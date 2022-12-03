SB Nation Reacts: Arizona Cardinals fans don’t see anything to be positive about with regards to the team

Read full article on original website
Related
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Week 14 Rankings: Tight Ends
Travis Kelce, as expected, is the top tight end even against a tough Broncos defense in Week 14.
Week 14 Rankings: Quarterbacks
Six teams on bye and a plus matchup vs. Vikings makes Jared Goff a top 10 option.
Florida State loses former four-star offensive tackle to Transfer Portal
Three Seminoles have entered the portal this week.
Comments / 0