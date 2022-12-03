Read full article on original website
Related
Kirstie Alley's ex-husband Parker Stevenson pays tribute after her death: 'You will be missed'
"The Hardy Boys" actor shared a touching tribute to ex-wife Kirstie Alley following the news that she has passed away at the age of 71 from cancer.
brides.com
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Voices: Well timed, Matt Lucas – this year’s Bake Off was a mess
Matt Lucas is leaving Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off, ostensibly because he doesn’t have time to present the show alongside his other projects, which include the Sky Max comedy Fantasy Football League. But is Lucas really too busy or has he shrewdly ascertained the way the wind is blowing for the cosy baking show?In my view, he’s extricated himself at exactly the right time. Let’s face facts – this year’s Bake Off was a mess – more akin to Iain Watters’s sloppy baked Alaska “bingate” disaster in season five than a light, fluffy and perfectly risen sponge.Unlike...
Comments / 0