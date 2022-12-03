ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Sueur man accused of shotgun threat

Dec. 5—LE SUEUR — A Le Sueur man was charged after being accused of making threats with a shotgun and knife. Andre Al Jointer, 59, faces two felonies for assault and a misdemeanor for recklessly handling a dangerous weapon in Le Sueur County District Court. The charges stem...
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
Charges: Mankato man sold cocaine to informant

Dec. 5—MANKATO — A Mankato man reportedly sold cocaine to a confidential informant, leading to felony charges. Charles Demon Phillips, 40, was charged with felonies for drug sales and possession Monday in Blue Earth County District Court. A criminal complaint states the informant with the Minnesota River Valley...
MANKATO, MN

