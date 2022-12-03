Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Was ‘Very Unhappy’ With Popular Star’s WWE Release
Triple H’s reaction to William Regal’s WWE release earlier this year has been revealed, ahead of Regal’s return to the company. Regal was one of a number of NXT names let go in January during the first round of WWE Performance Center cuts of the year. These...
Chris Jericho Says He Was Offered $350K By WCW When Stevie Ray Was Making $750K
Chris Jericho looks back on leaving WCW and recalls how he was making half of what Stevie Ray was taking home. Long before Jericho was a living legend, he was a rising star who was still trying to make it big with WCW. During his time with the company, he held the WCW Cruiserweight Championship four times, and he also won the WCW World Television Championship. Jericho's talent was apparent, but the company always put the spotlight on stars like Goldberg and Hulk Hogan instead. Among other factors, this dynamic led to Jericho's decision to leave the company and sign with WWE.
WWE Legend Barry Windham In Hospital After Suffering Massive Heart Attack
WWE legend Barry Windham suffered a sudden heart attack, and is currently in the hospital awaiting more news.
ringsidenews.com
Arn Anderson Didn’t Speak To Tully Blanchard For Over A Decade After Split
Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard were the founding members of the legendary WCW stable “The Four Horsemen”. After frequent clashes with the higher-ups regarding fair pay, the two jumped ship from WCW to WWF back in 1988 where they were then referred to as The Brain Busters. After spending a year in WWF, Anderson made his return to WCW however the same couldn’t be said for his partner Tully. Anderson recently came out to speak about the aftermath of the events that occurred over a decade ago.
nodq.com
Injury angle with Matt Riddle during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW
During the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, The Usos retained the unified tag team titles against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens, After the match, Solo Sikoa brutally attacked Riddle and paid tribute to Umaga by hitting Riddle with a Samoan spike. Sikoa wrapped a chair around Riddle’s neck in the corner and then hit a running hip attack. Riddle had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Written Off Television After Attack On WWE RAW
Matt Riddle and Elias were set to face off against The Usos last night on Monday Night RAW for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, before the show could begin, The Bloodline attacked Elias, taking him out of the match. Then Riddle was able to find a last minute partner in Kevin Owens.
tjrwrestling.net
Matt Hardy Explains Brutal Ladder Botch That Shattered Joey Mercury’s Face
AEW star Matt Hardy has recalled what went wrong during a ladder match that led to Joey Mercury having his nose busted open all over his face. Wrestling is most certainly not ballet and when things such as tables, ladders, and chairs are thrown into the mix, the risk of serious injury quickly escalates.
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On WWE’s Next Signing
WWE has been signing a number of stars to contracts in recent months and it looks like an interesting name could be joining the company sooner than later. NWA is holding a set of TV tapings on Tuesday December 6th, in Nashville, and it looks like Colby Corino will be finishing up with the company as his deal expires in January.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Recalls Ominous Day WWE Told Roster About Chris Benoit's Death
Real-life tragedy struck WWE in June 2007 when it was discovered that Chris Benoit had murdered his wife Nancy and son Daniel before taking his own life. Initially, WWE officials apparently were only aware that Benoit and his family were dead. This led to plans for the angle on "Raw" that followed up on Vince McMahon's limousine explosion being scrapped. Things changed very suddenly, according to Matt Hardy, who recalled that everything already being in place for McMahon's "funeral" made the day even creepier.
stillrealtous.com
Drew McIntyre’s Replacement Revealed For Tag Team Title Match On SmackDown
This week on Monday Night Raw, The Usos were scheduled to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against Riddle and Elias, but Elias was attacked by Solo Sikoa earlier in the night. With Elias out of action it was later revealed that Kevin Owens would be the man to...
411mania.com
Santino Marella Gives His Thoughts On His Daughter’s Name Change in NXT
In an interview with Fightful, Santino Marella gave his thoughts on his daughter Bianca Carelli going by the name Arianna Grace in NXT. Here are highlights:. On Arianna’s recovery from injury: “Interesting enough, when you have surgery, everyone’s recovery is not the same. She seems to be doing exceptionally well with regards to her recovery. Sometimes it’s a genetic thing with regards to inflammation, range of motion. The hardest thing with any injury is your mindset and its devastating being away from something you’re passionate about and you’re working really hard at. But it’s a waiting game now. She’s hitting the rehab and we’re hoping come the spring, she’s back at it. It’d be nice to come back. Any time you’ve had time away when you make that initial comeback, it’s a nice moment, I think she has enough momentum from where she left off at NXT that it’ll be a meaningful comeback and she’ll have a good experience.”
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Writer Reveals Idea That Was Pitched For The Undertaker To Have A Son On TV
In the world of professional wrestling a lot of crazy ideas are pitched from time to time, but that doesn’t mean all of them will end up making it to TV. Recently it was reported that WWE is discussing the idea of The Rock winning the Royal Rumble and challenging Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.
stillrealtous.com
Kurt Angle Reveals Why TNA Turned Down The Chance To Sign Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar is without a doubt one of the biggest names in the history of professional wrestling, but after he parted ways with WWE in 2004 he spent several years away from the business. Ultimately Brock returned to WWE in 2012, but it sounds like he was interested in signing with TNA at one point in time.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jey Uso Pays Tribute To Umaga On 13-Year Anniversary Of His Death
Jey Uso has paid tribute to the late Umaga, 13 years after the death of the former WWE Intercontinental Champion. Umaga, real name Eddie Fatu, died in December 2009 after suffering two heart attacks brought on by acute toxicity of multiple substances. Taking to social media, Jey reflected on the...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reportedly Gone From The Company
The last few weeks have been full of twists and turns in the AEW World Title scene as Wiliam Regal helped MJF defeat Jon Moxley to win the belt and then MJF turned on Regal. With MJF turning on Regal there’s been a lot of speculation that the former NXT General Manager was written off TV.
stillrealtous.com
Former AEW Star Reportedly Getting Tryout With WWE
After years of mass releases it seems that WWE is currently in recruitment mode as former stars have been returning to the company and it seems that WWE officials are keeping tabs on some fresh faces as well. PWInsider is reporting that WWE is currently holding tryouts at the Performance...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Reportedly Written Off TV
This week’s episode of Raw was action packed and ahead of the show WWE was advertising that The Usos would defend the Undisputed Tag Team Titles against Elias and Matt Riddle. However, Elias was attacked prior to the match, so Kevin Owens ended up taking his place. The Usos...
stillrealtous.com
Major Update On AEW Star Returning To WWE
Over the last few years fans have seen a number of former WWE stars join All Elite Wrestling and William Regal debuted with the company months ago. However, recently there’s been talk that Regal is already done with AEW, and that he’s WWE bound. PWInsider is now reporting...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Austin Theory Apologized After Match On WWE Raw
Austin Theory was reportedly "very apologetic" in the backstage area for botching a top rope hurricanrana spot during his Unites States Championship defense against Mustafa Ali on this week's "WWE Raw" in Washington, D.C. According to Fightful Select, "there was no heat" between Theory and Ali for the mistimed spot,...
stillrealtous.com
Blackpool Combat Club Member Reacts To William Regal Leaving AEW
Earlier this year William Regal joined AEW and he confronted Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley which eventually led to the creation of the Blackpool Combat Club. Eventually the Blackpool Combat Club recruited Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli as William Regal continued to work as a key figure in the group.
