Tewksbury, MA

tewksburycarnation.org

Town Seeks Feedback on Housing Production Plan to Guide Future Affordable Development

Got opinions on affordable housing? Survey now available online. The Town of Tewksbury is working with the Northern Middlesex Council of Governments (NMCOG) to update its Housing Production Plan, which guides the Town’s decisions on how to support affordable housing, what kinds of housing development or redevelopment the Town hopes to create and informs how the Town and its partners can work toward making sure all kinds of families and people can afford a home that meets their needs.
TEWKSBURY, MA
tewksburycarnation.org

What to Know This Week in Tewksbury: Giving Trees, Concert & Consignments

The Tewksbury Democratic Town Committee is sponsoring a toiletries drive to benefit women and children residing in a local shelter. A donation bin is located at the Library, and TDTC members will collect and drop off items through January 31. The group is also accepting contributions through its ActBlue, with all donations between now and 1/31 going to the shelter. Learn more.
TEWKSBURY, MA
tewksburycarnation.org

Neighbor News: Dino Adventure & Bridal Expo at Shriners, Ice Sculpture, Celtic Concert

Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Wilmington? The Wilmington Apple has the answer!. Dinosaur Adventure will transform the Shriners Auditorium into a prehistoric exhibit featuring life-sized dinosaurs and dino-mite children’s activities on Friday, Dec. 9, from 3 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
WILMINGTON, MA
talontribune.com

Waltham High Walks Out

One of the biggest comments I’m hearing is that we’re generalizing the voices of BIPOC. However, even if there was only one student that felt unsafe or unwelcome in this school, that would still be worthy of a walkout. It doesn’t have to be all, even some is too far. And unless you’ve talked to every BIPOC student at this school, ‘generalization’ is a faulty argument.”
WALTHAM, MA
Q97.9

NH Single Mom Waitress Gets $1531 Tip in Random Act of Kindness

This is the fourth year of giving for this anonymous group. I was invited to join a group of friends who get together every year and have breakfast near the holidays. But it's not a normal breakfast - it's a breakfast with the goal of leaving an unsuspecting waitstaff a huge tip. This year this group of friends who wish to remain anonymous, chose a single mom at Cafe Espresso in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Axios

10 must-do holiday activities in Boston

It's the best time of year. Here are some ideas on how to make the most of this holiday season in Boston. These are a few great places to see holiday lights:. Black Market Nubian: Grab a gift from one of 30+ Black-owned small businesses. BNM is hosting pop-up shop events each Saturday until Christmas Eve.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

The Boston Police Department Announces the Sudden Passing of Active-Duty K-9 Tyson

The Boston Police Department regrets to announce the sudden passing of active-duty BPD K-9 Tyson. Tyson was only six years old at the time of his passing and had served the City of Boston for five years as a dual-purpose Patrol and Explosive Detection K-9. Tyson was responsible for numerous high priority arrests, recovered firearms and protective sweeps during his time with the BPD, having a direct impact on the safety of our great city.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

New ratings reveal which local grocery stores offer best prices and quality

BOSTON — New ratings shed light on how local grocery chains and stores stack up when it comes to the prices and quality of the items they offer to customers. Researchers at Consumers’ Checkbook say they used a 154-item list of common items to shop area stores to compare prices. They also spoke with local consumers to evaluate stores on their quality of products and service.
BOSTON, MA
New Hampshire Bulletin

Buyer’s ambitious plans for Lakes Region site surpass her prior projects – by far

The Manchester developer chosen by the state to turn the 220-acre former Laconia State School into a massive housing, entertainment, commercial, and medical services campus has never completed a project nearly as large, she said Monday. Her biggest project in New Hampshire, a mixed-use property in Manchester, is three years behind schedule and the subject […] The post Buyer’s ambitious plans for Lakes Region site surpass her prior projects – by far appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
LACONIA, NH
WSBS

Rat Sightings are Way Up in this MA City According to 2021 Survey

At one point or another. many of us have to deal with some form of pest activity. Working at WSBS Radio in southern Berkshire County we get a number of pests whether it's bugs or mice but luckily we have a pest control technician on the regular to keep the activity to a low roar. It's not rare for radio stations to have pests since many of them like ours are located on or near big fields. Plus, we also have some wetland activity nearby. Speaking of pests, have you seen this big bug in your house or workplace lately?
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

