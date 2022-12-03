Read full article on original website
countynewsonline.org
On Friday Visitors could visit the Bear’s Mill for a stroll through the candlelit path around the Mill and enjoy refreshments around the campfire and inside the mill live music by Joseph Helfrich. Stoneground flours, holiday decorations, homemade candies, gourmet food items and Bear’s Mill souvenirs were available at the store.
hometownstations.com
Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - Santa Claus was the grand finale of the Children’s Hometown Holiday parade that also brought nearly 75 different characters to the downtown area, like the Pillsbury Dough Boy and Baby Shark, along with musicians, pageant royalty, and dancers. After the parade, kids could get a present from Santa, go ice skating or for a pony ride, and try their luck at bumper cars and everything was free. Organizers were expecting around 3,000 people at the event. Elaine Poppe started the Children's Hometown Holiday because she wanted to make sure that all kids had a great holiday memory and every year she hears from parents who want to give their own kids that same experience.
countynewsonline.org
The Darke County Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Greenville Association are pleased to announce the next installment of their Small Business Sessions. These virtual meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of each month from 11:00 AM to noon. The next Session will be held on Wednesday, December...
Bellefontaine Examiner
The 19th annual Winter Warm Up is slated for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Logan County Fairgrounds. Enter at the Main Street gate and follow the signs. Participants can shop for clothing, household items and more at no charge. Ahead of the event, donations of...
dayton.com
MASON — Kings Island amusement park in Warren County continues to be open on select days through December, offering its annual holiday-themed attractions through WinterFest. The Eiffel Tower at KI is turned into a lighted Christmas tree. The park has a nightly Winter Wonderland parade, more than 5 million lights and 20 open rides — including Mystic Timbers and Kings Mills Antique Autos.
countynewsonline.org
Ary, Carroll Jean, age 93, of Arcanum, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at Brookdale Senior Living in Greenville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ary & by a son, John Ary. She was a very active longtime member of Trinity United Methodist in Arcanum and...
countynewsonline.org
On November 15th the Arcanum MVCTC FFA Chapter welcomed its new members during the Greenhand Degree Ceremonies. The ceremony was held during the regular November Meeting. The Ceremony was highlighted by Chapter President Caleb Hartman and Chapter Advisor Mr. Pohlman presenting recipients with the Bronze Greenhand FFA Degrees and the presentation of the FFA Creed by Greenhand Recipients Kenadie Hensley, Cheyenne Swisher, Elliegh Baker, Sara Netzley, and Shyanna Cunningham.
countynewsonline.org
APRIL 16, 1948 – DECEMBER 2, 2022. Linda Louise (Homan) Harsh, 74 of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Friday December 2, 2022 at 6:20 PM at her residence. Linda was born April 16, 1948 in Lima, Ohio, the daughter of the late Aloys and Dolores (Smith) Homan. Linda was...
countynewsonline.org
DAYTON, Ohio – Give your support to the holiday season blood supply and help replenish the critically low supply of type O negative blood by donating during Community Blood Center’s “12 Days of Giving” Blood Drive. Everyone who registers to donate Dec. 5-17 at any CBC...
countynewsonline.org
Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks Lodge 1139 recently held a memorial service honoring those members who were deceased during 2022. The service was performed by the lodge officers with Mike Simmons giving the Memorial Address. Members honored were Past Exalted Ruler and Past Trustee John Davis, Past Exalted Ruler...
dayton.com
Cassano’s Pizza has officially moved its Xenia location into the space that previously housed Rapid Fired Pizza on Progress Drive. CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III told Dayton.com the pizza shop closed its doors on N. Allison Avenue last night and reopened today at 4 p.m. The new...
countynewsonline.org
Bolinger, Gregg S., age 66, of Arcanum, formerly of Eaton, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Kettering Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Bolinger. He was a US Army veteran and a retired diesel mechanic. Gregg is survived by his wife of 39 years,...
countynewsonline.org
Due to unforeseen circumstances, The Darke County Board of Directors will be moving the December monthly meeting from December 7th to December 14th, 2022, at 7:30PM in the Secretary’s Office. If you have any questions, please contact the Fair Office at 937-548-5044.
WRBI Radio
Batesville, IN — Hillcrest Golf and Country Club has filled the pending void that will be left by the permanent closing of Izzy’s at the end of the month. Maxim @ Hillcrest is owned by Rushville native Mike Hartzler. He says menu options, services, and operating hours are...
1017thepoint.com
(Richmond, IN)--A small business in Uptown Richmond has left. Midtown Pharmacy, which had operated for decades at 11 South 9th Street, has left Richmond and merged with its Cambridge City location. It’s now located at 100 West Main in Cambridge City. Staffing shortages have affected numerous pharmacies in the Whitewater Valley. Many have reduced hours due to being short-staffed. Since 2009 nationally, the number of pharmacies has increased by 16%, but the number of prescriptions has increased by 64%.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several Ohio cities received a perfect score by a national report grading municipalities across the nation for equality, despite a barrage of anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in the state’s legislature. The Human Right’s Campaign Municipal Equality Index for 2022 examined the inclusivity of local laws, policies and services for LGBTQ+ residents. More […]
dayton.com
The owners of Christy’s Catering in Huber Heights is closing its doors at the end of the month after nearly 23 years in business. Mike Ivory, who owns the catering business with his wife, Joanne, said they are ready to retire. “We have been able to enjoy many, many...
According to family, Hubert died at 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 30 and his wife died at 5:40 p.m. Dec. 1, about 20 hours later.
WISH-TV
FOUNTAIN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — The Northeastern girls basketball team presented a shadow box with Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton previously worn #22 Jersey Friday night, according to a Facebook post from the Richmond Police Department. Officer Seara Burton was shot in the head during a traffic stop Aug....
The plans include an outdoor amphitheater, food hall and support for small businesses, but mostly, create opportunities like never before.
