GeForce RTX 3060 8 GB: New mid-range NVIDIA GPU shown to offer 35% less performance than original 12 GB model

PINE64 Ox64: Compact single-board computer released in two variants from US$6 with RISC-V processor
PINE64 has introduced another single-board computer (SBC). Introduced in early October, the PINE64 Ox64 is about the size of a Raspberry Pi Pico W at 51 x 21 x 19 mm. The similarities do not end there either, with the PINE64 Ox64 also starting at US$6. However, the PINE64 Ox64 has a dual-core RISC-V processor rather than the RP2040 microcontroller powering the Pico W.
Deal | SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless mechanical keyboard with per-key RGB is 28% off on Amazon
Wireless mechanical keyboards with per-key RGB and fast response times can be quite expensive. At its normal retail price of >US$200, the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless is one such keyboard. Fortunately, Amazon currently has the device for a cool US$68 off, making the compact keyboard considerably cheaper. Originally launched...
GMKtec NucBox 10 arrives with AMD Ryzen 7 5800U APU and new blue colourway
The NucBox 10 is GMKtec’s third mini-PC in almost as many weeks, with the company launching the NucBox 8 in late October and the NucBox 9 a month later. Arguably, the NucBox 10 could have been another version of the NucBox 9 though, with just a colourway and an APU choice separating the pair. While GMKtec offers the NucBox 9 in silver, the company will ship the NucBox 10 in a more fetching light blue hue.
Cool Pi 4 Model B: Rockchip RK3588S-based SBC launches with Raspberry Pi 4 Model B form factor
The Cool Pi 4 Model B is another rip-off of the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B, albeit one that utilises a more powerful SoC. Specifically, the Cool Pi comes with the Rockchip RK3588S, a chipset that contains four ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores clocked at 2.4 GHz, another four Cortex-A55 CPU cores and a Mali-G610 GPU that supports OpenGL ES 3.2 and 8K/60 FPS video decoding. Additionally, the chipset provides 8K/30 FPS video encoding, as well as an NPU that can deliver up to 6 TOPS of performance.
OPPO Find N2 Flip tipped to become an inaugural MediaTek-powered foldable flagship smartphone on its launch
The OPPO Find N could be said to be the greatest threat to the Galaxy Z Fold series from Samsung thus far, even though there is only 1 generation of the smartphone thus far. However, OPPO is now rumored to start teasing it, along with its new Galaxy Z Flip counterpart the Find N2 Flip, officially as soon as "next week".
Google Pixel Fold: Leaked Geekbench listing confirms Google Tensor G2 and 12 GB RAM for Google Felix prototype
Google’s first foldable is fast approaching, with the company now thought to be developing the device under the codename ‘Felix’, having abandoned its ‘Passport’ prototype some months ago. While Google has not confirmed any Pixel Fold details yet, FrontPageTech leaked launch pricing, a release date and several specifications last month. Google code has also outlined other Pixel Fold-related tidbits too, such as its camera and display hardware.
How to make more sustainable choices when upgrading your hardware
Now more than ever, businesses are making more sustainable choices, from reducing waste and using sustainable materials to shifting to renewable energy sources. While it might not seem like an obvious step to take, businesses should also take a look at their IT hardware to ensure they’re using eco-friendly equipment. Laptops and other electronics often feel like a necessary evil that just aren’t sustainable or eco-friendly. Many might feel like devices such as laptops are almost indispensable, and thus not sustainable, and that the greenest laptop to use is the one you already own.
Xiaomi Note E-Ink Tablet: 10.3-inch and 5.35 mm thick E-Reader lands with Android pre-installed
Xiaomi has revealed a new E-Reader, just a few days after introducing a new version of the Redmi Pad. Offered only in China for the time being like the new Redmi Pad, the Note E-Ink Tablet is billed as a note-taking device, much like the Lenovo YOGA Paper. To that end, Xiaomi has pre-installed the WPS Office Suite, which is compatible with a bundled active stylus.
Alienware's 18-inch gaming laptops to return in 2023
The high-end 18-inch laptops are making a comeback, as teased by Alienware in a tweet. These models will most likely be powered by Intel's i9-13900HX processors coupled with RTX 4080 Ti dGPUs plus copious amounts of RAM and storage. Hopefully a 240 Hz 18.4-inch OLED display could also be included.
Seemingly final RTX 4070 Ti release date leaks: Nvidia could launch the supposedly rebranded RTX 4080 12 GB on January 5
It has been a tumultuous few months for Nvidia. The company unveiled the RTX 4090 and two RTX 4080 SKUs in October before suddenly canceling the RTX 4080 12 GB following widespread criticism regarding the GPU's performance and price. To make matters worse for Team Green, AMD announced the RDNA 3-based RX 7900 XT and the RX 7900 XTX for US$899 and US$999 respectively promising the latter will deliver RTX 4080-rivaling performance for US$200 less.
Scott Lumen eRide electric bike series launches with top model weighing 15.5 kg
The Scott Lumen eRide Bike series has been launched. Three new models are available: the Scott Lumen eRide 910, the Scott Lumen eRide 900 and the Scott Lumen eRide 900 SL. Each model has a TQ HPR50 mid-motor drive, providing a top assistance speed of 20 mph (~25 kph) and up to 50 Nm of torque. The e-bikes come with a 360 Wh internal battery, and the 900 SL has a 160 Wh range extender providing over 80 km (~50 miles) of assistance range.
Realme 10 Pro series will launch globally with the latest OS based on Android 13
The 10 Pro and 10 Pro+ became Realme's first smartphones to launch with Android 13 out of the box in China. Now, Madhav Sheth has indicated that this new, fourth-gen UI will also come with the international version of each device. In keeping with its new name, the brand's president...
Android 13 for TV becomes available to download
Accessory Android Launch Monitor Smart Home Software. Google has officially released Android 13 for TV, thereby indicating that a big screen with this OS can now be as up-to-date as a new or new-ish smartphone. Then again, it is unlikely to pop up in general consumer life as an OTA any time soon; most relevant displays, boxes or otherwise are still on Android 11 at the best after all.
Motorola Moto G72: Why this smartphone also convinces us without 5G
Several days ago, we published our test of the Motorola Moto G72. We already noticed several things when we had the device for less than 300 Euros (~$316) in our hands for the first time: The discrete design and slim and light case were naturally the first things that struck us.
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion re-released in new Pantone Color of the Year 2023 special edition
5G Accessory Android Audio Launch Smartphone Wearable. Pantone remains under fire online for putting whole swathes of its color libraries behind a new paywall in Adobe Creative Cloud; however, there now is another way to be sure of permanent access to one of its standardized shades: on the back of a new version of the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion.
Yunmi Viomi AI Smart Door Lock Super 2E with fingerprint scanner arrives
The Yunmi Viomi AI Smart Door Lock Super 2E has been launched in China. The gadget is Wi-Fi compatible, allowing you to connect the lock directly to your smartphone without needing a bridge. You can control the device via the Yunmi app and check if your door is locked in real-time. Plus, you can receive notifications if unusual activity is detected.
AUN PH30S cheaper 720p projector with built-in Android available globally
The AUN PH30S projector is now available worldwide via AliExpress. The gadget uses an LED light source with a 30,000-hour life expectancy and up to 150 ANSI lumens brightness. The device has a native 720p resolution with a 1,000:1 contrast ratio. It can throw images up to 150-in (~381 cm) wide with a 1.3:1 throw ratio. You can perfect the image with keystone correction and auto-focusing tools.
Xiaomi Watch S2 and Xiaomi Buds 4 pricing leaks online
Xiaomi may have yet to announce a new launch date for the Buds 4 or Watch S2, but prices for both devices have already leaked online. To recap, Xiaomi had planned to launch the pair in China on December 1, along with the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. However, all Chinese technology firms postponed events to honour the passing of Jiang Zemin, the former President and Communist Party General Secretary. Reputedly, Xiaomi has rescheduled its hardware launch event for later this week, the details of which we have covered separately.
PineBuds Pro: PINE64 launches TWS earbuds with better ANC than Apple AirPods Pro
PINE64 has started selling the PineBuds Pro, a pair of TWS earbuds that the company announced in April. According to the company, the PineBuds Pro rely on 6 mm dynamic drivers, which the company claims outperform typical 10 mm drivers in audio quality and bass reproduction while delivering a 20Hz-20KHz frequency response. For reference, PineBuds Pro put these 6 mm drivers to use with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity but only the AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs.
Galaxy A14 5G: New renders and an official support page hint at imminent launch for the new possible budget smartphone
Previous leaks have pointed to the release of the Samsung SM-A146B as the Galaxy A14 5G in India. Now, this might indeed be the case, as the same model number has popped up (in dual-SIM mode) within the OEM's official support material for consumers in that country. Therefore, it seems...
