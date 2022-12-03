Read full article on original website
3DPrint.com
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: December 4, 2022
Webinars and events are starting to pick up again in December, with the Defense Manufacturing Conference being held in Tampa this week and a few other in-person and virtual events as well. As for webinars, Markforged will discuss its Simulation software, TriMech will talk about SOLIDWORKS 2023, Formlabs will focus on designing high-performance parts in Fusion 360, and many more. Read on for the details!
The Women Trailblazing the Tiktok 3D Printing Scene, Part Two
3D printing was once only seen as a technology reserved only for professionals. It was difficult and expensive to obtain a system before desktop 3D printers began proliferating at the start of the last decade. However, today, 3D printing is booming, and while we know that it is being used by nearly every major manufacturer in the world at some level, it is also extremely popular on TikTok.
Lithoz Premieres Improved Ceramic for 3D Printed Bone Replacements
Vienna, Austria-based Lithoz, which recently added to its ceramic 3D printing portfolio with the acquisition of German startup CerAMing, was one of many AM industry companies that attended formnext 2022 in Frankfurt a few weeks ago. While, last year, the ISO 9001-2015 certified ceramic 3D printer OEM demonstrated its compact entry-level CeraFab Lab L30 3D printer at the show, along with multimaterial parts 3D printed on its CeraFab Multi 2M30 LCM system, this year Lithoz premiered a new and improved medical ceramic material for 3D printed bone replacements.
3D Printing News Unpeeled: LEGO, Polyimide and 3DOS
LEGO have released a limited edition LEGO pogo stick that probably is made of Arkema PA 11 on powder bed fusion and probably colored using Dye Mansion. The 500 pogo sticks were made to commemorate a crowd funded LEGO book. The pogo sticks are currently on eBay for $300 to $1600 per piece. This is an example of LEGO´s deepening use of 3D printing after its Duck model which we believe was made using Evolve Additive´s STEP technology. Its also an example of a firm doing ´fan service´ with limited edition models. Rather than extract a lot of monetary value or just by making desirable limited editions guaranteed to sell out LEGO is getting feedback, building support and making core fans happy with 3D printed products. This could be a model for future 3D printing implementations in mass manufacturing.
Zymergen Polyimide 3D Printing Filament Shows High Isotropy and Strength
The bane of 3D printing, particularly fused deposition modeling (FDM), has typically been the lack of isotropic strength between layers. Now, a group of firms—Zymergen (Nasdaq: ZY), Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B), 3D4Makers, and AON3D—have worked together to demonstrate high isotropy and strength in a new polyimide formulation. In tests by supported by The Royal Netherlands Navy’s Expertise Centre Additive Manufacturing (ECAM), a part made from Zymergen’s Z2 Polyimide filament was able to withstand 432 kg of load before failure.
Why Did HP Kill off its Full-Color 3D Printer?
The full-color HP Jet Fusion 580 3D printer was a fantastic machine; however, HP’s decision to cease production of the system is shrouded in mystery. Nonetheless, there are fascinating takeaways from this product and its eventual demise. For instance, the 580 was designed by a completely different team than...
3D Printing News Unpeeled: BMW, Copper Rockets and Florida Homes
BMW is using 3D printing to make components for its Hydrogen powered X5. This may usher in new limited edition cars for the marque and others that use AM to make small production runs of parts. BMW is invested heavily in 3D printing, probably making a $9 million order in sand casting equipment only a few weeks ago. Ursa Major is not a well known startup but it deserves to be. The 250 person firm has gotten over $130 in funding and has over 200 orders for its copper 3D printed rocket engines that are 80% made of 3D printed components. COBOD 3D printers are used in Florida to promote and 3D print a $600k home.
New Manufacturing Institute Report Suggests Women Are Largest Untapped Talent Pool
Women have endured barriers to entry in manufacturing for decades. From gender pay gaps to lack of flexibility, child care support, and company-supported development and networking opportunities, there are recurring barriers women keep facing in the industry, which remain a loose end. Yet, a new study suggests women represent the largest talent opportunity for the manufacturing industry.
