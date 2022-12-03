BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In a new, exclusive deal, Southern University Human Jukebox says it will be launching its HBCU series for 2023 with clothing brand Starter. A Monday announcement said the Human Jukebox will be the only HBCU band in the U.S. that will have its own gear. The apparel was shown off at the Bayou Classic Battle of the Bands this year.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO