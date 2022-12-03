Read full article on original website
Le Sueur man accused of shotgun threat
Dec. 5—LE SUEUR — A Le Sueur man was charged after being accused of making threats with a shotgun and knife. Andre Al Jointer, 59, faces two felonies for assault and a misdemeanor for recklessly handling a dangerous weapon in Le Sueur County District Court. The charges stem...
Mankato man has seven charges dismissed, pleads guilty to misdemeanor domestic assault
Dec. 6—ST. PETER — A Mankato man recently had seven of eight charges against him dismissed, with him pleading guilty to misdemeanor domestic assault. Malcohm Mickelle Clark, 29, had faced one felony, three gross misdemeanors and four misdemeanors in Nicollet County District Court dating back to accusations in North Mankato in June.
Charges: Mankato man sold cocaine to informant
Dec. 5—MANKATO — A Mankato man reportedly sold cocaine to a confidential informant, leading to felony charges. Charles Demon Phillips, 40, was charged with felonies for drug sales and possession Monday in Blue Earth County District Court. A criminal complaint states the informant with the Minnesota River Valley...
