Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
The Ultra-Contrarian Case for Investing in Solana Right Now
By nearly any metric, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has been one of the worst performers in the crypto market this year. Solana is down 57% over the past 30 days and 92% for the year. That makes Solana the worst-performing top 100 crypto over the past month, and the 97th worst-performing crypto year-to-date. In short, this is rock bottom for Solana.
NASDAQ
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MTCH, PARA, CRWD
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), where a total of 17,133 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,800 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
PRF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (Symbol: PRF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $157.64, changing hands as low as $157.22 per share. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Should VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, the VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/24/2012. The fund is sponsored by Van Eck. It has amassed assets over $6.50 billion, making it one...
NASDAQ
Why Wix.com Stock Dived Today
The stock market had a day to forget on Tuesday, but Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) shareholders really had a day to forget. Shares of the DIY website services company fell by nearly 5% in price as it was revealed that a prominent institutional investor had trimmed its stake. So what. After...
NASDAQ
3 Top Stocks to Buy in 2022 If You Think the Economy's Taking a Hit in 2023
These are scary times to be a consumer of financial news. There's no shortage of talking heads predicting that a recession is coming in 2023. The only question -- they would have you believe -- is whether it will land soft or hard. I'm an optimist. I see silver linings...
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Escaped Tuesday's Market Downdraft
The stock market continued to move lower on Tuesday, building on Monday's losses as investors kept fretting about future monetary policy and economic pressures. Once again, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) led major market indexes to the downside, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) falling by smaller percentages.
NASDAQ
Is Mercedes Stock A Buy At $65?
Mercedes-Benz stock (OTCMKTS: MBGAF) has gained almost 20% over the last month, following a strong set of Q3 earnings and broader gains in global stock markets. Over the quarter, revenue rose almost 19% year-over-year to 37.7 billion euros (about $37.5 billion), as deliveries expanded after multiple quarters of supply chain and semiconductor supply-related issues. Mercedes-Benz car sales rose 38% year-over-year to 530,400 units, marking a sharp reversal from Q2 2022 when volumes dipped by about 6% year-over-year. Net profits also rose by about 35% to 4.0 billion euros, despite inflation-related pressures, partly due to a favorable model mix. Mercedes has been prioritizing the delivery of more premium vehicles and trims in recent quarters with its top-end luxury vehicles accounting for 15% of overall sales over the last quarter.
NASDAQ
AOS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Smith (A O) Corp (Symbol: AOS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.18, changing hands as low as $58.70 per share. Smith (A O) Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Why Lucid Stock Is Falling Today
Shares of the electric vehicle maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) were sliding today on no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely reacting to the broad market indexes, which were declining on renewed fears that the Federal Reserve will continue hiking interest rates to fight inflation. The EV stock was down...
NASDAQ
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Employers Holdings, Conagra Brands and General Mills
Chicago, IL – December 7, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Employers Holdings EIG, Conagra Brands CAG and General Mills GIS.
NASDAQ
RSI Alert: Jack in the Box (JACK) Now Oversold
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
NASDAQ
Activist investor Bluebell targets BlackRock, seeks ouster of CEO Fink
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Tiny activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners is taking aim at BlackRock, BLK.N the world's largest asset manager, blasting its focus on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues and seeking to oust longtime CEO Larry Fink who advises captains of industry and world leaders. Bluebell, with...
NASDAQ
3 Small-Cap Value Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns
A small-cap value fund is a good choice for investors seeking diversification across sectors and companies, and focusing on gaining exposure to stocks trading at a discount. Investors with a high-risk appetite tend to invest in these funds. Small-cap funds generally invest in companies having a market cap of less than $2 billion. The companies, smaller in size, offer growth potential and can subsequently see an increase in market capitalization.
NASDAQ
Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -1.51%: What You Should Know
Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $232.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Why Gilead Sciences is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (GILD)
Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.3% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
NASDAQ
Sanmina (SANM) Stock Moves -1.25%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Sanmina (SANM) closed at $64.22, marking a -1.25% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.44%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Is Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Broad Developed World ETFs category of the market, the Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 06/07/2017. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on...
NASDAQ
Why Carnival Stock Was All Wet on Tuesday
A new critique from an analyst made for an uninspiring Tuesday on the market as far as Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) stock was concerned. As a result, the incumbent cruise line operator's share price submerged by almost 4% during the day, a notably steeper decline than the 1.4% suffered by the S&P 500 index.
NASDAQ
Australian Market Significantly Lower
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is trading significantly lower on Wednesday, extending the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,200 level, following the broadly negative cues from global markets overnight, with weakness across most sectors, led by technology, financial and energy stocks. Gold miners were the only bright spot after gold prices spiked.
Comments / 0