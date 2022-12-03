Read full article on original website
Lake County News
Kelseyville Unified celebrates 50th anniversary of Stokes Tournament
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — On Dec. 15 to 17, Kelseyville High School celebrates a 50-year basketball tradition as it hosts the 2022 Stokes Tournament. Visiting schools for the boys’ competition include Ukiah, Middletown and Potter Valley. Visiting schools for the girls’ competition include Upper Lake, Lower Lake and Ferndale.
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Saturday, Nov. 26
Officer initiated activity at Library Park, Park, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. Occurred at Lakeview Senior Apartments on Bevins. NEEDED MED - TXF TO CDF. Disposition: REFERRED TO ANOTHER AGENCY. 03:26 WIRELESS 911 HANG UP 2211260015. Occurred at Martin Street Apartments on Martin. NEEDED MED - TXF TO CDF....
ksro.com
One Injured in Santa Rosa from Microwave Fire
A person is recovering after food in a microwave caught fire in an apartment in Santa Rosa. A resident was microwaving food in a package that went up in flames on Sunday afternoon. The resident had put the fire out by the time firefighters got there, but smoke spread to the second floor of the apartment complex, and to part of the third floor. One person was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. It’s unclear if it was the same person who had the microwave mishap.
mendofever.com
Early Morning Traffic Collision in Eastern Lake County Results in Major Injuries
The California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page indicates a single-vehicle collision early this morning near the eastern Lake County town of Spring Valley resulted in major injuries. The incident reportedly occurred around 4:27 a.m. near the intersection of New Long Valley Road and Shasta Road before the “Cowboy Church”....
mendofever.com
Reports of Lightning in the Skies of Mendocino and Humboldt Counties
Offshore, to the southwest of Eureka, lightning is brightening the night sky. One of our reporters tells us they heard thunder also about 6:20 p.m. Then another reported lightning and thunder about 6:30 p.m. [Image from the National Weather]. *Featured photo is a stock image.
Lake County News
Local fire departments host 17th annual competition
LAKEPORT, Calif. — Vitalant, in coordination with 19 fire departments across Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties, is proud to announce the 17th annual Bucket Brigade Blood Drive Challenge. The challenge is a friendly competition among participating fire departments to see which department can host the largest blood drive between...
mendofever.com
81-Year-Old Willits Man Dies in State Route 20 Traffic Accident
The following is a press release from the California Highway Patrol:. On December 2nd, 2022, at approximately 1945 hours, a 2007 Cadillac was being driven east on SR-20 near milepost marker 20 MEN 12.5, east of Fort Bragg. For reasons still under Investigation, the driver allowed the Cadillac run off the south road edge down the embankment. The Cadillac overturned and collided with multiple trees. The Cadillac came to rest on it’s roof down the steep embankment. The driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. During the investigation, it was determined the driver appeared to have been unrestrained at the time of the collision.
mendofever.com
Male Subject Taking Pictures, Subject Dancing – Ukiah Police Logs 12.02.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Petaluma DUI driver who crashed into parked vehicle arrested
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspected DUI driver who crashed his car into a parked vehicle has been arrested, according to an alert from the Petaluma Police Department. Christopher Middagh, 29 of Novato, was arrested on Sunday night following a reported vehicle collision on the 600 block of West Street. First responders from Petaluma PD […]
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Captured]Nighttime Attack with a Baseball Bat in a Willits Home Leaves Victim with Serious Injuries—Law Enforcement Searching for Suspect
In the early morning dark of Monday, December 5, 2022, 33-year-old Christopher Roy Kirsch is suspected of entering a Willits home and beating an occupant’s head and face with a baseball bat. Willits Police Department Chief Fabian Lizarraga told us the victim sustained “pretty serious injuries” and law enforcement...
Lake County News
Supervisors to discuss process to appoint sheriff-coroner
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Board of Supervisors this week will consider how to proceed with appointing a sheriff-coroner now that the current sheriff has announced his retirement. The board will meet beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the board chambers on the first floor of the...
ksro.com
Interim City Manager for Sonoma Being Terminated
The interim city manager for Sonoma is being fired. Sue Casey was given notice last week by the city council and will be placed on paid administrative leave for the next 30 days. At least four special meetings were held by the council within the past couple of months evaluating Casey’s performance. A public reason for her termination was not given. The Sonoma City Council is expected to hire Mark Linder, the former city manager of Windsor this week as Casey’s replacement. Casey was Sonoma’s third city manager since the end of 2020. She acted as interim city manager since May of this year.
3 arrested for attempted murder in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Three men were arrested for a shooting that took place November 19, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a press release Tuesday. SRPD say they responded to a 2 a. m. call in November from someone in the process of transferring their friend to a local hospital for a […]
sonomastatestar.com
Friends and family of Sourdough and Co. shooting victim speak out
The suspected shooter in the Nov. 13 Sourdough and Co. incident, 19-year-old Jade Cutrer from Santa Rosa, was being held in Sonoma County jail with a $1 million dollar bail under suspicion of child endangerment, possession of firearm without a serial number and attempted murder, but was released on Nov.15 without any charges. Following the suspect’s release from jail, the friends and family of the 16-year-old shooting victim that was shot while working last week have begun speaking out about the incident on social media and to reporters as the attack appears to have been targeted.
mendofever.com
Ukiah’s Tastebuds Becomes First Blue Zones Project Approved Restaurant in Mendocino County
The following is a press release issued by the Blue Zones Project of Mendocino County:. Blue Zones Project Mendocino County is excited to announce Taste Buds as the first Blue Zones Project approved restaurant in Mendocino County! Taste Buds has been serving Ukiah-Mendocino residents with delicious vegetarian Jamaican inspired food. There will be a ribbon cutting celebration on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 5:00 – 6:30PM, followed by drinks and sampling of the delicious Blue Zones approved dishes. We applaud siblings Cody and Chelsea Akin for offering healthy food options for our community.
Lake County News
Lakeport City Council to consider final reading of ordinance to amend zoning maps for Parkside Residential Project
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lakeport City Council is set to hold the second reading of an ordinance that will allow a developer to move forward with a new apartment complex next to Westside Community Park. The council will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, for a closed...
sonomamag.com
This Secret Bar in the Redwoods Is Only Accessible by Vintage Train
There’s nothing like taking a drive up the Pacific coast to calm the mind and awaken the senses — especially when there’s a one-of-a-kind experience waiting at the end of the journey. That’s just what you’ll find at Glen Blair Bar, an outdoor watering hole set deep in the majestic Mendocino County redwoods.
mendofever.com
15-Year-Old Clearlake Boy Goes Missing
The following is a post from the Clearlake Police Department’s Facebook page:. Cameron Smith is described as a 15 year old white male juvenile, 6’00” tall, 160 pounds, with long brown curly hair and hazel eyes. Cameron was last seen wearing a gray Lower Lake High School...
Lake County News
Clearlake City Council to hold special meeting Dec. 8
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Clearlake City Council will hold a special meeting this week to accept final election results from the Nov. 8 general election and conduct some other end-of-year business. The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, for a closed session to discuss labor...
Freeze Warning issued for several North Bay counties
(KRON) — The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for several North Bay counties for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The Freeze Warning for the North Bay interior mountains and North Bay interior valleys, takes effect at 1 a.m. Wednesday and will last until 9 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures of 28 to 32 degrees […]
