Read full article on original website
Related
pocketnow.com
OPPO Find N2 Flip leaks with larger cover display than the Galaxy Z Flip 4
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. OPPO is rumored to announce its second generation of foldables at the INNO DAY 2022 event later this month. While the company is yet to reveal anything officially, reports claim that the company is not only going to launch the successor of the Find N, called the Find N2, but they also claim that OPPO is all set to step foot in the clamshell-style foldable market. OPPO has been rumored to be working on a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 competitor behind the scenes, and we could see it really soon.
pocketnow.com
TECNO Phantom X2 Pro 5G review: the smartphone with extending camera lens
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The first extending phone lens has an awesome wide aperture. I'm sure you probably haven't heard much about the TECNO brand in North America, but they've...
pocketnow.com
OnePlus 10 Pro is now available starting at $549
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. 2022 is almost gone, but it has been an excellent year for the tech world, as we have received tons of amazing devices that have just gotten more affordable, starting with the OnePlus 10 Pro, which now sells for just $549 after receiving a very compelling 31 percent discount. This fantastic smartphone launched in April 2022 with a $799 price tag, which means you can now get one and score $250 in savings.
pocketnow.com
Save up to 20% on these Samsung Galaxy S series and foldable devices
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Have you been on the market for a new smartphone, waiting for a deal to come through that lets you save your hard-earned money on the latest smartphones? Well, we have your back. Samsung has discounted most of its flagship devices on Amazon, letting you save as much as 20% on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. There are even more deals on the standard Galaxy S22, and some on the highest-end, Galaxy S22 Ultra flagship.
pocketnow.com
Save more than $1,000 on LG’s G2 Series OLED evo Gallery Smart TV
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We start today’s deals with a nice selection of smart TVs, which currently receive up to 37 percent savings. Options start with the LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV with a $1,997 price tag on its 65-inch variant. This model usually sells for $3,000, and you can score more than $1,000 in savings on this amazing smart TV, which is LG’s alternative to Samsung’s The Frame, which has also been on sale lately.
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 2022 iPad Air is now available for just $500
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon’s latest deals will help you score great savings on the newest iteration of Apple’s iPad Air, as it is now available for $500 after receiving a 17 percent discount on its 64GB storage model. This fantastic iPad is one of the most potent options on the market, and its recent $99 discount makes it one of the most attractive options for those interested in picking up a new tablet.
pocketnow.com
Arlo’s latest deals will get you up to 47 percent savings
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon’s latest deals will help you save on some of the best security cameras on the market, as you will find up to 47 percent savings on Arlo’s Essential Spotlight Camera 3-pack, which now sells for $222. This offer includes three Arlo Essential Spotlight cameras capable of recording content at 1080p, which will also deliver color night vision, two-way audio, convenient wire-free installation, and the best part is that you don’t need a hub to connect them to your smart home, as they will connect directly to your WiFi signal.
pocketnow.com
Save up to 33 percent on Hisense Smart TVs and laser projectors
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. FIFA’s World Cup has entered a more exciting stage, as top teams from every group are now battling against each other to determine which is the best soccer team in 2022. The final game will be played on December 18, which means that you have more than enough time to get ready and get your hands on a new smart TV or laser projector, as the World Cup has brought tons of amazing deals to Hisense products.
pocketnow.com
Score up to 50 percent savings on Sony Bluetooth speakers
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We’re wrapping up today’s deals coverage with insane savings on some of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market. As yes, Amazon is now letting you save up to 50 percent on several options from Sony, House of Marley, and more.
Comments / 0