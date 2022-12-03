There have been plenty of tidbits popping up about the Sony Xperia 1 V as of late, although it is safe to take most of the information supplied with a pinch of salt, as some of the details appear in quite random places. For instance, a forum post of a pretty photo of stones being splashed by water at the shore has in itself created a little splash due to the listed shooting equipment: “Sony XQ DC72”. SumahoDigest has posited that this could well be the Sony Xperia 1 V, with the “D” in the model number representing the year 2023. The camera details offered along with the image reveal an f.1.7 aperture and ISO 64, with the same user frequently utilizing an Xperia 1 III for their landscape shots.

1 DAY AGO