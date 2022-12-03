ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

WV’s COVID-19 state of emergency will end Jan. 1

By By Tyler Arnold | The Center Square
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qE8uh_0jWORe1p00

( T he Center Square) – West Virginia has been in a state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly three years, but Gov. Jim Justice announced it ends Jan. 1.

Justice signed a proclamation to officially terminate the state of emergency Jan. 1 and will end any remaining COVID-19 rules and regulations on that date. All statutory regulations and executive orders issued in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic will no longer be in effect. The proclamation notes the governor is delaying the effectiveness until January to provide adequate time for them to be lifted without any harmful effects on West Virginians.

“The state of emergency doesn’t affect a whole lot anymore,” the governor said during a news conference. “There was a time we used this state of emergency in a way that was prudent. …Now it’s no longer needed.”

During the news conference, Justice said one of the reasons the state of emergency remained in effect was because the administration wanted to ensure that lifting it would not jeopardize any federal money going to the state. He said the administration does not believe there is currently a need for an emergency response and that the state would not lose any federal money by lifting the state of emergency declaration.

The governor reiterated his recommendation for everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Nearly 74% of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine and nearly 64% are fully vaccinated. More than 68% of those aged five and older have received at least one dose and more than 59% are fully vaccinated. The elderly have higher rates of vaccination than younger people.

Comments / 0

Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Three local people among latest COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Three of the four deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday were from this region, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Roane County, an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 78-year-old...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Gov. Justice orders all U.S. and State Flags to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – In support of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, and in accordance with President Biden’s proclamation, Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering that all United States and West Virginia State flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff for the entire day of Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, to honor the 2,334 servicemen and servicewomen who died as a result of the attack on U.S. military forces in Hawaii and the 1,143 more who were wounded in the attack.
HAWAII STATE
wchstv.com

Four COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; active cases dip

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday while the state’s active case total continued to decline. The new deaths raised the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,631, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

2 West Virginia food banks getting $500,000 each

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two food banks in West Virginia will each receive $500,000 from the state. Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington and Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway are getting a total of $1 million from the office of Gov. Jim Justice, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The food banks distribute about 30 million pounds of food across […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WDTV

Fireball passes over Monongalia County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 1,000 people reported seeing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia last week. The American Meteor Society received 1,102 reports and some videos showing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia on Thursday, Dec. 1 around 7:34 p.m. A fireball...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
259K+
Followers
73K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy