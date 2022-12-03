Read full article on original website
Related
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Belarus says moving troops
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
Friction over LGBTQ issues worsens in global Anglican church
Friction has been simmering within the global Anglican Communion for many years over its 42 provinces’ sharp differences on whether to recognize same-sex marriage and ordain LGBTQ clergy. This year, the divisions have widened, as conservative bishops – notably from Africa and Asia – affirmed their opposition to LGBTQ inclusion and demanded “repentance” by the more liberal provinces with inclusive policies.
China eases anti-COVID measures following protests
China has rolled back rules on isolating people with COVID-19 and dropped virus test requirements for some public places
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow trying to ‘freeze’ war as it prepares for new assault, says Nato
Nato’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, says Russia preparing for a renewed assault early next year.
Comments / 0