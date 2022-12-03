Davante Adams on Raiders' Momentum After OT Wins

The Las Vegas Raiders come off of back-to-back overtime wins in Weeks 11 and 12.

For two consecutive weeks, the Las Vegas Raiders were able to do what they had struggled with all season: find a way to win down the stretch.

They're finding their stride at the right time, and it's come in thrilling fashion.

Any overtime win will give a team momentum, but ones that come in back-to-back weeks can give a team valuable confidence going forward.

"I think the momentum is the product at the end, but definitely the way you do it can help that out," Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams said in his Thursday press conference. "I'd say we've got a little momentum going now. But it's just a little, it's just two games, but it's something to build off of. So, we got to start somewhere. We were talking to Coach [McDaniels] about kind of our objective post-Thanksgiving, just based off some of the ideologies that he's had in the past and understanding that we have a certain amount of games that we still have got to go win now. And this is a really vital and important part of the season. So, we just got to hunker down and be detail-oriented and go out there and win some games."

Adams discussed what has worked for the team during its recent success.

"It's just about situational awareness more so than anything," he said. "Not penalizing ourselves and putting ourselves in tougher down and distances. I feel like that's what we did this last game and that's why we performed the way we did on third downs. You make it a hell of a lot easier if you've got two, three, four five, six yards to go, rather than 29. That makes a hell of a difference for yourself. We've just got to be more disciplined and continue doing what we're doing."

