4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
What exactly is the ACC? And what do they do for the Dayton, Ohio community?Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Heidi Matheny: preliminary hearing delayed for woman who allegedly drowned grandmotherLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersSpringfield, OH
countynewsonline.org
Donors needed for ’12 Days of Giving’ Blood Drive
DAYTON, Ohio – Give your support to the holiday season blood supply and help replenish the critically low supply of type O negative blood by donating during Community Blood Center’s “12 Days of Giving” Blood Drive. Everyone who registers to donate Dec. 5-17 at any CBC...
countynewsonline.org
New Madison Tri-Village Rescue Dec. 17 Blood Drive
DAYTON, Ohio – Give your support to the holiday season blood supply during Community Blood Center’s “12 Days of Giving” by donating at the Tri-Village Rescue Services community blood drive Saturday, Dec. 17 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the conference center, 320 North Main St., New Madison.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Huber Heights family wins lawsuit against state agency regarding help for son’s autism
"Nobody could explain why there couldn't be an exception to their policy," Kelly said.
Kettering Health hosts anniversary reunion for NICU
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health is holding an event in honor of Kettering Health’s 10th anniversary of their Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) services. The event will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Nelson Conference Center at Kettering Health Main Campus in Kettering, according to the hospital. […]
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Holiday lights and the restaurants to pair with them
For the last 140 years onlookers have delighted in the sights of holiday lights since inventor Edward Johnson first rolled them out in 1882. It’s long been studied and shown that the holidays and the sights and sounds associated with them lead to an increase in the hormone dopamine that means a very happy boost.
countynewsonline.org
Linda L Harsh
APRIL 16, 1948 – DECEMBER 2, 2022. Linda Louise (Homan) Harsh, 74 of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Friday December 2, 2022 at 6:20 PM at her residence. Linda was born April 16, 1948 in Lima, Ohio, the daughter of the late Aloys and Dolores (Smith) Homan. Linda was...
Government Technology
Clark County, Ohio Schools Commit $1M to Security Systems
(TNS) — Several local Clark County schools will receive more than $1 million for measures to improve school safety, including security cameras, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems and more. Tecumseh and Northeastern local school districts, the Clark County Educational Service Center (ESC) and several local Catholic and Christian...
Ohio cities scored for LGBTQ+ equality in national report
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several Ohio cities received a perfect score by a national report grading municipalities across the nation for equality, despite a barrage of anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in the state’s legislature. The Human Right’s Campaign Municipal Equality Index for 2022 examined the inclusivity of local laws, policies and services for LGBTQ+ residents. More […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fighter jets take to the sky Wednesday over southern Ohio
OHIO— The Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing will take to the skies tomorrow afternoon. Officials say the Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over the Chillicothe and Hillsboro areas on Wednesday between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The exercise is dependent on the weather, a...
Possible overdose victim collides with ambulance in Dayton
Authorities said the driver of the pickup truck may have suffered an overdose. This incident remains under investigation.
Plans to revitalize Trotwood’s Salem Mall are underway
The plans include an outdoor amphitheater, food hall and support for small businesses, but mostly, create opportunities like never before.
5 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio or wish to travel there soon, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places before, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Lodge of the Elks held annual Memorial Service
Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks Lodge 1139 recently held a memorial service honoring those members who were deceased during 2022. The service was performed by the lodge officers with Mike Simmons giving the Memorial Address. Members honored were Past Exalted Ruler and Past Trustee John Davis, Past Exalted Ruler...
Two women advance in Springfield police chief search
for the police chief position. We’re pleased to have had such a robust pool of candidates
Two Dayton rescue puppies headed to Puppy Bowl XIX
DAYTON — Dayton will be represented in the upcoming puppy bowl next year!. Nugget and Juniper from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton will compete in Puppy Bowl XIX next February. >>Preble County Chihuahua, 22, looking to break record for ‘Oldest Living Dog’. They’ll be on Team Fluff...
Officers across County deliver Christmas
LIMA — On Saturday afternoon, you may have heard sirens and seen flashing lights as many officers and firefighters made their way around town. Fortunately, it was no emergency, but a time of giving back. Local first responders held their annual Shop With A Cop event. Several families were...
One killed in Champaign County crash
The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office did report that one person was killed in the crash.
countynewsonline.org
Arcanum MVCTC FFA Welcomes New Members
On November 15th the Arcanum MVCTC FFA Chapter welcomed its new members during the Greenhand Degree Ceremonies. The ceremony was held during the regular November Meeting. The Ceremony was highlighted by Chapter President Caleb Hartman and Chapter Advisor Mr. Pohlman presenting recipients with the Bronze Greenhand FFA Degrees and the presentation of the FFA Creed by Greenhand Recipients Kenadie Hensley, Cheyenne Swisher, Elliegh Baker, Sara Netzley, and Shyanna Cunningham.
1017thepoint.com
MIDTOWN PHARMACY LEAVES UPTOWN RICHMOND
(Richmond, IN)--A small business in Uptown Richmond has left. Midtown Pharmacy, which had operated for decades at 11 South 9th Street, has left Richmond and merged with its Cambridge City location. It’s now located at 100 West Main in Cambridge City. Staffing shortages have affected numerous pharmacies in the Whitewater Valley. Many have reduced hours due to being short-staffed. Since 2009 nationally, the number of pharmacies has increased by 16%, but the number of prescriptions has increased by 64%.
Comments / 0