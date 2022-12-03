The boat shows are long gone, daylight savings time and hurricane season is over. Winter with its slower pace has begun. Looking back over this and recent seasons we notice one problem that seems never to go away: the labor shortage. This problem is not limited to the marine industry of course, but the specialized nature of maritime work seems to make it especially difficult to find good help. It almost seems the labor problem is like the old saying about the weather; “Everyone talks about it, but nobody does anything about it.” That’s true, but we have some good work going on addressing manpower development in our region.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO