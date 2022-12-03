Read full article on original website
These local restaurants will do the cooking for you with their family-style meals
As the holiday season kicks in full force, we often spend our days running around town, gathering gifts, making Christmas lists (checking them twice) and more. Sometimes, the last thing we want to do is make dinner. Never fear. These local Baton Rouge restaurants are doing the cooking for you,...
Holiday toy, meal giveaways in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Here is a list of organizations participating in this year’s giving season in the Greater Baton Rouge area. What: The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging joins Baker for a holiday food giveaway. Where: EBRCOA Administration Building (965 N. 18th Street) When: Saturday,...
Clothing brand Starter to launch line featuring Southern University Human Jukebox
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In a new, exclusive deal, Southern University Human Jukebox says it will be launching its HBCU series for 2023 with clothing brand Starter. A Monday announcement said the Human Jukebox will be the only HBCU band in the U.S. that will have its own gear. The apparel was shown off at the Bayou Classic Battle of the Bands this year.
Carencro Woman Shares Scary Experience from Walmart, Warns Others to Be Safe While Holiday Shopping
A Carencro woman is warning others to remain vigilant while out shopping—especially during the holiday season. Maci Laviolette posted a message to her Facebook page saying that she usually reads about the situation that she was about to describe, never thinking it would actually happen to her—but that changed after a trip to Walmart on Monday (Dec. 5).
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian Restaurant
Weekday lunch specials at Gino's Italian Restaurant in Baton Rouge. If impeccable service is important to you when eating out, Gino's Italian Restaurant at 4542 Bennington Avenue in Baton Rouge is the place for you. Specializing in southern Italian cuisine prepared Mediterranean style, Gino's takes Old-World tradition to the next level. Family owned and operated for over 50 years, it is a staple in the Baton Rouge restaurant community.
‘Come On Down,’ The Price Is Right Live™ is coming to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Mark your calendars, a famous game show is making a stop in the Capital City. Here is a hint for y’all, Plinko, Hole in One, Shell Game and The Big Wheel™. That’s right, The Price Is Right Live™ is coming to Baton...
Mardi Gras 2023 in Baton Rouge: The complete parade list with dates, times
Sure, it's still 2022, football season not done, and 19 shopping days to Christmas. But that doesn't mean we can't start thinking about Mardi Gras (I'm picturing a Hubig's Pie float now). So here goes with Baton Rouge's Carnival parade schedule as of now. As we've learned, everything is subject...
TJ Ribs closes Prairieville location, again
Priarieville's TJ Ribs closed again this week—and, by all appearances, for good. As of this afternoon, a call to the location’s phone number went unanswered, its Facebook page has been taken d…
Southern’s Human Jukebox lands exclusive deal with athletic brand Starter
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Human Jukebox is setting another trend, this time in the world of fashion. In an announcement posted on social media, the band says it has teamed up with the premium athletic brand, Starter, to launch its brand new HBCU series for 2023.
Santa Claus coming to town
Santa Claus will be coming to town, Sunday, December 11, 11am-5pm. The one day “Pictures with Cocoa Santa” event will be set up at 8478 Scotland Avenue, Baton Rouge, La. (formerly Joe’s Sporting Goods). “The goal is to create a magical Santa Claus experience, said Councilwoman Banks....
New restaurant in Lafayette set to open in December
A new neighborhood restaurant is set to open this month in the former Saint Street Inn on Brooke Ave.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana organize Adopt a Family initiative for Christmas gifts
Dolls, board games, video games and rollerblades. Tony Leggio, of the Boys & Girls Club, is making his list and checking it twice. Aside from their usual after-school and summertime programs for children and teens, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana also started a holiday Adopt a Family initiative for club families in need.
Woman crafts wheelchair designs for a smile
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One woman is crafting plastic spokes guards for senior citizens and their wheelchairs at no cost. Charlene Bolton makes that her mission during visits to nursing homes in the Baton Rouge area. She said the goal is to bring a little joy to others. “If...
Activist calls new garbage trucks ‘home run’ for Baton Rouge
An East Baton Rouge anti-litter activist says the new garbage trucks Republic Services plans under its new city-parish contract are a “home run” for Baton Rouge. Photographer Marie Constantin, a founding member of the Louisiana Stormwater Coalition, says Republic’s top-loaded trucks contribute to the litter problem as trash flies out the back. Part of the coalition’s mission is explaining the connection between litter and flood risk, which is exacerbated when litter ends up in drains and watersheds.
Baton Rouge school one of 41 recognized for academic gains made since COVID-19 pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — State education officials recognized 41 schools in Louisiana that made “significant gains” in math and English since the pandemic and major hurricanes. The schools recognized are “Louisiana Comeback Campuses,” a campaign focused on increasing lost learning, according to the Louisiana Department of...
Volunteers, donations in need for 250 Baton Rouge families this Christmas, organization says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge (CCDBR) is searching for more volunteers and donors to help over 200 families this Christmas. The organization says it matches donor families, businesses, and organizations with families in need for Community Christmas. “The need this year...
Registration open for virtual career fair
Companies in several Louisiana cities are looking to hire, and you can register now to attend the online job fair.
EBR residents to soon pay more for garbage pickup
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)–The price to get your trash picked up may soon cost you more. The East Baton Rouge Metro council is looking to renew their contract with Republic Services, that includes when and how much that will cost. The current monthly fee is $23. The options include:
Concerns on Lake Maurepas grow after people were met with armed guard during public demonstration
TANGIPAHOA- Dozens of people were on Lake Maurepas to see how Air Products plans to inject carbon dioxide into the bed of the lake. What they saw before that could happen has them angry. "We were invited out there. Elected officials. All concerned citizens that just want to know what...
These Louisiana Cabins Give You Front Row of the Beautiful Bayou
When You Think Cabins, You Probably Don't Think of Louisiana. That's okay I didn't think of cabins either. What if in the heart of Cajun country you found yourself in a cozy cabin that lets you take in the beauty of the Bayou state? No, you're not going to be in a swamp area, that's where my head first went, yes you're in a cabin, but it's not a cabin on a swamp.
