Newtown, CT

WTNH

Foodie Favorites: Winter dining in Connecticut

(WTNH) — The cold months are rolling in, and in the past, that would mean it was time to ditch outdoor dining. But since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, dining options have changed. When eating indoors became too much of a hazard, restaurants adapted. No longer are patio lunches exclusively for the summer season. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Connecticut

The Constitution State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Fairfield County, you might just want to visit.
WILTON, CT
nbcboston.com

Jordan's Furniture Plans to Open Eighth Store in Connecticut

Jordan’s Furniture is aiming to open its eighth store at a former Lord & Taylor location in Hartford’s western suburbs. The company said Monday it plans to open a 120,000-square-foot showroom at the Westfarms mall in Farmington, which will join another in New Haven as its second in Connecticut. It’ll also include a 5,000-square-foot entertainment component and restaurant.
FARMINGTON, CT
WTNH.com

Look familiar? These 5 holiday movies were filmed in Connecticut

Conn. (WTNH) — Part of getting into the Christmas spirit is binging holiday movies, but a few might look extra familiar this year. See just a handful of recent holiday movies that were filmed in the Nutmeg State:. “Next Stop, Christmas”. The Hallmark flick, which premiered in 2021, features...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Pet of the Week: Birch

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Birch! She's looking for her forever home with an amazing family. Birch is a 3-month-old female kitten who was born in foster care. She was born very small, and the Connecticut Humane Society said it took a lot of extra care from their medical team and Birch's foster family to get her to gain weight and grow healthy and strong.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Here is Connecticut’s favorite Christmas movie

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Christmas may be synonymous with Connecticut in terms of holiday movies. From the classic Christmas in Connecticut to a slew of newer Hallmark and Netflix films, the state left its mark on Hollywood this time of year. The most popular Christmas movie in Connecticut, however, doesn’t...
CONNECTICUT STATE
theorangetimes.com

The Market Is Changing

If you hadn’t noticed, the real estate market is switching gears a bit. Most homes are on the market longer than just a few days, and without multiple offers. Clients in the market to buy or sell can take a breath. Even if you are the seller, the former frantic market often resulted in cancellations, back on the market movement or, in some cases, mortgage qualifying issues for the overeager purchaser.
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
darientimes.com

Ninety Nine Restaurants close three Connecticut locations in one day

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub, a Massachusetts-based chain of family-friendly eateries, abruptly closed three locations in Connecticut Monday. A spokesperson for the chain confirmed Tuesday that Ninety Nine had closed its restaurants in Cromwell, Groton and Stratford on Nov. 28, effective immediately. "The Ninety Nine is in the process of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut’s ‘bottle bill’ to expand to new beverages Jan. 1

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Customers will begin paying a five-cent deposit on more beverages at the start of the new year. People have paid the deposit on soda and beer bottles and cans for four decades. That will expand to containers for hard cider, plant water or plant-infused drinks, juice drinks, teas, coffee, and kombucha, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

