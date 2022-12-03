ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Six more armed robberies reported in rapid succession, this time in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Tuesday issued a community alert about six robberies that happened within a period of a few hours in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.We have been tracking a spree of robberies largely on the West, North, and Northwest sides since mid-November.The latest robberies all happened Tuesday morning. Specifically, they happened at the following times and locations:• 6:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Ohio Street.• 6:35 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Central Park Avenue.• 6:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Huron Street.• 6:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Ridgeway Avenue.•...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Woman, 67, carjacked outside West Loop Target store

Chicago — A carjacker pushed a 67-year-old woman to the ground and stole her Lexus outside a Target store in the West Loop on Monday morning, according to a Chicago police report. The woman was getting out of her car around 7:45 a.m. when a man pushed her to...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Police Blotter: Oak Park resident robbed at gunpoint on Gunderson

An Oak Park resident was robbed at gunpoint by two men at 6:25 p.m., Nov. 28, while walking home in the 1000 block of Gunderson Avenue. The two men approached the victim, then one pointed a handgun at him and stated, “Give me everything,” according to police. The second man then asked the victim where his car was parked. The two men fled in the victim’s 2007 Lexus. The estimated loss of the victim’s property is $10,200.
OAK PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 19, shot while riding in car on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Tuesday in the Washington Heights neighborhood. The 19-year-old was traveling in a car around 2 a.m. in the 9900 block of South Halsted Street when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the arm, according to Chicago police. She was...
CHICAGO, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Car thieves strike again in Brookfield | Police reports Nov. 27-Dec. 5

Car thieves operating in the near west suburbs in recent weeks struck again in Brookfield overnight on Nov 29-30, stealing a white 2017 Kia Sportage from in front of a residence in the 9100 block of Lincoln Avenue and attempting to steal another Kia parked nearby. The auto theft victim...
BROOKFIELD, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Missing Berwyn grandfather found dead in North Riverside

CHICAGO - A Berwyn grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of four who went missing last week was found dead on Tuesday. Jose Arevalo, 83, was discovered around 11 a.m. near Cermak and Harlem in North Riverside. His body was found in an overflow parking lot of an auto dealership, Berwyn police said.
BERWYN, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

West Side Chicago Carjackings: 7 in 1 Hour

East County Gazette reported seven West Side carjackings in one hour on Friday morning. Chicago police said that some of the alleged carjackings on North Campbell, North Rockwell, North Hoyne, North Damen, and North Claremont involved robberies at gunpoint. No arrests had been made by Saturday afternoon, but the suspects...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Mask-wearing gunman shoots woman in Kenwood

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and hospitalized Monday night in the Kenwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 21-year-old was outside just before midnight in the 4700 block of South Ellis Avenue when she was shot at by someone wearing a mask, police said. The woman was shot twice...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cars vandalized in Oak Park church parking lot

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Oak Park were trying Monday night to find who vandalized cars in a church parking lot.The vandalism happened late in the afternoon.Car owners came out to find smashed windows and door handles ripped off at the Pilgrim Congregational Church of Oak Park, 460 Lake St.As of Monday night, police did not have any suspects.  
OAK PARK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy