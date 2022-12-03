Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
Two Payments Coming to New York FamiliesR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
The day a B-25 Bomber accidentally struck into the Empire State BuildingCristoval VictorialManhattan, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Violence and Tragedy fail to take a Holiday - Suspects Still at LargeBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Secaucus changes residential parking zones
Secaucus has made some changes to its residential parking zones. Mayor Michael Gonnelli and the Town Council adopted an ordinance amending Chapter 127A of the municipal code entitled “Residential Parking.”. The ordinance was first introduced back in October. According to the ordinance, Gonnelli and the council recognize that safe...
essexnewsdaily.com
Phase 1 of $5M renovation complete at Columbian Park in East Orange, park reopens to residents
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The city of East Orange will celebrate the soft reopening of a new recreational open space at Columbian Park, as Phase 1 of the $5 million park renovation has been completed through partnership with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Green Acres Program. “The...
Firefighters rescue driver from SUV in NJ river
KEARNY — Firefighters rescued a person from an SUV that went into the Passaic River Monday night. The Kearny Fire Department said the SUV went off Passaic Avenue around 7 p.m. Two rescue swimmers confirmed the SUV, which was perched off the side of the river, had just one person was inside and uninjured.
West New York woman in critical condition after being struck crossing North Bergen street
A West New York woman is in critical condition and another person was also hospitalized when they were struck by an SUV while trying to cross a side street off Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen Monday night, authorities said. North Bergen police responded to the four-lane state roadway at the...
theobserver.com
Nutley PD: Body pulled from Third River was Belleville man, 57
A body was recovered from the Third River Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo confirmed today. A witness called them that morning reporting a dead body was beneath the waterfall along Kingsland Street. When police arrived, they recovered the body of a man, later identified as a Belleville resident, 57.
News 12
Fire destroys several trucks at Kearny industrial lot
A fire in Kearny left several trucks destroyed. It happened at an industrial lot on Pennsylvania Avenue. As of Sunday night, there was no word what caused the fire.
Bayonne postpones Christmas tree lighting until Wednesday
The city of Bayonne’s annual Christmas tree lighting at Fitzpatrick Park has been moved from Tuesday, Dec. 6, to Wednesday, Dec. 7, because of rain forecasted for tomorrow, city officials said. The ceremony will begin at 4:45 p.m. at the park located immediately south of City Hall on Avenue...
Man charged with damaging truck, spitting on Jersey City police officers
A man accused of smashing windows of a rental truck on Kennedy Boulevard in Jersey City early Monday morning spit on police officers who responded to the incident, authorities said. Police responded to Kennedy Boulevard between Lexington and Clendenny avenues at 4:04 a.m. and were told that a man, later...
hudsoncountyview.com
Bayonne cuts the ribbon on new tower for 3 bells that used to ring at St. Joseph’s Church
The City of Bayonne cut the ribbon on a new tower for three bells that used to ring at the former St. Joseph’s Church during a ceremony at Fitzpatrick Park last week. At the ceremony on Thursday, Mayor Jimmy Davis said that Bayonne was “moving forward”. and “preserving...
bloomfieldinfo.org
Essex County plans 2022 Holiday Food Distribution December 20
This is a press release from Essex County. Press releases are official statements that have not been independently verified. Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. will present a Winter Holiday Emergency Food Distribution Event to help families negatively impacted by the pandemic or facing food insecurity. There will be 1,000 frozen turkeys and boxes of non-perishable food available on a first-come first-served basis until supplies last.
Fight outside New Jersey homeless shelter ends with gunfire
JERSEY CITY, NJ – An argument between two individuals outside a Jersey City homeless shelter Sunday night ended with gunfire, police reported. The shooting occurred around 8:24 pm in the area of 16th and Grove Street outside the St. Lucy’s Shelter operated by Catholic Charities. The two individuals knew each other and were possibly shelter residents. At this point, few details have been released. What we do know is that one man fired at the other after an argument escalated. The bullet did not strike the 52-year-old victim. Police are investigating. The post Fight outside New Jersey homeless shelter ends with gunfire appeared first on Shore News Network.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Medical Center to host community outreach events at Newport Centre, Hudson Malls
The Jersey City Medical Center will host two simultaneous community outreach events at the Newport Centre and Hudson Malls on Saturday. “We encourage area residents to attend, get involved, and ask questions. The medical center is a hub of health information, and we are always available to support the health needs of our community,” JCMC Director of Diversity and Inclusion Adrienne Austin said in a statement.
Downtown Jersey City argument ends in gunfire, police say
An argument between two people outside a homeless shelter escalated into gunfire Sunday night, Jersey City authorities said. No one was injured in the incident at 16th and Grove streets, near the St. Lucy Shelter, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. She noted that the two people involved in the incident,...
Iconic New Jersey ice cream shop closing after 88 years
Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
Nighttime Fair Lawn House Fire Doused
UPDATE: Fair Lawn firefighters quickly contained a Sunday night house blaze that they said nonetheless did significant damage. No injuries were reported in the smoky fire, which broke out in the 30 block of Heywood Avenue near Greenwood Drive shortly after 9:30 p.m. Dec. 4. It was declared under control...
ilovetheupperwestside.com
Upper West Side Dog Swims Across Hudson River to New Jersey. He’s Now Back Home.
This story was originally published on December 4 at 11:15 a.m. Here is the updated version, happy ending included. A six-month old, 50 pound Leonberger Bernese mix named Bear was last seen on Saturday afternoon entering the Hudson River near West 110th Street. Bear’s owner, Ellen, says patrol boats were...
Police: Man fatally struck by car while crossing the street in Bed-Stuy
A 61-year-old man is dead after getting hit by a car on Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn late Monday night.
Oyster Bay Sending Trucks to Help Huntington After Fire
The Town of Oyster Bay is sending five trash trucks to Huntington to make up for Saturday night’s loss of six trash trucks by fire. Deputy Supervisor John McCarron said that two vehicles were rescued from the line of trucks that caught fire and driven Read More ...
hobokengirl.com
Urby Newark Opens with 250 Brand New Studio to 3-Bedroom Apartments
Living the city life is exciting, fast-paced, and full of opportunity, so at the end of the day it’s nice to come home to a space that reflects that vibrant lifestyle — without the chaos and traffic. Urby was founded with the intention of creating light + airy apartment designs, energetic public spaces, and friendly property teams. Living here combines everything we love about being city dwellers with the calm oasis of home. Keep reading to learn more about Newark Urby + the exclusive offer for The Hoboken Girl readers.
Police: Thieves steal 2 cars from Montclair home each worth more than $350K
Thieves have stolen two high-end cars from a Montclair home. Police say that each of the vehicles was worth more than $350,000.
Comments / 1