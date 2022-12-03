Read full article on original website
Jesse Rogers of ESPN reports that free agent starting pitcher Jameson Taillon has agreed to a four-year, $68 million contract with the Chicago Cubs. The move comes a day after the Cubs signed former NL MVP Cody Bellinger to a one-year, $17.5 million deal. Taillon started 32 games for the New York Yankees last season, posting a 14-5 record with a 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and a 151:32 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 177.1 innings pitched.
There’s another void in the New York Yankees’ starting pitching rotation after Wednesday. Jameson Taillon is on his way out of the Bronx to sign a four-year, $68 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, as first reported by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan. The Yankees acquired Taillon from the Pirates ahead of the 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline in exchange for four prospects.
Three elite shortstops remain on the open market after Trea Turner signed a monstrous 11-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. One team apparently might try to land two of them. Outside of the Phillies, arguably no time has been floated in shortstop rumors this offseason more than the Cubs. And...
Free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger reportedly made his free agency decision on Tuesday and signed with the Chicago Cubs. Bellinger, 27, spent the entirety of his big league career with the Los Angeles Dodgers since being drafted by the organization back in 2013. However, that tenure reached its end after the left-handed hitter decided to take his talents down to the National League Central division.
