Six more armed robberies reported in rapid succession, this time in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Tuesday issued a community alert about six robberies that happened within a period of a few hours in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.We have been tracking a spree of robberies largely on the West, North, and Northwest sides since mid-November.The latest robberies all happened Tuesday morning. Specifically, they happened at the following times and locations:• 6:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Ohio Street.• 6:35 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Central Park Avenue.• 6:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Huron Street.• 6:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Ridgeway Avenue.•...
NBC Chicago
‘I Don't Walk Alone:' Residents of North, West Sides on Edge After Armed Robberies
A recent string of armed robberies — occurring as victims walk down the street — on Chicago's North and West sides has left residents on edge and concerned about their safety. "I walk with one of my friends," one resident told NBC 5. "I don't walk alone." "I...
cwbchicago.com
Woman, 67, carjacked outside West Loop Target store
Chicago — A carjacker pushed a 67-year-old woman to the ground and stole her Lexus outside a Target store in the West Loop on Monday morning, according to a Chicago police report. The woman was getting out of her car around 7:45 a.m. when a man pushed her to...
CPD: Street vendors targeted in armed robberies near Chinatown, Gage Park and Brighton Park
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Detectives sent out a business alert Monday to residents in the 8th and 9th Districts about a string of armed robberies that targeted street vendors. Police said in each instance, a group of 3-6 unknown Black men approached vendors and demanded personal property. The suspects are described […]
Irving Park shooting: Off-duty CPD cop shoots at would-be catalytic converter thief, officials say
There was a heavy police presence in the Northwest Side neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
cwbchicago.com
Watch: Purse thieves speed away from Chicago cops in a stolen Tesla
Chicago — A couple of purse thieves stared down Chicago police in the Loop on Tuesday afternoon, then sped away in a stolen Tesla. And a CWBChicago reader caught it on video. Just after 2:30 p.m., two men stole purses from women who were dining at Urbanspace, a food...
cwbchicago.com
Nearly 40 people robbed during holdup sprees since Friday, including 5 last night in the West Loop and West Town
Chicago — Nearly 40 people have been robbed since Friday by armed holdup crews prowling the city’s near west and north sides. Five victims were targeted Sunday evening in the West Loop and West Town. Chicago police have issued community alerts about some of the crimes, which a...
oakpark.com
Police Blotter: Oak Park resident robbed at gunpoint on Gunderson
An Oak Park resident was robbed at gunpoint by two men at 6:25 p.m., Nov. 28, while walking home in the 1000 block of Gunderson Avenue. The two men approached the victim, then one pointed a handgun at him and stated, “Give me everything,” according to police. The second man then asked the victim where his car was parked. The two men fled in the victim’s 2007 Lexus. The estimated loss of the victim’s property is $10,200.
cwbchicago.com
Off-duty Chicago cop opens fire on catalytic converter crew — one night after he was threatened by men with a gun at the same spot
Chicago — An off-duty police officer opened fire on an armed catalytic converter theft team in Irving Park overnight. It was the second night in a row that armed men confronted the off-duty cop in the same location, according to Chicago police records. The first incident occurred around 10:24...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman is attacked, robbed while walking with her 9-year-old as 12 more armed robberies are reported
Chicago police officers intervened in an armed robbery that they stumbled upon while on patrol in Lincoln Square on Sunday morning, but the offenders sped away in a car as the cops pointed guns at them, according to a preliminary CPD report. Earlier, a nine-year-old girl and her mother were robbed in West Town while walking home with laundry.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 19, shot while riding in car on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Tuesday in the Washington Heights neighborhood. The 19-year-old was traveling in a car around 2 a.m. in the 9900 block of South Halsted Street when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the arm, according to Chicago police. She was...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Car thieves strike again in Brookfield | Police reports Nov. 27-Dec. 5
Car thieves operating in the near west suburbs in recent weeks struck again in Brookfield overnight on Nov 29-30, stealing a white 2017 Kia Sportage from in front of a residence in the 9100 block of Lincoln Avenue and attempting to steal another Kia parked nearby. The auto theft victim...
Missing Berwyn grandfather found dead in North Riverside
CHICAGO - A Berwyn grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of four who went missing last week was found dead on Tuesday. Jose Arevalo, 83, was discovered around 11 a.m. near Cermak and Harlem in North Riverside. His body was found in an overflow parking lot of an auto dealership, Berwyn police said.
cwbchicago.com
Dakotah Earley tries out his new prosthetic leg — 7 months after a robber nearly killed him in Lincoln Park
Chicagoans have been cheering for the young culinary student since a gunman nearly killed him during a brutal street robbery in Lincoln Park that was caught on video seven months ago. He was on the brink of death after the shooting, underwent a dozen surgeries, and lost his left leg to complications from the injuries he suffered.
Man shot inside vehicle in Chicago's Brighton Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man in a vehicle in Brighton Park was shot and wounded on Sunday. The man, 22, was shot in the leg on South Homan near 46th around 4:05 p.m. He was hospitalized in good condition. No one is in custody.
theeastcountygazette.com
West Side Chicago Carjackings: 7 in 1 Hour
East County Gazette reported seven West Side carjackings in one hour on Friday morning. Chicago police said that some of the alleged carjackings on North Campbell, North Rockwell, North Hoyne, North Damen, and North Claremont involved robberies at gunpoint. No arrests had been made by Saturday afternoon, but the suspects...
3 robberies targeting women reported in about 30 minutes on Chicago’s West Side
CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a warning about three recent robberies targeting women on the city’s West Side. Three of them happened within about 30 minutes Friday evening, according to police. Police said the robberies were reported at these locations and times. In each incident, two or three people, described as men between the ages […]
fox32chicago.com
Mask-wearing gunman shoots woman in Kenwood
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and hospitalized Monday night in the Kenwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 21-year-old was outside just before midnight in the 4700 block of South Ellis Avenue when she was shot at by someone wearing a mask, police said. The woman was shot twice...
Cars vandalized in Oak Park church parking lot
OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Oak Park were trying Monday night to find who vandalized cars in a church parking lot.The vandalism happened late in the afternoon.Car owners came out to find smashed windows and door handles ripped off at the Pilgrim Congregational Church of Oak Park, 460 Lake St.As of Monday night, police did not have any suspects.
cwbchicago.com
Cousins stashed $2.3 million worth of pot in a South Loop storage locker — and got busted because they didn’t pay the rent on time, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say two Chicago cousins stored more than $2.3 million worth of pot inside a South Loop storage locker but got caught because they didn’t pay the rent on time. Safeguard Self Storage, 1353 South Wabash, has a standing policy: If a customer doesn’t pay their...
