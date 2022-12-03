Read full article on original website
Phys.org
New potential target proteins for novel antibiotics discovered
Bacteria are small but tough organisms, partly because their cells are enclosed by a protective cell wall skeleton. Professor Felipe Cava and his team at Umeå University in Sweden and collaborators at Harvard Medical School in the U.S., have discovered long-sought proteins needed to maintain the bacterial cell wall structure. These proteins represent a very promising vulnerability for many bacteria that can be exploited by future antimicrobial compounds. The findings are published in Nature.
Researchers discover never-before-seen mechanism bacteria use to resist antibiotic treatment
Australian researchers have recently discovered a previously unknown mechanism used by bacteria to resist antibiotic treatment. According to a press release published by Telethon Kids Institute, it's predicted that this antimicrobial resistance (AMR) will kill ten million people annually by 2050. To prevent this, Dr. Timothy Barnett — head of...
scitechdaily.com
Improving Antibiotic Treatment: Scientists Test “Smart” Red Blood Cells
The “smart” red blood cells deliver antibiotics that target specific bacteria. A natural delivery system that uses red blood cells as a vehicle to transport powerful antibiotics throughout the body safely has been developed by physicists at McMaster University. This method allows for the targeting and killing of specific bacteria.
Woman plagued by urinary tract infections until she begins drinking an 8-ounce glass of cranberry juice every day
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. This story is used for anecdotal purposes only and should not be taken as medical advice. If you suffer from frequent UTIs, it's best to consult a doctor.
Autopsies Findings of Vaccinated People (with mRNA vaccine)
There’s nothing more powerful than seeing reality for oneself. That’s why an autopsy, ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek, the dissection of a dead body to reveal the inner physiology, is gold-standard for finalizing the cause of death.
KFDM-TV
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
What is Strep A and what are the symptoms?
A six-year-old pupil has died after a bacteria outbreak at a primary school in Surrey, while another is being treated in hopsital.The pupils caught the rare invasive group A streptococcal infection (iGAS), the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.Bacteria called group A Streptococcus can cause scarlet fever - these bacteria are also the cause of strep throat. Scarlet fever, a disease often associated with the Victorian era, has seen a resurgence again in the UK in recent years.The number of cases in England hit a 50-year high in 2016 – when some 17,000 infections were reported – and continued to...
Futurism
Doctors Fascinated by Man Who Took 40,000 Ecstasy Pills and Experienced Years of Terrible Symptoms
There's illicit drug use, and then there's the case of a patient known only as "Mr. A," who doctors say took more than 40,000 ecstasy tablets over the course of nine years. This cautionary tale has become something of an underground legend for culture vultures since his story came out in the Psychosomatics journal in 2006. Now, in a new interview with the iconic British style magazine The Face, Dr. Christos Kouimtsidis, a psychiatrist who coauthored the case study, explains why Mr. A's tale of epic drug use is still so compelling after all these years.
A 1973 computer that made chillingly accurate apocalyptic predictions claims ‘civilization could cease to exist by 2050’
A computer from 1973 accurately predicted an apocalypse and showed that the civilization we know might cease to exist by 2050. Professors at MIT University made a strangely precise model to predict how human civilization would be by 2060, and their findings are accurate! The program, which is called ‘World One’, models how long humans can sustain its then growth trajectory.
Sick with a new Omicron variant? Be prepared for this symptom, new study says
If you’ve come down with one of the newer COVID variants related to “stealth Omicron” BA.2, you might want some fever-reducer at the ready. Among more than 200 patients in India who were infected with several BA.2 strains, the vast majority—82%—experienced a fever, according to an article published last week in Cureus Journal of Medical Science.
Science Focus
Artificial sweeteners found in sugar-free foods can kill antibiotic-resistant bacteria
The discovery could help turn the tide in the war against superbugs. The key to beating antibiotic-resistant bacteria could have been hiding in plain sight on our supermarket shelves. Three artificial sweeteners that are commonly used in diet drinks, yoghurts and desserts can dramatically halt the growth of multidrug-resistant bacteria,...
Researchers said acholic stools are the most common sign of "early" stage pancreatic cancer.
Pancreatic cancer is one of the most serious types of cancer and one of the deadliest in history. Most of the symptoms of this disease do not appear until later, but the earlier they are detected, the better for the patient. Misdiagnosis makes pancreatic cancer one of the most difficult diseases to treat.
'Vulture bees' feed their babies rotting flesh, even though it breeds toxin-producing bacteria. They're a mystery to scientists.
After baiting the bees with raw chicken, scientists learned that these carnivores have guts more like vultures than pollen-eating bees.
Fentanyl and Heroin Tainted With Drug That Can’t Be Reversed
Naloxone is used to save thousands of lives every year, but it may not reverse the effects of a sedative that is now tainting fentanyl, heroin, and other opioids. The Food and Drug Administration is warning health-care providers that routine screening may not even detect xylazine, which is used on animals and is not safe for humans. “FDA is aware of increasing reports of serious side effects from individuals exposed to fentanyl, heroin, and other illicit drugs contaminated with xylazine,” the agency said in an alert. “It is not known at this time whether the xylazine used in these scenarios is illicitly produced (unapproved) or diverted from the animal drug supply.”
Man who had COVID-19 for 400 days finally cured after getting treated with antibodies, study says
A man who had COVID-19 non-stop for more than 400 days was finally cured, a study reporting the case said. The man, 59, had a suppressed immune system because of a recent kidney transplant. He first tested positive in December 2020 and carried the virus for at least 411 days, The Washington Post reported on November 4.
BBC
Apology ordered over abrupt pain drug withdrawal
An apology has been ordered from a GP practice in the Borders over the abrupt withdrawal of a patient's medication. It follows a complaint by a parent on behalf of their adult child. The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman found the practice had failed to manage the prescription appropriately...
This common pain relief drug causes people to take more risks, study says
Taking a common pain relief drug may be doing more than just relieving your pain. According to a study published in Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience in 2020, acetaminophen, which is sold under brands like Tylenol and Panadol, may push people to take more risks than they normally would. The...
Top 4 symptoms of new COVID subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1
What is BQ.11? Is BA.11 omicron subvaraint a cause for concern? Is another COVID-19 wave coming?
Your Breath Could Tell Doctors How Close You Are to Dying
Whether it’s minty fresh or foul as hell, your breath is distinctively yours—composed of a batch of chemical compounds that can’t be emulated by another’s body. But scientists are only just starting to wrap their heads around the small features that make one breath different from another. That work has culminated now into a new study that shows how your exhalations during respiratory distress can help doctors discover the cause—and save your life by treating it quickly.In the new study, published on Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine, a team of U.K. researchers took breath samples from 277 participants,...
