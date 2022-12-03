Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
Two Payments Coming to New York FamiliesR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
The day a B-25 Bomber accidentally struck into the Empire State BuildingCristoval VictorialManhattan, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Violence and Tragedy fail to take a Holiday - Suspects Still at LargeBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
fox5ny.com
Unanswered questions on NYC homelessness crisis plan
New York City's pledge to ease the homeless crisis and get help for those with severe mental illness could face a roadblock. The number of hospital beds available for psychiatric care is shrinking.
Mayor Adams defends plan to force mentally ill into treatment, vows private hospitals are on board
Mayor Adams defended broadening the city’s ability to involuntarily commit acutely mentally ill homeless New Yorkers after days of criticism, claiming his policy change had sparked “creative energy” and new ideas in approaching mental health. Detractors of Adams’ plan, which he announced last Tuesday, argue there aren’t enough hospital beds set aside for psychiatric patients to accommodate the ...
bkreader.com
Mayor Adams Wants Police to Involuntarily Hospitalize People with Mental Illness … Brooklynite Public Advocate has Questions
New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams — a former member of the NYC Council from Brooklyn’s 45th district — raised questions about the policies of a new mental health initiative announced by Mayor Eric Adams and his administration last week. On Nov. 29, Mayor Eric...
Washington Square News
Guest Essay: Mayor Adams’ new policy for the unhoused is dangerous for New York
Last Tuesday, Mayor Eric Adams unveiled his new policy initiative, the crown jewel of his policies attempting to reduce visible poverty, while doing nothing to address the issue itself. The 11-point agenda took aim at “long standing gaps in our state Mental Hygiene Law,” but drew attention for the announcement that, moving forward, police officers would pursue involuntary hospitalization of “individuals suffering from untreated severe mental illness” who appear to be “unable to meet their basic needs.”
Eric Adams rolls out top team shakeup after wave of departures at City Hall
Mayor Eric Adams named two new top staffers to his year-old administration on Tuesday to replace his chief of staff and top deputy mayor, both of whom announced they were leaving amid a wave of fall departures. Sheena Wright will replace Lorraine Grillo as his first deputy mayor, a position that essentially serves as the Penn Station dispatch of the administration when it comes to managing the day-to-day functions of city government and its $100 billion budget. Meanwhile, Camille Varlack will replace longtime Brooklyn fixer and attorney Frank Carone as his new chief of staff, a role that typically brings outsize...
NYC's Approach to Mental Illness: Intervene When it "Prevents a Person From Meeting Their Basic Human Needs"
Unwanted intervention with your mental health – whether you want it or not.Photo by(DusanManic/iStock) New York’s Mayor Eric Adams is caught in the crosshairs, once again. After announcing his plan to “hold” mentally ill New Yorkers involuntarily in institutions and hospitals, people around the world are wondering if he’s lost his mind – especially since this announcement comes only weeks after disclosing the state’s budget being nearly maxed due to NYC’s migrant crisis, (and Adams’ timely trip to Qatar during the World Cup.)
cityandstateny.com
Meet the Orthodox Jewish woman trying to unseat Inna Vernikov in NYC
New York City Council candidate Amber Adler is no stranger to finding ways to connect with others amid public pressure to go away. As an Orthodox Jewish woman running for the southern Brooklyn District 48 seat, Adler weathered a barrage of messages attempting to discredit her campaign as she ran in 2021. When a group of men protested outside her home, she took her two sons to a local mall for the day. When local news refused to publish her photo for religious reasons – a fairly common trend in Orthodox neighborhoods to not share photos of women and girls in the press – she had someone drive a billboard around the community featuring an image of herself and her children instead. Now, with Adler running to represent the largely Orthodox Jewish community a second time in 2023, she’s also once again finding non-traditional ways to get her name and work into the world – this time with a role in the Netflix reality series “My Unorthodox Life.”
NYC correction captain fined after subordinates paid him via GoFundMe
A Correction Department badge on the uniform of an officer at the Vernon C. Bain Correctional Center at Rikers Island. He had been suspended without pay for use of excessive force. [ more › ]
New York City declared the most expensive city in the world
As New Yorkers, we've always known that living in New York City was expensive compared to other cities worldwide. Many often believed it to be the most expensive in the world. Still, it wasn't until a report released in recent days by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) that declared New York City to, in fact, be the most expensive city on the planet.
fox5ny.com
NYC bill would prohibit landlords from doing background checks on new tenants
NEW YORK - A bill working its way through New York City Council would ban private landlords from doing background checks on prospective tenants. Landlords in New York City oppose the bill. They say their tenants don't want to share buildings with former criminals. But at least 30 of the...
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidate
The job needs your immediate attention. New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.
This New York billionaire is giving away millions
Last week I wrote about Julia Koch, the wealthiest woman in New York, and her generosity. However, she is not the only New York billionaire who is very generous with their wealth. Leonard Stern also supports various charities, with one cause in particular that he supports- homelessness.
NYC Needs Thousands of Apartments for the Formerly Incarcerated. 50 Face Furious Opposition
“Just Home”—a NYC Health + Hospitals (HHC) plan to convert an empty staff residence on the Jacobi Hospital campus into supportive housing for a few dozen people with serious medical problems discharged from Rikers Island—is a pressure cooker for many of the most fraught issues in the city: homelessness, mental health, development, and the risk of crime, whether real or perceived.
New NY Law: Do not call option given up front
This legislation, according to Governor Hochul, will help to safeguard New Yorkers from the repeated unwanted calls.
nychealthandhospitals.org
NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx Earns Top Teaching Hospital Award From the Leapfrog Group
The facility is one of 58 hospitals nationwide to earn the honor this year. NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx today received the Top Teaching Hospital designation from The Leapfrog Group, one of only 58 hospitals nationwide to earn the award this year. This follows the award last month of an A grade from the Leapfrog Group for North Central Bronx, the only hospital in the Bronx to receive the designation. The Top Teaching Hospital award was based on the hospital’s high marks across various metrics, including strong safety and outcomes results for high risk surgeries and procedures, as well as measures to prevent medical and prescribing errors. The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization committed to quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health system. Awardees will be honored tonight at the 2022 Leapfrog Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C.
Twin Friends of NYC Mayor Are Dogged By City Allegations
Businessman Vadim Shubaderov, 35, thought he had found the ideal situation when he met a charming set of identical twins in Brooklyn. Twin Friends of Eric Adams.Photo byMC Studio From Twitter.
Washington Square News
Opinion: New York, don’t get rid of the MetroCard
As we begin to close the book on 2022, there’s only one thing that has been top of mind for me: 2023 will be our last year with the MetroCard, and quite frankly, I’m devastated. The MTA has announced that it plans to phase out the MetroCard in...
GOP City Council caucus grows as Borelli nets Dem defector
CITY HALL — The power of New York City Council’s minority party grew Monday as a Brooklyn Democrat announced he’d be switching sides. City Councilman Ari Kagan (R-Brooklyn) joined Republican members of the city’s legislative body — City Council Minority Leader Joseph Borelli (R-South Shore), City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (R-Queens), City Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Queens) and City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (R-Brooklyn) — on the steps of City Hall to announce he’d be joining their conference.
CDC recommends indoor masks in 4 NYC boroughs, Long Island amid COVID spike
NEW YORK (PIX11) —In four of the five New York City boroughs, people are urged to wear masks indoors and on public transportation due to a spike in COVID cases, according to the CDC. The Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island are in orange, meaning high-risk levels, while Manhattan is in yellow, the medium-risk level, […]
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Democrats React to BK Council Member Ari Kagan’s Controversial Departure From Their Party
Ari Kagan, the council member representing Bensonhurst, Coney Island, Gravesend and Sea Gate, just made a controversial switch from Democrat to Republican on Monday, Dec. 5. Kagan is also now launching a general election bid against fellow Brooklyn Council Member Justin Brannan. Kagan announced the switcheroo on Monday on the...
Comments / 12