PINE64 Ox64: Compact single-board computer released in two variants from US$6 with RISC-V processor
PINE64 has introduced another single-board computer (SBC). Introduced in early October, the PINE64 Ox64 is about the size of a Raspberry Pi Pico W at 51 x 21 x 19 mm. The similarities do not end there either, with the PINE64 Ox64 also starting at US$6. However, the PINE64 Ox64 has a dual-core RISC-V processor rather than the RP2040 microcontroller powering the Pico W.
Google Pixel Fold: Leaked Geekbench listing confirms Google Tensor G2 and 12 GB RAM for Google Felix prototype
Google’s first foldable is fast approaching, with the company now thought to be developing the device under the codename ‘Felix’, having abandoned its ‘Passport’ prototype some months ago. While Google has not confirmed any Pixel Fold details yet, FrontPageTech leaked launch pricing, a release date and several specifications last month. Google code has also outlined other Pixel Fold-related tidbits too, such as its camera and display hardware.
OPPO Find N2 Flip tipped to become an inaugural MediaTek-powered foldable flagship smartphone on its launch
The OPPO Find N could be said to be the greatest threat to the Galaxy Z Fold series from Samsung thus far, even though there is only 1 generation of the smartphone thus far. However, OPPO is now rumored to start teasing it, along with its new Galaxy Z Flip counterpart the Find N2 Flip, officially as soon as "next week".
Deal | SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless mechanical keyboard with per-key RGB is 28% off on Amazon
Wireless mechanical keyboards with per-key RGB and fast response times can be quite expensive. At its normal retail price of >US$200, the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless is one such keyboard. Fortunately, Amazon currently has the device for a cool US$68 off, making the compact keyboard considerably cheaper. Originally launched...
Rumor | Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro will launch heavier than the 12 and 12 Pro
Whether news or rumor, it is starting to seem like Android OEMs are feeling the pressure to develop smartphones that don't gain mass by the generation, as has been the case for the last couple of years. However, according to the reliable tipster Bald Panda, Xiaomi missed this memo in designing its upcoming 13 and 13 Pro flagships.
MSI Prestige 15: Perfectly tuned for creative work
In our review, the Creator notebook demonstrates that impressive performance and efficiency can work together. The CPU and GPU as well as the 4K display provide the necessary power for demanding image and video editing without having to exhaust their maximum potential. Geforce Alder Lake Laptop Windows. MSI has deliberately...
GMKtec NucBox 10 arrives with AMD Ryzen 7 5800U APU and new blue colourway
The NucBox 10 is GMKtec’s third mini-PC in almost as many weeks, with the company launching the NucBox 8 in late October and the NucBox 9 a month later. Arguably, the NucBox 10 could have been another version of the NucBox 9 though, with just a colourway and an APU choice separating the pair. While GMKtec offers the NucBox 9 in silver, the company will ship the NucBox 10 in a more fetching light blue hue.
Lenovo YOGA Paper: New E-Reader launched in China with active stylus support
The YOGA Paper has arrived in China, over a month after Lenovo began teasing the device. Currently a Chinese exclusive, the YOGA Paper utilises the Rockchip RK3566, a low-powered chipset found in many single-board computers (SBC) and gaming handhelds, such as the GKD Mini Plus Classic. The YOGA Paper runs Android though, not a lightweight Linux distribution, so performance may be on the sluggish side.
Xiaomi Note E-Ink Tablet: 10.3-inch and 5.35 mm thick E-Reader lands with Android pre-installed
Xiaomi has revealed a new E-Reader, just a few days after introducing a new version of the Redmi Pad. Offered only in China for the time being like the new Redmi Pad, the Note E-Ink Tablet is billed as a note-taking device, much like the Lenovo YOGA Paper. To that end, Xiaomi has pre-installed the WPS Office Suite, which is compatible with a bundled active stylus.
How to make more sustainable choices when upgrading your hardware
Now more than ever, businesses are making more sustainable choices, from reducing waste and using sustainable materials to shifting to renewable energy sources. While it might not seem like an obvious step to take, businesses should also take a look at their IT hardware to ensure they’re using eco-friendly equipment. Laptops and other electronics often feel like a necessary evil that just aren’t sustainable or eco-friendly. Many might feel like devices such as laptops are almost indispensable, and thus not sustainable, and that the greenest laptop to use is the one you already own.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 could get a much-needed price cut soon
While our in-depth Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 review determined it to be a competent performer, its prohibitively high price has earned the graphics card quite some flak from content creators, users and even scalpers. It is the first xx80 class graphics card to cost upwards of US$1,000, putting it beyond the reach of many gamers. Thankfully, the situation could change soon, if a new report from MyDrivers is accurate.
Alienware's 18-inch gaming laptops to return in 2023
The high-end 18-inch laptops are making a comeback, as teased by Alienware in a tweet. These models will most likely be powered by Intel's i9-13900HX processors coupled with RTX 4080 Ti dGPUs plus copious amounts of RAM and storage. Hopefully a 240 Hz 18.4-inch OLED display could also be included.
Cool Pi 4 Model B: Rockchip RK3588S-based SBC launches with Raspberry Pi 4 Model B form factor
The Cool Pi 4 Model B is another rip-off of the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B, albeit one that utilises a more powerful SoC. Specifically, the Cool Pi comes with the Rockchip RK3588S, a chipset that contains four ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores clocked at 2.4 GHz, another four Cortex-A55 CPU cores and a Mali-G610 GPU that supports OpenGL ES 3.2 and 8K/60 FPS video decoding. Additionally, the chipset provides 8K/30 FPS video encoding, as well as an NPU that can deliver up to 6 TOPS of performance.
Seemingly final RTX 4070 Ti release date leaks: Nvidia could launch the supposedly rebranded RTX 4080 12 GB on January 5
It has been a tumultuous few months for Nvidia. The company unveiled the RTX 4090 and two RTX 4080 SKUs in October before suddenly canceling the RTX 4080 12 GB following widespread criticism regarding the GPU's performance and price. To make matters worse for Team Green, AMD announced the RDNA 3-based RX 7900 XT and the RX 7900 XTX for US$899 and US$999 respectively promising the latter will deliver RTX 4080-rivaling performance for US$200 less.
Motorola Moto G72: Why this smartphone also convinces us without 5G
Several days ago, we published our test of the Motorola Moto G72. We already noticed several things when we had the device for less than 300 Euros (~$316) in our hands for the first time: The discrete design and slim and light case were naturally the first things that struck us.
Sony Xperia 1 V rumors: first potential snapshot, mystery hardware button, recycled design, and dreamy zoom capabilities
There have been plenty of tidbits popping up about the Sony Xperia 1 V as of late, although it is safe to take most of the information supplied with a pinch of salt, as some of the details appear in quite random places. For instance, a forum post of a pretty photo of stones being splashed by water at the shore has in itself created a little splash due to the listed shooting equipment: “Sony XQ DC72”. SumahoDigest has posited that this could well be the Sony Xperia 1 V, with the “D” in the model number representing the year 2023. The camera details offered along with the image reveal an f.1.7 aperture and ISO 64, with the same user frequently utilizing an Xperia 1 III for their landscape shots.
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion re-released in new Pantone Color of the Year 2023 special edition
5G Accessory Android Audio Launch Smartphone Wearable. Pantone remains under fire online for putting whole swathes of its color libraries behind a new paywall in Adobe Creative Cloud; however, there now is another way to be sure of permanent access to one of its standardized shades: on the back of a new version of the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion.
Galaxy A14 5G: New renders and an official support page hint at imminent launch for the new possible budget smartphone
Previous leaks have pointed to the release of the Samsung SM-A146B as the Galaxy A14 5G in India. Now, this might indeed be the case, as the same model number has popped up (in dual-SIM mode) within the OEM's official support material for consumers in that country. Therefore, it seems...
Allegedly official OnePlus 11 render leaks online
After the three-month-old renders and the full specs sheet that arrived less than two weeks later, Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) is "back from the Future again, bringing you the first official look" at the OnePlus 11. Back in September, he leaked four high-resolution images, all showing the device then called OnePlus 11 Pro. The new render confirms that OnePlus 11 Pro is now the OnePlus 11.
Android 13 for TV becomes available to download
Accessory Android Launch Monitor Smart Home Software. Google has officially released Android 13 for TV, thereby indicating that a big screen with this OS can now be as up-to-date as a new or new-ish smartphone. Then again, it is unlikely to pop up in general consumer life as an OTA any time soon; most relevant displays, boxes or otherwise are still on Android 11 at the best after all.
