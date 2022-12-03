ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
Phys.org

New potential target proteins for novel antibiotics discovered

Bacteria are small but tough organisms, partly because their cells are enclosed by a protective cell wall skeleton. Professor Felipe Cava and his team at Umeå University in Sweden and collaborators at Harvard Medical School in the U.S., have discovered long-sought proteins needed to maintain the bacterial cell wall structure. These proteins represent a very promising vulnerability for many bacteria that can be exploited by future antimicrobial compounds. The findings are published in Nature.
scitechdaily.com

Improving Antibiotic Treatment: Scientists Test “Smart” Red Blood Cells

The “smart” red blood cells deliver antibiotics that target specific bacteria. A natural delivery system that uses red blood cells as a vehicle to transport powerful antibiotics throughout the body safely has been developed by physicists at McMaster University. This method allows for the targeting and killing of specific bacteria.
KFDM-TV

Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines

WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

What is Strep A and what are the symptoms?

A six-year-old pupil has died after a bacteria outbreak at a primary school in Surrey, while another is being treated in hopsital.The pupils caught the rare invasive group A streptococcal infection (iGAS), the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.Bacteria called group A Streptococcus can cause scarlet fever - these bacteria are also the cause of strep throat. Scarlet fever, a disease often associated with the Victorian era, has seen a resurgence again in the UK in recent years.The number of cases in England hit a 50-year high in 2016 – when some 17,000 infections were reported – and continued to...
Futurism

Doctors Fascinated by Man Who Took 40,000 Ecstasy Pills and Experienced Years of Terrible Symptoms

There's illicit drug use, and then there's the case of a patient known only as "Mr. A," who doctors say took more than 40,000 ecstasy tablets over the course of nine years. This cautionary tale has become something of an underground legend for culture vultures since his story came out in the Psychosomatics journal in 2006. Now, in a new interview with the iconic British style magazine The Face, Dr. Christos Kouimtsidis, a psychiatrist who coauthored the case study, explains why Mr. A's tale of epic drug use is still so compelling after all these years.
Maya Devi

A 1973 computer that made chillingly accurate apocalyptic predictions claims ‘civilization could cease to exist by 2050’

A computer from 1973 accurately predicted an apocalypse and showed that the civilization we know might cease to exist by 2050. Professors at MIT University made a strangely precise model to predict how human civilization would be by 2060, and their findings are accurate! The program, which is called ‘World One’, models how long humans can sustain its then growth trajectory.
Fortune

Sick with a new Omicron variant? Be prepared for this symptom, new study says

If you’ve come down with one of the newer COVID variants related to “stealth Omicron” BA.2, you might want some fever-reducer at the ready. Among more than 200 patients in India who were infected with several BA.2 strains, the vast majority—82%—experienced a fever, according to an article published last week in Cureus Journal of Medical Science.
Science Focus

Artificial sweeteners found in sugar-free foods can kill antibiotic-resistant bacteria

The discovery could help turn the tide in the war against superbugs. The key to beating antibiotic-resistant bacteria could have been hiding in plain sight on our supermarket shelves. Three artificial sweeteners that are commonly used in diet drinks, yoghurts and desserts can dramatically halt the growth of multidrug-resistant bacteria,...
TheDailyBeast

Fentanyl and Heroin Tainted With Drug That Can’t Be Reversed

Naloxone is used to save thousands of lives every year, but it may not reverse the effects of a sedative that is now tainting fentanyl, heroin, and other opioids. The Food and Drug Administration is warning health-care providers that routine screening may not even detect xylazine, which is used on animals and is not safe for humans. “FDA is aware of increasing reports of serious side effects from individuals exposed to fentanyl, heroin, and other illicit drugs contaminated with xylazine,” the agency said in an alert. “It is not known at this time whether the xylazine used in these scenarios is illicitly produced (unapproved) or diverted from the animal drug supply.”
BBC

A﻿pology ordered over abrupt pain drug withdrawal

A﻿n apology has been ordered from a GP practice in the Borders over the abrupt withdrawal of a patient's medication. I﻿t follows a complaint by a parent on behalf of their adult child. T﻿he Scottish Public Services Ombudsman found the practice had failed to manage the prescription appropriately...
BGR.com

This common pain relief drug causes people to take more risks, study says

Taking a common pain relief drug may be doing more than just relieving your pain. According to a study published in Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience in 2020, acetaminophen, which is sold under brands like Tylenol and Panadol, may push people to take more risks than they normally would. The...
TheDailyBeast

Your Breath Could Tell Doctors How Close You Are to Dying

Whether it’s minty fresh or foul as hell, your breath is distinctively yours—composed of a batch of chemical compounds that can’t be emulated by another’s body. But scientists are only just starting to wrap their heads around the small features that make one breath different from another. That work has culminated now into a new study that shows how your exhalations during respiratory distress can help doctors discover the cause—and save your life by treating it quickly.In the new study, published on Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine, a team of U.K. researchers took breath samples from 277 participants,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy