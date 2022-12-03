ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

NBC Bay Area

TSA Discovers Dog Inside Backpack During X-Ray Screening at Wisconsin Airport

Transportation Security Administration agents at a Wisconsin airport saved a dog from a ruff day after it was left inside a backpack during a routine x-ray scan. According to a tweet from the TSA Great Lakes division, the bizarre discovery took place at the Dane County Regional Airport in December, when the dog was "accidentally" left in the backpack by its owner during a security scan.
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC Bay Area

Storm Damage Closes Highway 1 South of Big Sur

Caltrans says moderate and widespread storm damage has closed Highway 1 in both directions, from 2.5 miles south of Big Sur at Fuller's Point to Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County. The closure originally went into effect Saturday afternoon at the request of CHP after reports of rockslides and...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

