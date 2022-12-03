Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. OPPO is rumored to announce its second generation of foldables at the INNO DAY 2022 event later this month. While the company is yet to reveal anything officially, reports claim that the company is not only going to launch the successor of the Find N, called the Find N2, but they also claim that OPPO is all set to step foot in the clamshell-style foldable market. OPPO has been rumored to be working on a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 competitor behind the scenes, and we could see it really soon.

2 DAYS AGO