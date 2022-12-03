Read full article on original website
Week 14 NFL power rankings: Eagles remain No. 1, but rest of top five gets shakeup
NFL power rankings entering Week 14 of 2022 season (previous rank in parentheses):. 1. Eagles (1): Their 11-1 record remains the league's best, but Philadelphia must now maintain its pace despite going on the road for the next three weeks – a trip that will conclude in Dallas for perhaps the league's most-anticipated matchup of the season. QB Jalen Hurts can also further fuel his billowing MVP campaign. Quite surprisingly the NFL's third-rated passer (108.3), Hurts needs one more rushing TD to become the first quarterback with at least 10 in successive years.
What is the 2022 college football bowl game schedule? The complete list of all 42 matchups
If the college football postseason didn't haven enough bowl games for you, you're in luck. This year's version will break the record for most games. A total of 42 postseason games in the Football Bowl Subdivision are scheduled to take place in December and January. The action kicked off Dec. 16 with the Bahamas Bowl and Cure Bowl. One day later, there were six games scheduled across the country.
MLB free agency tracker: Keep up with all the latest offseason moves
Need to keep tabs on all the major signings and trades? We've got you covered.
