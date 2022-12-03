Read full article on original website
10 Wild Mushrooms Found in Spring
Springtime is truly the season of new beginnings and growth. Spring foraging choices expand when the weather warms and everything starts to defrost from the winter. Fresh salad greens, delectable spring flowers and shoots, medicinal herbs, and a few edible mushrooms are all in season right now. In fact, there are many foragable mushrooms to choose from, as spring can be a surprisingly good time to forage mushrooms around the world.
Is the Mississippi River in a Drought Right Now?
According to statistics, the water levels of the Mississippi River have been at their lowest in the last ten years. This is bad news, given that North America’s second-longest river is the main potable water supplier to more than 20 million people. Many of the United States is going...
How to Properly Place a Bonsai Tree
Do you know how to properly place a Bonsai tree? Whether you are just beginning your journey into Bonsai tree care or you’re a longtime pro, placing a Bonsai tree in a location where it will thrive is key for the health of your new plant. But where should you place Bonsai trees for optimum success? And what other tips should you know before beginning this process?
SpaceX targets Sunday to launch Japanese moon lander, tiny NASA satellite in search of lunar water
Weeks after NASA launched its Space Launch System, sending the Orion spacecraft on the Artemis 1 mission around the moon, SpaceX is preparing to launch two missions to the moon.
Discover the Highest Point in New Mexico
Have you ever wondered which four states make up the Four Corners region of the desert Southwest? Well, then, you’re in luck because New Mexico just happens to be one of them. Characterized by arid deserts and tree-covered mountains, New Mexico is truly a Land of Enchantment. The state is home to just over two million people, a tiny population, considered it’s the fifth largest state in the country. Moreover, New Mexico is largely rural, with vast tracts of unpopulated lands. A large part of the state’s population lives in or near the cities of Albuquerque or Santa Fe. But how about those mountains? Which one represents the highest point in New Mexico?
Discover 12 Modern-Day Animals That Look Like Dinosaurs!
Nowadays, dinosaurs are widely used as animated, fictional characters in books and movies! In reality, these reptiles appeared on Earth between 243 and 233.23 million years ago. After the Triassic-Jurassic extinction event, dinosaurs became the dominant terrestrial vertebrates. If you’re wondering whether there’s a modern-day animal that looks like a...
Washington DC AG sues Amazon over driver tips
WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The District of Columbia attorney general's office filed suit Wednesday against Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) alleging it previously withheld tips from delivery drivers.
Could an Unarmed Human Beat an Elephant?
Elephants are renowned for their long memories and massive size. It’s easy to look at them from afar and think of them as gentle giants. Yet, elephants can be dangerous. Today, we’re going to imagine that a human stumbles across an elephant in the wild. Would an unarmed human beat an elephant in a fight? Would the human stand any chance at all with its amazing intellect?
This Baby Owl Hearing Thunder for the First Time Is the Cutest Thing You’ll See Today
This Baby Owl Hearing Thunder for the First Time Is the Cutest Thing You'll See Today. Can you remember when you heard thunder for the first time? Most people pay little mind when they hear a clap of thunder in the distance. For some, a loud boom coming from the sky can be understandably frightening. One unfortunate victim spooked by thunder is this adorable baby barn owl! While this fun video shows the reaction of a baby barn owl hearing thunder for the first time, there is a lot happening that you cannot see. Not only are baby barn owls incredibly cute, but they are also very interesting under those adorable feathers. This article will dive into what’s happening behind the scenes of this cute video.
The Best Swimming Holes In California
We’re all daydreaming about slurping down some ice cream by the water now that the sun is out and the temperature is steadily rising to between 80 and 90 degrees. Fortunately, there are lots of options for both in the stunning state of California. Along with the sandy beaches along the shore, there are a few swimming holes deeper inland in which you can cool down as the season becomes warmer.
Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont
New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
Discover All Types Of Birds In Wisconsin
Are you a bird enthusiast looking to discover the common birds in Wisconsin? Or do you have a feathered friend visiting your backyard feeder you need help identifying? Use this handy guide to discover all types of birds in Wisconsin, including small, large, and different-colored birds. Small Birds of Wisconsin.
Can You Hatch a Cracked Chicken Egg?
Hatching chickens is an exciting endeavor, but many first-timers shy away because they assume the process is too delicate. There are several precise steps, but none of them are too difficult to perform on your own. So long as you have a clear guide and a few pieces of equipment, you can certainly hatch chickens at your house.
One Lioness Hunts a Waterbuck in the Water While Over a Dozen Take Notes
One Lioness Hunts a Waterbuck in the Water While Over a Dozen Take Notes. This brutal but fascinating footage was filmed at the incredible Sabi Sabi Private Game Reserve which is ecologically and geographically integrated with the Greater Kruger National Park. It is found 500 km east of Johannesburg in South Africa.
Discover the Deepest Lake in Alaska
Alaska has the most lakes in the United States. There are more than 3,000 named lakes and it is estimated that there are more than 3 million unnamed lakes. A quick aerial view of the state and you will see how the landscape is dotted with thousands of scattered lakes. There are also some massive lakes like Lake Iliamna that covers 1,000+ square miles. But is the biggest lake also the deepest lake? Did you know three of the ten deepest lakes in the United States are in Alaska? How cold does it get in the deepest lakes in Alaska? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Alaska!
Discover the Gigantic Ancient “Terror Shrew” That Once Roamed Italy
Discover the Gigantic Ancient "Terror Shrew" That Once Roamed Italy. Italy is known for its rich history, wars, empires, and art. However, one aspect often forgotten about the historical country is the ancient “terror shrew” that once roamed it. Shrews are small mammals distinctive for their beady eyes, short and slender limbs, claws, and tiny rodent-like appearance. Though shrews look like rats, they are not rodents and have more in common with hedgehogs and moon rats than rats.
The Best Swimming Holes In New York
Are you hoping to take a brief break from New York City? You should vacation at one of New York’s swimming holes beyond the skyscrapers once the summer hits! Why not visit a hidden swimming hole outside New York City when you need to cool off? We all know how challenging it can be to find a swimming pool in New York City!
Deer Season In Maryland: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared
Deer Season In Maryland: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. Deer season in Maryland is open in the winter and fall, starting early September until early February. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) controls the deer population by establishing hunting seasons. The state contains two deer management regions: a western A region and an eastern B region.
Larkspur vs. Delphinium
While people may compare larkspur vs. delphinium, the truth is that larkspur is actually the common name for the genus, Delphinium. Therefore, in this guide, we’ll discuss the misinformation around this genus of flowering plants, and provide accurate info about its plant classification, physical characteristics, native range and ideal growing conditions.
Meet Snowflake, the Only Albino Gorilla on Earth
The Barcelona zoo is located in Barcelona, Spain. It grew in popularity primarily because it was the home of Snowflake, the only albino gorilla ever known. Snowflake passed away in 2003. This video shows you what life was like for this albino gorilla living in captivity. He was not supposed...
