Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The ChimesM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
brproud.com
Volunteers, donations in need for 250 Baton Rouge families this Christmas, organization says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge (CCDBR) is searching for more volunteers and donors to help over 200 families this Christmas. The organization says it matches donor families, businesses, and organizations with families in need for Community Christmas. “The need this year...
brproud.com
Louisiana child welfare employees name low pay, ‘unrealistic expectations’ as main issues in survey
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana child welfare employees gave light to what they say are major issues at the state agency in a recent survey. According to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) child welfare employees said they’re not being paid enough, cited added caseloads and “unrealistic expectations,” and feel a lack of support from supervisors and managers.
brproud.com
Dogs allegedly left neglected on Donaldsonville property rescued
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Three dogs allegedly left neglected were rescued Friday after a volunteer cruelty investigator traveling down Highway 1 spotted one dog wrapped up around a pole. The Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) said Jennifer Mistretta stopped at an empty lot where the dog, a black pit...
brproud.com
Holiday toy, meal giveaways in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Here is a list of organizations participating in this year’s giving season in the Greater Baton Rouge area. What: The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging joins Baker for a holiday food giveaway. Where: EBRCOA Administration Building (965 N. 18th Street) When: Saturday,...
brproud.com
Mother of domestic violence victim asks others to speak up
BATON ROUGE, La. – A baby’s parents are dead after another case of domestic violence in Baton Rouge. The baby is home tonight with her grandmother who has a message for women suffering in silence. “And everything she wanted for them you know they will have regardless of...
Carencro Woman Shares Scary Experience from Walmart, Warns Others to Be Safe While Holiday Shopping
A Carencro woman is warning others to remain vigilant while out shopping—especially during the holiday season. Maci Laviolette posted a message to her Facebook page saying that she usually reads about the situation that she was about to describe, never thinking it would actually happen to her—but that changed after a trip to Walmart on Monday (Dec. 5).
Carolyn Gee’s Annual Toy Giveaway happening Dec. 17
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An annual toy giveaway in the Capital City is preparing to hand out gifts to families in need. Carolyn Gee’s Annual Toy Giveaway will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 at Greater Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. The address is 5820 Evangeline Street. It will take...
theadvocate.com
Grinch is coming to This, That & More
This, That & More recently welcomed Santa and kangaroos at its St. Jude Dream Day Foundation photo booth. The photo both has already raised more than $1,000 and will be collecting donations until Christmas when people can take holiday photos in the decorated area. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the shop...
theadvocate.com
Bella Bowman Foundation offers support to children and their families in long-term hospital care
His name is Gage, and he's 18 years old. He's also been diagnosed with cancer and is battling other debilitating conditions brought on by chemo treatments. "He told me he's fighting for his life," Kim Bowman said. "But when I saw his face when they brought him back to his room, I knew we were able to lift his spirits."
theadvocate.com
These local restaurants will do the cooking for you with their family-style meals
As the holiday season kicks in full force, we often spend our days running around town, gathering gifts, making Christmas lists (checking them twice) and more. Sometimes, the last thing we want to do is make dinner. Never fear. These local Baton Rouge restaurants are doing the cooking for you,...
brproud.com
GoFundMe created to pay for funeral of 28-year-old mother of five killed in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A GoFundMe has been set up to help fund a funeral for a 28-year-old mother who was killed in a domestic-related incident last week. The fundraiser’s description said Da’Ja Davis, 28, left behind five children ranging from six months old to 10 years old.
kadn.com
Opelousas neighbor recalls saving shooting victim's life
Opelousas, La(KADN)- The victim of a weekend shooting in Opelousas is still alive after a neighbor rushed to his aid, after being shot while he was leaving his business. "It was really shocking because I didn't expect it to be him that was shot," says Kelan Broussard. Broussard remembers sitting...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge school one of 41 recognized for academic gains made since COVID-19 pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — State education officials recognized 41 schools in Louisiana that made “significant gains” in math and English since the pandemic and major hurricanes. The schools recognized are “Louisiana Comeback Campuses,” a campaign focused on increasing lost learning, according to the Louisiana Department of...
Woman crafts wheelchair designs for a smile
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One woman is crafting plastic spokes guards for senior citizens and their wheelchairs at no cost. Charlene Bolton makes that her mission during visits to nursing homes in the Baton Rouge area. She said the goal is to bring a little joy to others. “If...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Activist calls new garbage trucks ‘home run’ for Baton Rouge
An East Baton Rouge anti-litter activist says the new garbage trucks Republic Services plans under its new city-parish contract are a “home run” for Baton Rouge. Photographer Marie Constantin, a founding member of the Louisiana Stormwater Coalition, says Republic’s top-loaded trucks contribute to the litter problem as trash flies out the back. Part of the coalition’s mission is explaining the connection between litter and flood risk, which is exacerbated when litter ends up in drains and watersheds.
Top 3 Wedding Videographers/Photographers in Acadiana
Who you hire to capture that unprecedented moment is very important.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Convicted murderer, 'believed to be dangerous,' released from prison
A Donaldsonville man convicted of murder five years ago has been released from prison, leaving family members fearful and Ascension Parish officials puzzled as to how it happened. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre stated in a news release Dec. 6 that detectives were actively searching for 41-year-old Michael "Ma-man" LeBlanc...
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Recognizing 41 Public Schools For Exceeding Pre-Pandemic Levels in Reading and Math
The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is recognizing the impact educators have made on students despite facing extraordinary obstacles over the past two years. The Department today recognized 41 schools as Louisiana Comeback Campuses. These schools have made significant gains in both math and English language arts since the pandemic and the impact of two historically active hurricane seasons.
wbrz.com
Dog owner could face charges after passerby spotted neglected animals in Ascension parking lot
DONALDSONVILLE - The Humane Society of Louisiana thanked a woman after she called for help when she saw three dogs living in "deplorable conditions" in a parking lot off LA Highway 1 in Ascension Parish. The HSLA said Jennifer Mistretta was driving down LA Highway 1 on Dec. 2 when...
brproud.com
‘What were you thinking?,’ Louisiana man arrested at apartment complex in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Honda Accord was seen speeding on Burbank Dr. in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 4. Jaylen White, 22, of St. Francisville, was caught going 20 mph over the speed limit. The responding trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop but White...
