft Bonanza F33A Aircraft was operated by Christopher Lamb,...
PERRY, OK
5newsonline.com

Man charged with killing 4 workers at Oklahoma pot farm

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man accused of killing four workers at an Oklahoma marijuana farm had demanded the return of his $300,000 investment in the operation shortly before he started shooting, prosecutors allege in court documents. Chen Wu, 45, was charged Friday in Kingfisher County with four counts of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
stillwaterliving.com

Teens invited to ‘Nightmare Before the Holidays’ party on Dec. 16.

Teens of Stillwater looking for a fun, relaxing activity this winter can sign up for the Stillwater Public Library’s (SPL) “Nightmare Before the Holidays” party. At this program, teens in sixth through 12th grades will watch a classic movie about a pumpkin king who looks to spread the joy of Christmas while adding some ghoulish fun. Those attending will make a holiday craft and eat festive treats inspired by the movie. The event will take place on Friday, Dec. 16, from 6-8 p.m. Librarians request registration to help ensure there are enough snacks and supplies for everyone to attend.
STILLWATER, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Victims Identified; 3 Killed In NW Oklahoma City Plane Crash

The identities of three people killed Monday night in a plane crash in northwest Oklahoma City near Yukon have been released. Three people died Monday night at the Clarence E. Page Municipal Airport west of Yukon. Their identities are Christopher Lamb, 53, of Perry. Lamb was the pilot of the 1971 Beechcraft Bonanza F33A Aircraft. Also killed were passengers David Lamb, 78, of Yukon; and Gage Prough, 28, of Stillwater.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
pdjnews.com

Mirrors of Yesterday

Frontier Public School Division 5 winners in the Noble County Conservation District poster contest were Alena Sly, 1st place local; Audrey Kincannon, 2nd place local; Daxton Crowell 3rd place local. Perry City Council filled their membership with the approval of Mayor Bud Hollingsworth’s appointments of Richard Haynes and Jerry Cronin...
1600kush.com

Truck driver acquitted of manslaughter in Cushing businessman’s death

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Drumright man was acquitted Monday of first-degree manslaughter in the accidental death of Cushing body shop owner Curtis Sams, who was killed by a truck veering off Main Street in Cushing into his parking lot where he was operating a leaf blower in front of his business at 8:23 am on Sept. 28, 2020.
CUSHING, OK
kaynewscow.com

Newkirk police arrest Kansas residents on drug trafficking complaints

NEWKIRK — Two Kansas residents are being held in the Kay County Detention Center after being arrested by Newkirk police on drug trafficking charges. Newkirk police chief Kevin Main said that officer Mike Ryan conducted a traffic stop on a red Dodge Charger at 10:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 9th and Elm.
NEWKIRK, OK
kaynewscow.com

Sheriff warns citizens of fake Facebook posts

NEWKIRK — Kay County Sheriff Steve Kelley said that posts originating in a Facebook group called 24hr Updates and then being shared in local Buy Sell Trade pages are hoaxes. Kelley said the posts started appearing over the last few weeks. The most current post shows a male subject...
KAY COUNTY, OK

