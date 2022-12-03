Read full article on original website
Steelers LB T.J. Watt 'Pretty Beat Up' After Falcons Game
T.J. Watt took some licks in the Pittsburgh Steelers' win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Bengals CB Mike Hilton drops truth bomb on Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs after Cincy’s win
In a hard-fought game between two of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals emerged with a Week 13 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. With the 27-24 win, the Bengals rest firmly in second place in the AFC North with a record of 8-4. In the aftermath of the win, Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton opened up about the team’s recent success against the Chiefs, dating back to last season’s AFC championship game, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.
Steelers vs Falcons: 4 big takeaways from the win
The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently riding a two-game win streak thanks to the 19-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Coming out 2-0 during this two-game road trip is impressive but what are our big takeaways from the win? Read on. This still isn't a good football team. Two wins in...
Watch: Falcons head coach Arthur Smith discusses loss to Steelers
The Atlanta Falcons lost another close game on Sunday, this time to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team nearly overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half, but the offense couldn’t capitalize and Pittsburgh pulled out the 19-16 victory. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith discussed Sunday’s loss to the Steelers...
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 14 game?
The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 14 schedule. NFL Week 14 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on CBS. The Steelers are a 3-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week 14...
Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'
Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Prisco's Week 14 NFL picks: Brock Purdy lifts 49ers over Buccaneers, Chargers upset Dolphins, Bills blast Jets
Who says 13 is an unlucky number? Week 13 sure wasn't unlucky for me. It wasn't quite the triple-crown hit I wanted, but it was close. I went 10-5 in my ATS expert picks, 11-3-1 straight up and 3-3 with my best bets as part of the Pick Six podcast. That improves my records to 92-95-8 ATS, 111-77-1 straight up and 44-30-3 with my best bets.
Harris, running game gives Steelers offense an identity
PITTSBURGH (AP) — When he’s at his best, Najee Harris is a blunt instrument. Powerful. Decisive. Destructive. Capable of imposing his will — usually in the form of a stiff arm — whenever the mood strikes. The Pittsburgh Steelers running back displayed that in a 19-16...
NFL playoff picture after Week 13: Despite being idle Sunday, Buffalo Bills reclaim AFC's No. 1 seed
Here's how the NFL playoff picture looks with Week 13 almost complete. The Bills have reclaimed the AFC's top spot.
