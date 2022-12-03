Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wolverines top Lancers
BROOKFIELD — When her team needed a forceful leader in the second half, Caden Krohn took control of the pressure-packed situation. Krohn, an aggressive 6foot-1 senior forward, scored 15 of her game-high 19 points in the second half as the Waukesha West girls basketball team defeated Brookfield Central 57-47 in a hard-fought nonconference game Tuesday night.
Don’t count out the Wolverines
WAUKESHA — Waukesha West head coach Don LaValle knows what it takes to win championships in one of the most competitive conferences in the state, and he’s not all that far removed from doing so. The Wolverines conquered the Classic 8 in 2019, then again in 2021. As...
Suns blind Owls
SLINGER — After a lackluster first half Tuesday night against host Slinger, in which his team managed to scrape out a one-point lead, West Bend East boys basketball coach Andrew Wojcik turned to senior guard Severin Hilt for a bit of a boost. “It needed to be Severin time,”...
Kathleen ‘Kathy’ D. Multerer
May 9, 1946 - December 2, 2022. Kathleen “Kathy” Diane (nee Kubala) Multerer of Hartford transitioned from this physical world on December 2, 2022, at 3:47 p.m., and is now free in spirit and from earthly and bodily constraints. She lived her life solely from a place of love, a graceful servant to humanity. She was 76 years old.
Remote work can be a benefit for both employees, employers
WAUKESHA — Two years ago it took some getting used to working from home and communicating through Zoom. The pandemic has opened everyone’s eyes to the flexibility and convenience of working remotely. Now job seekers are looking for remote job opportunities and even changing careers. Susan Jacobsen of...
Marvin Roy Schroeder
Aug. 14, 1942 - Dec. 3, 2022. Marvin Roy Schroeder of Mukwonago found peace surrounded by his loving family at Waukesha Memorial Hospital on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the age of 80 years. He was born to Harro Isenburg and Emmy Louise Schroeder on August 14, 1942, in Milwaukee. He married the love of his life (the feisty girl next door) on March 26, 1966, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Caledonia.
Oconomowoc business owner reinvents herself after pandemic
OCONOMOWOC — A business owner in Oconomowoc found herself losing her longtime business due to the pandemic. After taking some time to reflect she reemerged with a new business. Molly Johnson has owned Canine Comfort, which provided a therapy dog program development paired with comprehensive volunteer and staff training for health care organizations across the country. She launched the business in 2007 and closed it in 2022.
Knodl receives ‘Friend of Grocers’ Award
GERMANTOWN — State Rep. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, was presented with the “Friend of Grocers” award from the Wisconsin Grocers Association. The award was presented to Rep. Knodl at Sendik’s Food Market in Germantown. The “Friend of Grocers” award is given to legislators who score highly on...
Midnight Magic in Mukwonago
MUKWONAGO — The Mukwonago Chamber of Commerce put on their annual Midnight Magic event this past weekend. Festivities actually started on Wednesday at the Mukwonago Community Library with the tree lighting ceremony. Saturday was packed full of many activities for the local community and visitors from all over to...
Hartford’s Midnight Madness promises late-night deals on Friday
HARTFORD — Hartford’s annual Midnight Madness shopping event will be held this Friday, from 6 p.m. to 11:55 p.m., in downtown Hartford. Whether purchasing last-minute gifts or just starting out the shopping season, Hartford’s Midnight Madness provides people with a number of options late into the evening.
Barbara (Vogt) Steger
March 5, 1952 - Dec. 4, 2022. Barbara (Vogt) Steger, age 70, who resided at Serenity Villa in Slinger, after a 10-year battle with frontotemporal dementia, went peacefully home to the Lord on Sunday, December 4, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born to Denis and Marian (nee...
William ‘Bill’ R. Schmidt
May 28, 1949 - Nov. 29, 2022. William “Bill” R. Schmidt, 73, died on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. He was born in Milwaukee on May 28, 1949, to Robert William and Ramona Cecilia (nee Harmon) Schmidt. Bill was a very proud 50-year member of the Operating Engineers Local...
Community comes together for 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade
WAUKESHA — Massive amounts of people lined the streets on Sunday for the 2022 City of Waukesha Christmas Parade. Law enforcement was out in full force to keep parade goers safe. Everything went off without a hitch. People held #WaukeshaStrong signs and other forms of remembrance for the lives...
A visit from the North Pole
SLINGER — Santa, along with Mrs. Claus, his elves and reindeer, visited Slinger High School from the North Pole during Saturday’s Breakfast With Santa event hosted by the Slinger Rotary Club. The event included story time with Mrs. Claus, face painting, arts and crafts with the elves, and...
William ‘Bill’ J. Schultz
June 6, 1937 - Dec. 5, 2022. William “Bill” J. Schultz of Waukesha died on Monday, December 5, 2022, surrounded by his family at the age of 85. He was born in New Jersey on June 6, 1937, the son of Joseph and Helen (nee Lamb) Schultz. He...
Dorothy Bethke
March 7, 1929 - Dec. 1, 2022. Dorothy Bethke of Mukwonago passed away peacefully at her home on December 1, 2022, at age 93. She was born on March 7, 1929 to Charles and Monica Burrows of Wauwatosa. She was a graduate of UW-Madison, and was married to Jerry Bethke...
Delafield Public Works Committee to discuss development
DELAFIELD — The Public Works Committee will discuss, take possible action and give direction to the Plan Commission on a concept plan for the Delafield Parkway development on Wednesday. The proposal includes the construction of a 29 lot, single-family residential subdivision with lots ranging from 10,322 square feet to...
June Margaret (Clark) Luer
June 22, 1928 - Nov. 9 2022. June Margaret (Clark) Luer of Waukesha passed away peacefully embraced by her family November 9, 2022. June was 94 years old. As you might imagine, June has outlived many of her dearest people: her husband, Harvey Luer; siblings, Don and Shirley Clark, sons Mark and Jeff. June’s memory will be celebrated by her daughter Pam Luer (Gary Bingner); son Todd (Karen) Luer; daughter-in-law Elaine Luer; sister-in-law Ann Luer; grandchildren Jessica, Jonathon, Grant (Kylie) and Emily Luer; along with nieces, nephew, cousins and friends. One of June’s lifelong goals was to become a great-grandma. Her great-grandson Ried Emmett Luer arrived May 2022.
