Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday Magic at the Village at LeesburgUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Related
Man hit by car, killed on Arlington Boulevard in Fairfax
A man is dead after police say he was hit by a car on Arlington Boulevard while walking in the West Falls Church area of Fairfax County.
Woman arrested for crash that left pedestrian dead in Fairfax County, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police have arrested a 26-year-old woman in connection to a deadly crash that happened in October. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the crash happened just before 10 p.m. in the 5600 block of Leesburg Pike near Carlin Spring Road on October 26. The...
WTOP
Teen dies in Fairfax Co. crash
A 19-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County, Virginia, Tuesday morning. David Mendez Hernandez, of Chantilly, was killed in the crash shortly after 10 a.m. on Prosperity Avenue, off Lee Highway, in Fairfax, police said. The preliminary investigation found that the driver of a tractor-trailer made...
fox5dc.com
Suspected drunk driver hits teen with vehicle in Stafford
STAFFORD, Va. - Police arrested a Woodbridge woman they say was driving while drunk when she struck a teen with her vehicle Saturday night in Stafford, Virginia. The victim was hit around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Choptank Road in the Vista Woods area. Authorities arrested 43-year-old Melissa...
fox5dc.com
3 students arrested after brawl inside Alexandria City High School
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A video depicting students fighting inside a Virginia high school is making its rounds on social media. Three students have been arrested after the massive fight inside Alexandria City High School, and as a precaution, officers from the Alexandria Police Department were at the school Tuesday. FOX...
Remains found near tree in 1993 positively identified as Va. woman last seen in 1987
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- Human remains found almost 30 years ago at the base of a tree have been positively identified as a 34-year-old woman last seen in 1987. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Dec. 6, 1993, landscapers found human remains in Centreville, Virginia, at the base of a tree. Detectives went to the scene and also uncovered a yellow barrette, a red comb, jewelry, and other clothing. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reportedly determined the victim died from stab and knife wounds to the upper body. The victim was believed to be between 28 to 39 years old.
Alexandria Hit-Run Driver, 26, Charged In Fatal Pedestrian Crash: Police
A 26-year-old woman has been charged in an October crash that left a 40-year-old pedestrian dead, police in Fairfax County said.Yaraliz Rivera Rosado, of Alexandria, had been wanted on warrants for felony hit-and-run, when she allegedly struck struck Elise Ballard while heading west in a …
ffxnow.com
Person killed in two-vehicle crash on Prosperity Avenue
(Updated at 3:20 p.m.) A 19-year-old man from Chantilly died this morning in a two-vehicle crash on Prosperity Avenue in Merrifield. According to police, David Mendez Hernandez was driving north in the 2900 block of Prosperity Avenue in a 2007 Nissan 350Z when he crashed into a tractor-trailer turning left into the southbound lanes. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.
Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Driver In Fairfax County As Death Toll Continues To Mount
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a driver while crossing a busy intersection in Virginia, according to police.The Fairfax County Police Department reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 that they had been called in to investigate a crash near the intersection of Arlington …
Prince William Police investigating armed home invasion
According to police, officers responded to a home on the 14400 block of Sedona Drive for a report of a home invasion. It was determined that before the incident took place, there was a fight outside between a resident of the home and two people he knew.
DUI suspect arrested in Stafford after allegedly hitting teen with SUV, causing serious injuries
It was determined during the initial investigation that 43-year-old Melissa Jones of Woodbridge was drinking while driving and hit a teen walking in the area with her 2000 Dodge Durango SUV. The teen was flown by helicopter to Fairfax Hospital with serious injuries.
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Police identify man killed after being struck by two cars on U.S. 1 near Quantico
Police have identified a 36-year-old man who was struck by two cars and killed while walking on U.S. 1 Monday as Marcus Altwan Wilson of no fixed address. Investigators are also urging the second driver, who did not stop, to come forward. Police were called to the scene near Russell...
74-Year-Old Man Reported Missing In Maryland Found Dead In River, Police Say (UPDATED)
The tale of a 74-year-old man reported missing in Prince George’s County has ended in tragedy as he was found dead, police announced.An alert was issued on Sunday, Dec. 4 regarding Johnnie Bouknight, who had last been seen at approximately 10 a.m. the day before in the 1200 block of Merganser Court…
Pedestrian hit by two vehicles, killed in crash, Prince William County police investigating
The Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in the Quantico area.
WTOP
Man killed in Fairfax Co. shooting
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the Hybla Valley area on Monday night. Second Lt. James Curry, a spokesperson for the department, said that a resident discovered a man on the sidewalk after 8 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Audubon Avenue. The man died at the scene of the shooting.
Two injured in Arlington after crash nearly ends with SUV in creek
According to Arlington Fire and EMS, the crash took place on Friday, Dec. 2 near the 600 block of South Carlin Springs Road. When fire department crews got to the scene of the crash, they found an SUV hanging on the rocks above the creek.
2 taken to hospital after car found hanging above creek on pile of rocks
ARLINGTON, Va. — Two people were taken to a hospital after firefighters found a car hanging above a creek on piles of rocks in Arlington, Virginia. Authorities were alerted to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of S. Carlin Springs Road on Dec. 2. Firefighters with the Arlington...
Police: Woman with child in car charged with DUI following traffic stop in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A woman who drove through a red light while swerving her vehicle in Woodbridge, Virginia, was allegedly intoxicated with a child in the car, authorities said. On Nov. 30, Prince William County officers stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Minnieville Road and Smoketown Road in...
WJLA
Man found shot to death on Alexandria sidewalk, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man was found shot to death on a sidewalk in Alexandria Monday night, according to Fairfax County police. After neighbors reported hearing shots fired, Fairfax County Police detectives responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. in the 7900 block of Audubon Ave., police said.
Maryland Church Vandals On The Loose, MASSIVE Reward Offered (VIDEO)
Montgomery County church vandals are on the loose after police say several suspects broke into the place of worship before vandalizing property and fleeing the scene last month.The burglary occurred around 11 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25, at the Scotland AME Zion Church located in the 10900 block of Seven…
Comments / 0