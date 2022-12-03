UCLA (9-3), No. 18 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, has accepted an invitation to play in the 89th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Pittsburgh (8-4, tied for second in the ACC Coastal) from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). This will be UCLA's fifth overall appearance in the Sun Bowl and the Bruins have won three of the previous four games. This year's contest is set to take place on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at the Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas and will be nationally televised by CBS at 11:00 a.m. PT.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO