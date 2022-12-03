Town purchase of Tong building on the table for Tuesday

MANCHESTER — The Board of Directors will discuss and possibly vote Tuesday night on a plan to purchase an often-vacant retail building on Main Street near the site of the new library.

The parents of Attorney General William Tong are the owners of the lot at 942 Main St. under the name WJSJM LLC. The parcel contains a single-story, 19,600-square-foot retail building adjacent to the Forest Street parking lot that’s known locally as the Tong building.

The building has a history of vacancies, though it currently houses some businesses. During the political campaign season earlier this year, one of the larger units served as local Democratic campaign headquarters.