Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Louisiana child welfare employees name low pay, ‘unrealistic expectations’ as main issues in survey

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana child welfare employees gave light to what they say are major issues at the state agency in a recent survey. According to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) child welfare employees said they’re not being paid enough, cited added caseloads and “unrealistic expectations,” and feel a lack of support from supervisors and managers.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Dogs allegedly left neglected on Donaldsonville property rescued

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Three dogs allegedly left neglected were rescued Friday after a volunteer cruelty investigator traveling down Highway 1 spotted one dog wrapped up around a pole. The Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) said Jennifer Mistretta stopped at an empty lot where the dog, a black pit...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Holiday toy, meal giveaways in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Here is a list of organizations participating in this year’s giving season in the Greater Baton Rouge area. What: The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging joins Baker for a holiday food giveaway. Where: EBRCOA Administration Building (965 N. 18th Street) When: Saturday,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Mother of domestic violence victim asks others to speak up

BATON ROUGE, La. – A baby’s parents are dead after another case of domestic violence in Baton Rouge. The baby is home tonight with her grandmother who has a message for women suffering in silence. “And everything she wanted for them you know they will have regardless of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Carencro Woman Shares Scary Experience from Walmart, Warns Others to Be Safe While Holiday Shopping

A Carencro woman is warning others to remain vigilant while out shopping—especially during the holiday season. Maci Laviolette posted a message to her Facebook page saying that she usually reads about the situation that she was about to describe, never thinking it would actually happen to her—but that changed after a trip to Walmart on Monday (Dec. 5).
CARENCRO, LA
WAFB

Carolyn Gee’s Annual Toy Giveaway happening Dec. 17

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An annual toy giveaway in the Capital City is preparing to hand out gifts to families in need. Carolyn Gee’s Annual Toy Giveaway will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 at Greater Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. The address is 5820 Evangeline Street. It will take...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Grinch is coming to This, That & More

This, That & More recently welcomed Santa and kangaroos at its St. Jude Dream Day Foundation photo booth. The photo both has already raised more than $1,000 and will be collecting donations until Christmas when people can take holiday photos in the decorated area. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the shop...
GONZALES, LA
kadn.com

Opelousas neighbor recalls saving shooting victim's life

Opelousas, La(KADN)- The victim of a weekend shooting in Opelousas is still alive after a neighbor rushed to his aid, after being shot while he was leaving his business. "It was really shocking because I didn't expect it to be him that was shot," says Kelan Broussard. Broussard remembers sitting...
OPELOUSAS, LA
WAFB

Woman crafts wheelchair designs for a smile

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One woman is crafting plastic spokes guards for senior citizens and their wheelchairs at no cost. Charlene Bolton makes that her mission during visits to nursing homes in the Baton Rouge area. She said the goal is to bring a little joy to others. “If...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Activist calls new garbage trucks ‘home run’ for Baton Rouge

An East Baton Rouge anti-litter activist says the new garbage trucks Republic Services plans under its new city-parish contract are a “home run” for Baton Rouge. Photographer Marie Constantin, a founding member of the Louisiana Stormwater Coalition, says Republic’s top-loaded trucks contribute to the litter problem as trash flies out the back. Part of the coalition’s mission is explaining the connection between litter and flood risk, which is exacerbated when litter ends up in drains and watersheds.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Convicted murderer, 'believed to be dangerous,' released from prison

A Donaldsonville man convicted of murder five years ago has been released from prison, leaving family members fearful and Ascension Parish officials puzzled as to how it happened. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre stated in a news release Dec. 6 that detectives were actively searching for 41-year-old Michael "Ma-man" LeBlanc...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
houmatimes.com

Louisiana Recognizing 41 Public Schools For Exceeding Pre-Pandemic Levels in Reading and Math

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is recognizing the impact educators have made on students despite facing extraordinary obstacles over the past two years. The Department today recognized 41 schools as Louisiana Comeback Campuses. These schools have made significant gains in both math and English language arts since the pandemic and the impact of two historically active hurricane seasons.
LOUISIANA STATE

