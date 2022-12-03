ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Tina Howell

NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New Orleans

NOLA ChristmasFest is back! Celebrating its 9th year in New Orleans, this fun-filled holiday themed indoor attraction features almost 300,000 square feet of holiday themed rides, giant ice slides, as well as a real ice-skating rink. NOLA ChristmasFest will take place for 10 days starting on Wednesday, December 21st through Friday, December 30th at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Retired Madisonville librarian Lillie Butler publishes first book

Lillie Butler spent her whole life surrounded by words and pictures. Now she has her own story to tell. Butler, who retired from the Madisonville library after 35 years in 2019 at age 82, has authored her first novel, “Mae’s Journey.” It is being printed by Archway Publishing, a division of Simon and Schuster, and should be out before Christmas.
MADISONVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Chickie Wah Wah reopens Dec. 7 with Mid-City celebration

Mid-City music venue Chickie Wah Wah officially reopens Wednesday, Dec. 7. The small club initially closed in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic swept through New Orleans, and owner Dale Triguero’s sudden death in July 2021 threw the venue’s future into uncertainty. The club briefly reopened last fall, but the intention still was to ultimately sell the business, a plan Triguero had been working on before his death.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Zulu Club gives back this holiday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — As we usher ourselves further into the holiday season the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club hosted a giveaway to help feed families in need. On Saturday (Dec. 3) the Zulu club and it’s members got together to give away over 200 holiday baskets for residents across the city of New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Arrest warrant possible for New Orleans forensic pathologist accused of being no-show at Baton Rouge court

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An arrest warrant could be issued for a New Orleans coroner’s office investigator after being a no-show to testify in a Baton Rouge court. 55-year-old Samantha Huber was called to testify in a Baton Rouge woman’s trial about her alleged involvement in her boyfriend’s death in 2015. Huber was called to testify since she is the coroner’s office employee who conducted the autopsy for Arthur Noflin, the husband of the woman on trial.
BATON ROUGE, LA

