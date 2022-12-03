ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

cbs17

Arrest made in May fatal shooting of teen in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been arrested and charged in a May fatal shooting that killed an 18-year-old. According to police, 19-year-old Khailil Johnson is accused of shooting Lee Otis Evans Jr., 18, in the 100 block of Treetop Drive on the night of May 7.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

16-year-old killed at Clayton apartment complex, shooter on the run

CLAYTON, N.C. — A teenager was killed Monday night in a shooting at a Clayton apartment complex, according to police. Just before 8:30 p.m., officers with the Clayton Police Department responded to the Pines at Glen Laurel Apartments complex off N.C. Highway 42 in east Clayton. Chief Greg Tart...
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL News

Person found dead in Moore County after power grid attack

PINEHURST, N.C. — One Moore County resident died during the massive power outage that occurred Saturday night after the substations were attacked. Officials confirmed that the resident was at their Pinehurst home and without power when they died; however, investigators are still working to determine whether the death was related to the power outage or if it was just a normal medical condition that caused the death.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

One killed in fiery 3-vehicle crash Friday night

A Fayetteville man was killed in a fiery three-vehicle crash Friday night, Dec. 1 at the intersection of Skibo and Morganton roads, the Fayetteville Police Department said. Two others were injured. Eugene A. Roberts Jr., 23, of the 1000 block of Vandenberg Drive, was operating a black 2018 Acura traveling...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Mount Olive man charged with murder after body found in Duplin Co.

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Mount Olive man has been charged with an open count of murder after deputies found a body Saturday in a roadway outside of Wallace, according to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office. Zion Vann is currently jailed in Duplin County under no bond. Deputies said the victim, 19-year-old Ivan Cortez of […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Juvenile detained after Wakefield schools placed on code red lockdown

RALEIGH, N.C. — Wakefield High School, Wakefield Middle School and Wakefield Elementary School were all placed on code red lockdown on Tuesday, making for a scary day for students and parents. A Wake County Public School System representative said the lockdown was precautionary due to police activity brought on...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

What investigators are looking for in Moore County attack

Federal, state and local investigators are combining forces to find who's responsible for the Moore County substation attacks. WRAL Investigates' Cullen Browder talked to a former FBI special agent about what's happening behind the scenes. Federal, state and local investigators are combining forces to find who's responsible for the Moore...
Up and Coming Weekly

Man charged in October fatal shooting

The Fayetteville Police Department has made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened Oct. 18 on Slater Avenue. Tyreese Robinson, 30, was arrested Dec. 2 in the area of Summerwind Drive, the Police Department said in a release. He is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Damian R. Lee, police said. He is being held at the Cumberland County.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

15-year-old killed in chase involving stolen car in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A 15-year-old was killed in a Monday night chase and car crash, according to the Goldsboro Police Department. Around 8 p.m., a deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office spotted a stolen car outside Deacon Jones, an automotive dealer on U.S. 70 in LaGrange. The car, which sped away, was stolen from the dealership, police said.
GOLDSBORO, NC
wcti12.com

Arrest made in Duplin County manhunt

Duplin County — A three-hour manhunt ended Monday night for a suspect who rammed a Wallace police car, injuring an officer, on Dec. 5th, 2022. The manhunt began as a disturbance call at the House of Raeford Facility in Duplin County. A Wallace police officer is recovering, and a...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

15 Year-Old Killed In Wayne County Crash

Update 1:10pm – Jakoree Donell Harper has been charged by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office with felony larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was held under a $49,999.01 secured bond at the Wayne County Detention Center. The Goldsboro Police Department continues to investigate the motor vehicle accident.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC

