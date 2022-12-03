Read full article on original website
The El Paso couple giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Illegally and There is No Border Patrol in SightTom HandyEl Paso, TX
This City in West Texas is Running Out of Space Holding MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First TimeTom HandyEl Paso, TX
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military BaseTom HandyEl Paso, TX
goairforcefalcons.com
Javin Bostic, Connor Munson Honored by Mountain West
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – After a strong start to the track and field season at last week's Air Force Holiday Open, sophomore Javin Bostic and freshman Connor Munson were honored by the Mountain West this afternoon (Dec. 6). Earning the first conference awards of their career, Bostic was selected as the MW Men's Track Athlete of the Week and Munson was named the MW Men's Freshman of the Week.
informnny.com
New Mexico State suspends basketball player after shooting
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State’s athletic director says power forward Mike Peake has been suspended indefinitely from the basketball team in connection with last month’s fatal shooting of a student from a rival university. Mario Moccia also told reporters Monday night that neither he...
goairforcefalcons.com
Falcons Overcome UTEP 63-60 in Pilson’s Return to Action
UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Leading up to the Air Force women's basketball team's Sunday home game against UTEP, the Falcons- based on experience- understood that it would require a complete game to take down the Miners for the first time in program history. In a 40-minute...
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Track & Field Finalizes 2023 Schedule
USAF ACADEMY, Colo. – Highlighted by five home meets and road trips to several of the nation's premier competitions, the Air Force track and field team finalized its schedule for the 2023 portion of its season this afternoon. The Falcons will host three indoor meets at the Cadet Field House and two outdoor competitions at the Cadet Outdoor Track and Field Complex during the upcoming calendar year.
goairforcefalcons.com
Treanor earns first Mountain West weekly award
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Colorado State junior Lucy Matheson has been tabbed Mountain West Swimmer of the Week, while Air Force junior Grace Treanor was named Diver of the Week. Colorado State's Lexie Trietley collected Freshman of the Week honors. This is the third-career Mountain West weekly honor for...
goairforcefalcons.com
Joi Harvey Named All-Region Honorable Mention
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Postseason recognition continued for Air Force junior Joi Harvey this morning (Dec. 6), as she received Pacific North All-Region Honorable Mention status from the American Volleyball Coaches Association – marking the second time in three seasons that the Goodyear, Ariz., native has been honored by the AVCA.
NMSU heading to the Quick Lane Bowl versus Bowling Green
UPDATE - The Quick Lane Bowl has officially announced that the New Mexico State Aggies will be taking on the Bowling Green Falcons at the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl here. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The New Mexico State Aggies are going bowling at the Quick Lane where they'll be taking on the Bowling Green The post NMSU heading to the Quick Lane Bowl versus Bowling Green appeared first on KVIA.
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force and Baylor to Meet in Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
FORT WORTH, Texas (Dec. 4, 2022) – The Air Force Falcons and Baylor Bears have officially accepted invitations to play in the 2022 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. Air Force is making its sixth appearance in the game, the most by any school, and its first since 2015. Baylor is playing in the bowl for the first time and is the first Big 12 Conference team to participate since Kansas in 2005.
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Hosts South Dakota Tuesday
TV/Stream: MWN (Talent: Rachel Galligan and Roland Vargish) Radio: Xtra Sports Radio 1300 AM (PxP - Jim Arthur) Live Stats: Statbroadcast (AirForceStats.com) 2021-22 Record: 11-18, 4-13, 9th MW/19-12, 11-7, 5th The Summit. Streak: L1/W2. Last Game: L, 68-64, at Portland State/W, 69-68, at BYU. Next Game: 12/9 vs. Arkansas State/12/10...
KOAT 7
DA, State Police investigating conduct of NMSU basketball coaches and players
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County District Attorney and State Police are now investigating the conduct of New Mexico State University basketball coaches and players who didn’t immediately turn over a gun that was used by one of their teammates in a self-defense killing. This comes after Target...
UCLA's Official Release on the Sun Bowl
UCLA (9-3), No. 18 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, has accepted an invitation to play in the 89th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Pittsburgh (8-4, tied for second in the ACC Coastal) from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). This will be UCLA's fifth overall appearance in the Sun Bowl and the Bruins have won three of the previous four games. This year's contest is set to take place on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at the Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas and will be nationally televised by CBS at 11:00 a.m. PT.
Popular El Paso Eatery among Tops in Texas for Tamales
According to Yelp, which recently posted its all-time list of the top 25 places to get tamales in Texas, it's in a shopping center on Viscount. December in El Paso is tamal season in El Paso. Although available year-round, tamales are a requirement at family gatherings this time of the year.
The El Paso couple giving away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers.
UTEP receives it largest donation ever; renames its business college
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso announced on Dec. 1, 2022, the naming of its college of business administration as the Woody L. Hunt College of Business, along with a $25 million gift — the largest in the university’s history — from the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation. […]
Best Local Spot In El Paso To Find Cowboy Boots
Christmas is breathing down our necks so here is another idea to help you buy gifts and support local businesses while you're at it. Cowboy boots are pretty much a requirement in Texas and El Pasoans certainly follow the rules. Cowboy boots come in many styles too, ranging from rounded tip to pointy tip to "whatever the hell these are" tip.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico winery bistro featured in Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants 2022
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yelp released its “Top 100 US Restaurants 2022” list, and one New Mexico restaurant made it. The 9th annual list is based on Yelpers the website reached out to for their favorite dining spots. Rankings were then determined by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, according to Yelp’s website.
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible rain chances continue this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a cold front Tuesday into Wednesday, which is expected to help produce rain chances Wednesday afternoon. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
After police report implicates coach, NMSU bringing in 3rd party to investigate shooting
*Editor’s note: This article has been updated with clarifying details. LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University says they’re bringing in an outside investigator to look into the events surrounding a deadly shooting at the University of New Mexico’s campus on November 19, 2022. The investigation will be separate from the New Mexico State Police’s ongoing criminal […]
El Paso News
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Last day in the 70s
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!. 19 days away from Christmas!!🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒. Looks like we are staying on the warmer side of things, expect a high of 71 degrees before we finally cool down to the 60s tomorrow!
nmsuroundup.com
Graduate workers protest for better conditions, put pressure on university to reach an agreement
The NMSU Graduate Workers Union held a protest outside of Corbett Center, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, to show New Mexico State University administration that they will not accept the lack of income and employee benefits any longer. They formed a picket line protest and yelled phrases like, “We teach, we grade. We need a living wage,” and “Who runs the school? Grad workers!”
