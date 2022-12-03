Read full article on original website
Onyx BOOX Leaf2: 7-inch E-reader launches for US$199.99 in two colours
Onyx BOOX has brought the Leaf2 E-reader to the US, having released the device over a month ago in China. Surprisingly, the Leaf2 costs less in the US at current exchange rates than it does in China, where Onyx BOOX sells it for CNY 1,580 (US$225). At the time of writing, the Leaf2 is available from B&H Photo Video or BOOX directly, both for US$199.99.
Xiaomi Note E-Ink Tablet: 10.3-inch and 5.35 mm thick E-Reader lands with Android pre-installed
Xiaomi has revealed a new E-Reader, just a few days after introducing a new version of the Redmi Pad. Offered only in China for the time being like the new Redmi Pad, the Note E-Ink Tablet is billed as a note-taking device, much like the Lenovo YOGA Paper. To that end, Xiaomi has pre-installed the WPS Office Suite, which is compatible with a bundled active stylus.
Xiaomi 12T Pro Daniel Arsham Edition goes on sale for €899 in Europe
Xiaomi has started selling the Daniel Arsham Edition of the Xiaomi 12T Pro, roughly two weeks after announcing the limited edition handset. For some reason, Xiaomi is making people jump through hoops to purchase the smartphone, which offers no performance advantages over the regular Xiaomi 12T Pro. Instead, Xiaomi has given the Xiaomi 12T Pro a new paint job, plus colour-matching accessories and a new box design.
PineBuds Pro: PINE64 launches TWS earbuds with better ANC than Apple AirPods Pro
PINE64 has started selling the PineBuds Pro, a pair of TWS earbuds that the company announced in April. According to the company, the PineBuds Pro rely on 6 mm dynamic drivers, which the company claims outperform typical 10 mm drivers in audio quality and bass reproduction while delivering a 20Hz-20KHz frequency response. For reference, PineBuds Pro put these 6 mm drivers to use with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity but only the AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs.
MK66 smartwatch with Bluetooth calling and alleged blood pressure sensor arrives
The MK66 smartwatch is now available globally via Banggood. You can connect the watch to your smartphone, running Android 4.0 or iOS 8.0 and above, via Bluetooth 5.0, enabling Bluetooth calling, message and app notifications. The product listing suggests that the gadget has sensors for heart rate, blood pressure and oxygen level. However, the accuracy of these tools is unknown.
Xiaomi 13 Ultra tipped to have even more cameras than the 12S Ultra
To look at Xiaomi's 12S Ultra and its exaggerated rear panel hump, it might be surprising to learn that it has no more than 3 actual cameras on its back: dual 48MP shooters alongside its series-first Sony IMX989-based primary lens. However, its successor the "13 Ultra" is now backed to acquire as many lenses, if not more.
Xiaomi Watch S2 and Xiaomi Buds 4 pricing leaks online
Xiaomi may have yet to announce a new launch date for the Buds 4 or Watch S2, but prices for both devices have already leaked online. To recap, Xiaomi had planned to launch the pair in China on December 1, along with the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. However, all Chinese technology firms postponed events to honour the passing of Jiang Zemin, the former President and Communist Party General Secretary. Reputedly, Xiaomi has rescheduled its hardware launch event for later this week, the details of which we have covered separately.
GMKtec NucBox 10 arrives with AMD Ryzen 7 5800U APU and new blue colourway
The NucBox 10 is GMKtec’s third mini-PC in almost as many weeks, with the company launching the NucBox 8 in late October and the NucBox 9 a month later. Arguably, the NucBox 10 could have been another version of the NucBox 9 though, with just a colourway and an APU choice separating the pair. While GMKtec offers the NucBox 9 in silver, the company will ship the NucBox 10 in a more fetching light blue hue.
PINE64 Ox64: Compact single-board computer released in two variants from US$6 with RISC-V processor
PINE64 has introduced another single-board computer (SBC). Introduced in early October, the PINE64 Ox64 is about the size of a Raspberry Pi Pico W at 51 x 21 x 19 mm. The similarities do not end there either, with the PINE64 Ox64 also starting at US$6. However, the PINE64 Ox64 has a dual-core RISC-V processor rather than the RP2040 microcontroller powering the Pico W.
GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense launches with voice commands
The GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense has launched in the US. The gadget has a built-in scale which you can use to measure your ingredients, saving on washing up. Auto-Sense technology uses torque sensors to detect changes in the viscosity of your mixture and optimize the process. The feature ties in with the SmartHQ app, where you can select from guided recipes, providing a step-by-step breakdown of the method. An integrated display at the front of the device shows information such as the mixer's speed, timer and ingredient weight.
Sony Xperia 1 V rumors: first potential snapshot, mystery hardware button, recycled design, and dreamy zoom capabilities
There have been plenty of tidbits popping up about the Sony Xperia 1 V as of late, although it is safe to take most of the information supplied with a pinch of salt, as some of the details appear in quite random places. For instance, a forum post of a pretty photo of stones being splashed by water at the shore has in itself created a little splash due to the listed shooting equipment: “Sony XQ DC72”. SumahoDigest has posited that this could well be the Sony Xperia 1 V, with the “D” in the model number representing the year 2023. The camera details offered along with the image reveal an f.1.7 aperture and ISO 64, with the same user frequently utilizing an Xperia 1 III for their landscape shots.
Nothing Phone (2) not launching soon as company confirms massive sales milestone
The Nothing Phone (1) launched earlier in the year as Nothing's first smartphone. Since then, rumors have surfaced about the company's plans to launch other phones. Those rumors now look to have been way off the mark with CEO Carl Pei putting paid to any such reports. Taking to his...
Lenovo YOGA Paper: New E-Reader launched in China with active stylus support
The YOGA Paper has arrived in China, over a month after Lenovo began teasing the device. Currently a Chinese exclusive, the YOGA Paper utilises the Rockchip RK3566, a low-powered chipset found in many single-board computers (SBC) and gaming handhelds, such as the GKD Mini Plus Classic. The YOGA Paper runs Android though, not a lightweight Linux distribution, so performance may be on the sluggish side.
Android 13 for TV becomes available to download
Accessory Android Launch Monitor Smart Home Software. Google has officially released Android 13 for TV, thereby indicating that a big screen with this OS can now be as up-to-date as a new or new-ish smartphone. Then again, it is unlikely to pop up in general consumer life as an OTA any time soon; most relevant displays, boxes or otherwise are still on Android 11 at the best after all.
AMD Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700, and Ryzen 5 7600 Zen 4 CPUs could go on sale starting January 10
We reported last month that AMD is likely to release three Ryzen 7000 non-X series CPUs in Q1 2023. The processors which include the Ryzen 9 7900, the Ryzen 7 7700, and the Ryzen 5 7600 are rumored to be 65 W parts that have the same core counts as their X series counterparts but with reduced clock speeds and slimmer price tags. Now, courtesy of Wccftech, we have a set release date for the Zen 4 CPUs.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 could get a much-needed price cut soon
While our in-depth Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 review determined it to be a competent performer, its prohibitively high price has earned the graphics card quite some flak from content creators, users and even scalpers. It is the first xx80 class graphics card to cost upwards of US$1,000, putting it beyond the reach of many gamers. Thankfully, the situation could change soon, if a new report from MyDrivers is accurate.
Realme 10 Pro series will launch globally with the latest OS based on Android 13
The 10 Pro and 10 Pro+ became Realme's first smartphones to launch with Android 13 out of the box in China. Now, Madhav Sheth has indicated that this new, fourth-gen UI will also come with the international version of each device. In keeping with its new name, the brand's president...
How to make more sustainable choices when upgrading your hardware
Now more than ever, businesses are making more sustainable choices, from reducing waste and using sustainable materials to shifting to renewable energy sources. While it might not seem like an obvious step to take, businesses should also take a look at their IT hardware to ensure they’re using eco-friendly equipment. Laptops and other electronics often feel like a necessary evil that just aren’t sustainable or eco-friendly. Many might feel like devices such as laptops are almost indispensable, and thus not sustainable, and that the greenest laptop to use is the one you already own.
Google Pixel Fold: Leaked Geekbench listing confirms Google Tensor G2 and 12 GB RAM for Google Felix prototype
Google’s first foldable is fast approaching, with the company now thought to be developing the device under the codename ‘Felix’, having abandoned its ‘Passport’ prototype some months ago. While Google has not confirmed any Pixel Fold details yet, FrontPageTech leaked launch pricing, a release date and several specifications last month. Google code has also outlined other Pixel Fold-related tidbits too, such as its camera and display hardware.
DJI Mini 3: Prices, more specifications and release date leak for sub-250 g drone
It is a matter of time before DJI announces the Mini 3, or the date of its hardware launch event at the very least. Not only have more promotional images leaked online, but so have prices for the Eurozone and the US. According to @ShanScordamag1, a Best Buy in New Jersey is already selling the Mini 3 Fly More Combo, which ships with the DJI RC remote controller, among other accessories.
