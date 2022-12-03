ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
greaterlongisland.com

Great Photos: Scenes from Port Jeff’s annual Dickens Festival

GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen, where every day is National Take Your Best Friend to Brunch Day! Locations in Patchogue, Bay Shore and Port Jeff Station. Families from all over gathered in Port Jefferson to kick off the holiday season with the village’s annual...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
NJ.com

Iconic New Jersey ice cream shop closing after 88 years

Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Secret NYC

An Over-The-Top Christmas Bar Spanning Three Floors Just Opened In NYC

Frosty’s is bringing some serious holiday nostalgia to life through life-sized toy soldiers, glistening garland, eye-catching ribbon and wreaths, and the best holiday tunes spinning until 4a.m. at their new multi-level Christmas bar popping up in Midtown. The halls are decked across three floors, comprised of a bar, restaurant, and a speakeasy, providing visitors with an endless amount of holiday fun. Head to the wrapping paper-covered bar to order signature North Pole cocktails such as the Baby, it’s Cold Outside Martini and the Very Merry Punch. Bartenders donning ugly sweaters, reindeer antlers, and Santa hats and suits will also be serving up “I’ve been Nice” and “I’ve been Naughty” shots all night long. Plus, visitors will also come across tons of merrily interactive holiday photo experiences, brilliantly illuminating light displays, and a special appearance from Santa himself, keeping the jolly spirit at an all time high throughout the night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Long Island restaurant boom lets foodies stay closer to home

WESTBURY, N.Y. - Fewer Long Islanders these days are making the trek into New York City to enjoy a meal as more restaurants are setting up shop in the suburbs. Juniper at the Vanderbilt in Westbury has seen a 10% rise in a-la-carte dining over the past year, according to general manager John Nicoletti.
WESTBURY, NY
hamlethub.com

Why are some of the holiday lights in downtown Ridgefield red, white, and blue?

Ridgefield's Main Street is a sight to behold during the holiday season. And, when the sun sets, the trees sparkle. But not all of the lights in the downtown area are white. Ever wonder why the trees on the corner of Main and Catoonah (in front of Fairfield County Bank Insurance Services) are adorned with the colors of the American flag?
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Student Revived After Medical Episode At Bergen Middle School

An Oakland middle school student was revived following a medical episode in gym class, authorities said. The Valley Middle School nurse was conducting CPR on the 13-year-old boy -- who responders said had a pre-existing medical condition -- when police arrived shortly after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. "He was...
OAKLAND, NJ
Yale Daily News

Mediterranean fine dining restaurant opens on College Street

New York-based culinary artist Vincent Chirico opened the contemporary Mediterranean restaurant The Luke Brasserie on Nov. 17. Inspired by international flavors as well as his own Italian heritage, Chirico sought to blend traditional dishes with unique ingredients in an effort to cater to the diverse palate of the New Haven community. Coupled with the recent influx of new eateries throughout the city, those interviewed said that The Luke — located on 261 College St. — is reflective of the city’s diverse and continually evolving collection of restaurants.
NEW HAVEN, CT
94.3 The Point

Holiday shopping galor! Get your Christmas gifts at massive Made in Monmouth event

Made in Monmouth is an event that occurs now a couple of times a year as a way of showcasing businesses who set up within the community. "The Made in Monmouth has been pretty much a signature here in Monmouth County and now that we've had such success with it, and the overall requests to see if we could potentially do it twice a year — because it becomes one of the bigger days for our small business climate to be able to showcase their products," Monmouth County Commissioner Director Tom Arnone said. "The only way you can be a participant is if you have, make, or manufacture something in Monmouth County."
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
27east.com

Couple Charged in Organized Burglaries in Sag Harbor, Manhattan

A couple who ransacked a Sag Harbor home on September 25, making off with an estimated $1 million in property, have been arrested and charged in multiple burglaries, Suffolk County... more. A State Supreme Court justice last week ordered the Maidstone Gun Club in Wainscott closed ... 2 Dec 2022...
SAG HARBOR, NY
offmetro.com

10 Best Business Lunch Restaurants in New York City

You’re probably looking for a great place to have a business lunch in New York City, but you don’t know where to start. Maybe, you’ve heard good things about Balthazar, Le Bernardin, and Scarpetta, but you’re not sure they’re the right fit for you. If...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

