Holiday toy, meal giveaways in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Here is a list of organizations participating in this year’s giving season in the Greater Baton Rouge area. What: The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging joins Baker for a holiday food giveaway. Where: EBRCOA Administration Building (965 N. 18th Street) When: Saturday,...
Clothing brand Starter to launch line featuring Southern University Human Jukebox

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In a new, exclusive deal, Southern University Human Jukebox says it will be launching its HBCU series for 2023 with clothing brand Starter. A Monday announcement said the Human Jukebox will be the only HBCU band in the U.S. that will have its own gear. The apparel was shown off at the Bayou Classic Battle of the Bands this year.
Carencro Woman Shares Scary Experience from Walmart, Warns Others to Be Safe While Holiday Shopping

A Carencro woman is warning others to remain vigilant while out shopping—especially during the holiday season. Maci Laviolette posted a message to her Facebook page saying that she usually reads about the situation that she was about to describe, never thinking it would actually happen to her—but that changed after a trip to Walmart on Monday (Dec. 5).
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian Restaurant

Weekday lunch specials at Gino's Italian Restaurant in Baton Rouge. If impeccable service is important to you when eating out, Gino's Italian Restaurant at 4542 Bennington Avenue in Baton Rouge is the place for you. Specializing in southern Italian cuisine prepared Mediterranean style, Gino's takes Old-World tradition to the next level. Family owned and operated for over 50 years, it is a staple in the Baton Rouge restaurant community.
TJ Ribs closes Prairieville location, again

Priarieville's TJ Ribs closed again this week—and, by all appearances, for good. As of this afternoon, a call to the location’s phone number went unanswered, its Facebook page has been taken d…
Santa Claus coming to town

Santa Claus will be coming to town, Sunday, December 11, 11am-5pm. The one day “Pictures with Cocoa Santa” event will be set up at 8478 Scotland Avenue, Baton Rouge, La. (formerly Joe’s Sporting Goods). “The goal is to create a magical Santa Claus experience, said Councilwoman Banks....
Woman crafts wheelchair designs for a smile

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One woman is crafting plastic spokes guards for senior citizens and their wheelchairs at no cost. Charlene Bolton makes that her mission during visits to nursing homes in the Baton Rouge area. She said the goal is to bring a little joy to others. “If...
Activist calls new garbage trucks ‘home run’ for Baton Rouge

An East Baton Rouge anti-litter activist says the new garbage trucks Republic Services plans under its new city-parish contract are a “home run” for Baton Rouge. Photographer Marie Constantin, a founding member of the Louisiana Stormwater Coalition, says Republic’s top-loaded trucks contribute to the litter problem as trash flies out the back. Part of the coalition’s mission is explaining the connection between litter and flood risk, which is exacerbated when litter ends up in drains and watersheds.
EBR residents to soon pay more for garbage pickup

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)–The price to get your trash picked up may soon cost you more. The East Baton Rouge Metro council is looking to renew their contract with Republic Services, that includes when and how much that will cost. The current monthly fee is $23. The options include:
These Louisiana Cabins Give You Front Row of the Beautiful Bayou

When You Think Cabins, You Probably Don't Think of Louisiana. That's okay I didn't think of cabins either. What if in the heart of Cajun country you found yourself in a cozy cabin that lets you take in the beauty of the Bayou state? No, you're not going to be in a swamp area, that's where my head first went, yes you're in a cabin, but it's not a cabin on a swamp.
