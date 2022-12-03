ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No.3 TCU Makes Playoffs, to Play Michigan

The physical and emotional impact of losing to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship game was evident on the faces and in the actions of TCU players as they made their way off the turf at AT&T Stadium Saturday. Despite the heartbreaking overtime loss, the Horned Frogs retained the No.3 spot in the latest Associated Press poll released on December 4.
