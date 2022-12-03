ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, VA

WTOP

A 19-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County, Virginia, Tuesday morning. David Mendez Hernandez, of Chantilly, was killed in the crash shortly after 10 a.m. on Prosperity Avenue, off Lee Highway, in Fairfax, police said. The preliminary investigation found that the driver of a tractor-trailer made...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Suspected drunk driver hits teen with vehicle in Stafford

STAFFORD, Va. - Police arrested a Woodbridge woman they say was driving while drunk when she struck a teen with her vehicle Saturday night in Stafford, Virginia. The victim was hit around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Choptank Road in the Vista Woods area. Authorities arrested 43-year-old Melissa...
STAFFORD, VA
fox5dc.com

3 students arrested after brawl inside Alexandria City High School

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A video depicting students fighting inside a Virginia high school is making its rounds on social media. Three students have been arrested after the massive fight inside Alexandria City High School, and as a precaution, officers from the Alexandria Police Department were at the school Tuesday. FOX...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
truecrimedaily

Remains found near tree in 1993 positively identified as Va. woman last seen in 1987

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- Human remains found almost 30 years ago at the base of a tree have been positively identified as a 34-year-old woman last seen in 1987. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Dec. 6, 1993, landscapers found human remains in Centreville, Virginia, at the base of a tree. Detectives went to the scene and also uncovered a yellow barrette, a red comb, jewelry, and other clothing. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reportedly determined the victim died from stab and knife wounds to the upper body. The victim was believed to be between 28 to 39 years old.
CENTREVILLE, VA
ffxnow.com

(Updated at 3:20 p.m.) A 19-year-old man from Chantilly died this morning in a two-vehicle crash on Prosperity Avenue in Merrifield. According to police, David Mendez Hernandez was driving north in the 2900 block of Prosperity Avenue in a 2007 Nissan 350Z when he crashed into a tractor-trailer turning left into the southbound lanes. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.
MERRIFIELD, VA
WTOP

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the Hybla Valley area on Monday night. Second Lt. James Curry, a spokesperson for the department, said that a resident discovered a man on the sidewalk after 8 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Audubon Avenue. The man died at the scene of the shooting.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Man found shot to death on Alexandria sidewalk, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man was found shot to death on a sidewalk in Alexandria Monday night, according to Fairfax County police. After neighbors reported hearing shots fired, Fairfax County Police detectives responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. in the 7900 block of Audubon Ave., police said.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

