Kentucky State

teslarati.com

Kentucky may be next to get an Elon Musk Boring Company tunnel

Louisville, Kentucky, might be the next city to have a tunnel built by Elon Musk’s company, The Boring Company. Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and candidate for governor Ryan Quarles tweeted the latest work that the State Fair Board was working on. Quarles shared a screenshot of a Boring Tunnel Concept...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky unemployment benefits to change in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a planned cut to Kentucky's unemployment benefits at the start of the new year. Last spring, Kentucky lawmakers changed unemployment benefits to follow a formula based on the state's unemployment rate. Benefits will soon range from 12 to 24 weeks; previously benefits went up to 26 weeks.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Report cards are in for Kentucky hospitals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports cards are in for Kentucky hospitals. The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit organization that looks at different categories to rate hospitals including staffing and services provided. Almost all the hospitals in the Lexington grater area saw improvement in their scores from the spring,...
KENTUCKY STATE
953wiki.com

Kentucky State Police Investigates Internet Scam

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (12/01/2022) – On October 24, 2022 a Kentucky State Police Post 5 detective received a complaint of an internet scam that had occurred in Trimble County. The victim had been scammed into sending $520.00 to a fictitious computer protections program that he was told he needed during a telephone call.
TRIMBLE COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Family of child who drowned sues Kentucky children's home

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The family of a 9-year-old boy found drowned in the Ohio River is suing a Kentucky children's home and state officials for negligence. Ian Sousis walked away from the Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky on June 4. His body was found a few hours...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

Largest economic development project in Kentucky history is in full swing

The most historic economic investment in Kentucky to date is taking shape off Interstate 65. On Monday, state and local leaders celebrated construction progress in Glendale where a pair of manufacturing plants will produce batteries for Ford and Lincoln vehicles. Although construction has already begun on what was once 1,500...
GLENDALE, KY
WBKR

Kentuckians, Here’s What that Non-Cash Adjustment Means on Your Restaurant Receipt!

I have noticed this a few times recently, but finally took the time to really pay attention to it last Saturday. I was eating at Don Mario's in downtown Owensboro (delicious, by the way), wrapped up and walked up to the cashier to pay for my meal. On the receipt, I noticed the Non-Cash Adjustment of $0.53. Instinctively, I realized that, because I was going to pay with my debit card, I was not going to be saving that amount of money. No, I was definitely going to be paying the full $13.74 on my bill. However, if I did have cash, was I going to save that $0.53?
OWENSBORO, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky Winter Weather Awareness Week

December 4-10, 2022 is Winter Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky. The winter season can bring many different hazards and impacts to the region. Winter Weather Awareness week is your reminder that you need to be Weather Ready for all types of hazards, such as winter storms, snow squalls, ice storms, heavy rain and flooding, high winds, and even severe weather. All week long, the National Weather Service office in Louisville, KY will be sharing information on how to prepare for winter, which will be viewable on our social media platforms (Facebook and Twitter). Please Share/Retweet to share this knowledge with others.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

Kentucky doctor who substitutes as teacher gives entire paycheck back to classroom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Teacher shortages have been a problem across the country lately, which then creates a shortage of substitutes as well. After hearing about the shortages, Dr. Greg Ciliberti decided to help. "Much to my surprise, I found out you don't actually have to be a teacher to be a substitute," said Ciliberti. "So I became an emergency substitute teacher."
LOUISVILLE, KY
AOL Corp

Jaw-dropping Hail Mary-turned-lateral wins championship for Minnesota high school team

The last seconds of a Minnesota high school football championship game on Saturday featured a play so jaw-dropping that it might go down in the history of U.S. Bank Stadium. New London-Spicer High School played Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School at the Minnesota Vikings' home stadium for the Class 3A state title on Saturday, and New London-Spicer pulled off a Hail Mary that almost went wrong before turning into the winning touchdown.
MINNESOTA STATE

