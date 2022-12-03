Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTOP
What should Bowie do with an old horse racetrack?
Within the next year, the city of Bowie, Maryland, is set to take ownership of a horse racetrack that was once a jewel in the industry. The track later became a training center, but now it sits abandoned. Bowie leaders are trying to figure out what to do with the...
A Crab Basket Christmas: Popular Bay Tradition Grows
December may be the month for mistletoe and holly, but it’s also time to raise the crab basket tree, that uniquely Chesapeake tradition that celebrates the season, Bay culture and the men and women who make their living on its waters. Year by year, the crab basket tree trend grows, with seven different towns each now displaying its own version.
proptalk.com
December 2022 Chesapeake Bay Boatshop Reports
The boat shows are long gone, daylight savings time and hurricane season is over. Winter with its slower pace has begun. Looking back over this and recent seasons we notice one problem that seems never to go away: the labor shortage. This problem is not limited to the marine industry of course, but the specialized nature of maritime work seems to make it especially difficult to find good help. It almost seems the labor problem is like the old saying about the weather; “Everyone talks about it, but nobody does anything about it.” That’s true, but we have some good work going on addressing manpower development in our region.
Investigators: Bay Pilot Operating Ever Forward Was Distracted
The Bay pilot who was operating the container ship MV Ever Forward when it ran aground has had his license suspended as the Coast Guard releases its investigation report into the grounding. And Coast Guard investigators are recommending charges against him. The marine casualty investigation report reveals that the pilot...
talbotspy.org
Talbot County Council Watch: We Have a New Council
County Manager Clay Stamp brought the house to order at 7pm sharp. On Monday evening the Calhoon MEBA Engineering School auditorium was filled with friends and relatives of both retiring and newly elected county council members, county officials including Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble, and several past and present county officials including retiring planning commission member Lisa Ghezzi and retiring county council members Laura Price and Corey Pack, both recognized for their exemplary service and clearly enjoying this evening.
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 18: Suicide Bridge perfection and RAR in Cambridge
The eighteenth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a westbound trip from Ocean City back to Baltimore with a stop at legendary Suicide Bridge Restaurant and RAR in downtown Cambridge. Follow along through all...
foxbaltimore.com
Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models are locking into better consensus about what will happen during this time-frame, as well. The European Computer Model, as in past runs, continues to introduce cold air into our weather-maker from the north Friday night through early Saturday morning as it passes by. This persists with a mainly snowy solution starting after midnight Friday night.
Firefighters battle building fire in Towson
BALTIMORE -- Firefighters are battling a building fire in the unit block of West Pennsylvania Avenue in Towson, Maryland, according to the Providence Volunteer Fire Company.The flames appeared to stem from the basement area of the building, volunteer firefighters said.WJZ will continue to monitor this developing story.
State Roundup: Baltimore sees reliable ally in Wes Moore; lawmakers to test limits of gun rights; Prince George’s Latinos left out of historic election
BALTIMORE HOPES FOR BETTER RELATIONS WITH NEW GOV: If Democrats statewide relish having one of their own occupying the state’s most powerful office after eight years of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, Baltimoreans in particular see an advantage in having a governor from their city. Hannah Gaskill and Emily Opilo/The Baltimore Sun.
Four Favorite Chinese Restaurants on the Lower Delmarva Peninsula
If you're like most Americans, Chinese food is one of your major food groups. Here on the Delmarva Peninsula, there is no shortage of Chinese restaurants serving up delicious lo mein, savory beef and broccoli, wonton soup, crunchy eggrolls, and all your favorite dishes. Here are four of the best Chinese restaurants on the Lower Delmarva Peninsula you simply have to try.
baltimorebrew.com
Participant in protest outside CSX Curtis Bay facility struck in the eye with a paintball
Residents organized the rally to call for an end to coal handling that they say threatens the health and safety of their South Baltimore community. One of the participants in last week’s protest rally outside the CSX coal facility in Curtis Bay suffered an eye injury when he was struck in the face with a paintball.
baltimorefishbowl.com
From proposal to reality: Roland Park Community Foundation unveils new video that outlines sweeping vision and next steps for the creation of Hillside Park
Nearly one year after the Roland Park Community Foundation was selected to buy land from the Baltimore Country Club to create a new civic amenity called Hillside Park, its members are focusing on what they need to do to make it a reality. Members of the foundation this month released...
Nottingham MD
Assault reported in Middle River, Nottingham business burglarized
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the weekend. At just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, officers responded to the 700-block of Peterson Road in Middle River (21220) for a report of a disturbance. At the scene, two individuals stated that they were strangled by one other during an altercation. Both were placed under arrest.
wypr.org
Baltimore County’s top executive Olszewski lays out plans for his second term
When Johnny Olszewski is sworn in for his second four-year term as Baltimore County Executive, he will find himself in charge of a county awash in money for now but faces financial headwinds in the future. Record high inflation means that it costs much more for local governments to do or purchase anything and the financial cushion from federal COVID-19 relief funds is rapidly drying up. Controversial issues like a proposed plastic bag plan or imposing restrictions on developers building new housing near overcrowded schools are likely to be on Olszewski’s full plate.
Man steals Maryland Live! casino voucher, drives at victim with his car
A man is accused of stealing a voucher from a Maryland Live! Casino slot machine, then driving at the victim when he was confronted, on Friday afternoon.
nomadlawyer.org
Ellicott City: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Ellicott City, Maryland
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ellicott City Maryland. Located just fourteen miles outside of Baltimore, Ellicott City Maryland is a popular destination for people who like to visit local historic sites. There is even an old firehouse that has been converted into a museum. Ellicott City has several art...
talbotspy.org
Temporary Fix at Best by Howard Freedlander
Joy and self-congratulation greeted the announcement two weeks ago of the $37 million reconstruction of the Farragut Sea Wall at the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA) in Annapolis. Optimistic comments by political figures forecast that the wall, to be raised and repaired, would protect USNA until 2100. I doubt it. Nine...
talbotspy.org
Tidewater Camera Club January Speaker Meeting
There will be a Tidewater Camera Club January Speaker Meeting on January 2, 2023, at 7pm-9pm. The venue is Talbot County Community Center. Please visit our website for any up to the minute changes for this meeting. http://WWW.TIDEWATERCAMERACLUB.ORG. The speaker is Melissa Cooperman. She is a Multimedia Producer working with...
wypr.org
What’s The Controversy With The Roland Water Tower In Hoes Heights?
Have you seen that Rapunzel-looking brick tower next to the Hoes Heights neighborhood in North Baltimore? It just got restored, and everyone agrees it looks beautiful. That’s pretty much where the good feelings end. Now there’s a bitter argument over what’s going to happen to the little plot of land around the tower. Some folks want a park. Others want access roads. Baltimore Banner reporter Jasmine Vaughn-Hall joins the podcast to unpack how a seemingly innocent planning project has reaggravated some long-standing racial wounds in a historically Black neighborhood.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Zoo names young penguin after 4,000 public votes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Zoo announced on Tuesday a young penguin has been named after a public vote of 4,000 participants. This year, the zoo's theme for names is based on Italian food. What was name was chosen for the adorable penguin?. Watch the video from the Baltimore...
