Read full article on original website
Related
See Photos From Pantera’s First Reunion Show
Pantera launched their reunion tour on Friday at Texcoco, Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest, marking their first show since 2001. You can see photos from the performance below. Classic-era members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown were joined by Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, who...
Pantera Soundcheck Footage Emerges Before First Show With Zakk Wylde + Charlie Benante
It's almost here! The Pantera celebration tour featuring longtime members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown playing alongside close friends of the band Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante will get underway tonight (Dec. 2), but ahead of the first performance fans near the venue have managed to capture some footage of the group's soundcheck.
Charlie Benante Says New Pantera Music is Possible
Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante thinks the Pantera tribute band could head to the studio next. Still, he accepts that a lineup that also includes Zakk Wylde, Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown has to get through a few dates on their upcoming tour before thinking too far ahead. Their first show,...
Gary Rossington Calls Current Lynyrd Skynyrd a ‘Tribute Band’
Gary Rossington, the lone remaining original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, expressed gratitude for the Southern rock group's continuing popularity. “It’s a tribute band right now, and everybody knows it’s not the original,” the guitarist explained to Rolling Stone. “Everybody who comes to see us is told that during the show, and probably knows before they even get there. But people still come to hear it live.”
Top 30 Rock Songs of 2022
As 2022 draws to a close, it's time to look back. For some artists, looking back was already a large part of their year. The Beach Boys and Queen, for example, dug into their archives to find recordings from decades gone by. What once had sat in a vault was brought out and freshly polished, ready for listeners' ears in 2022.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
U2’s Larry Mullen Won’t Tour in 2023
U2 drummer Larry Mullen reported that, if the band tours in 2023, he probably won’t be on the road with them. In a recent Washington Post article, journalist Geoff Edgers wrote that Mullen was planning to take time off regardless of what his colleagues were planning. "You only do this if you're having the best time," Mullen was quoted as saying. "And not everyone is going to make it because the price is so high. So I think the challenge is for more generosity. More openness to the process. I am autonomous and I value my autonomy. I don't sing from the same hymn sheet. I don't pray to the same version of God. So everyone has their limits."
Revisiting Christine McVie’s Final Show
The rock world suffered a devastating loss with the death of Fleetwood Mac songbird Christine McVie on Nov. 30, 2022. The 79-year-old singer and pianist left behind a towering legacy of heartrending songs and era-defining hits — and when she died, so did the prospect Fleetwood Mac's most popular lineup taking the stage together again.
Why Lars Ulrich Doesn’t Like to ‘Stray’ from Metallica
Lars Ulrich explained why he doesn't like to "stray" far from Metallica, and admitted his appearances at the Taylor Hawkins tribute shows earlier this year were uncomfortable but rewarding experiences. In a recent appearance on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show, Ulrich discussed his feelings on working outside the confines of the...
Every ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’ Singer: Where Are They Now?
An all-star ensemble dubbed Band Aid released the instant holiday classic "Do They Know It's Christmas?" in December 1984. The recording session took place just a week prior to the charity single's release, and was organized by Boomtown Rats singer Bob Geldof and Ultravox's Midge Ure. They co-wrote the track and were also among the 37 artists who performed.
25 Years Ago: Why Green Day Initially Shelved ‘Good Riddance’
Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” was released Dec. 2, 1997, but the poignant ballad could have come out several years earlier. Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong originally began working on the tune during the group’s early days. Sometime around 1991, he’d fallen for a woman named Amanda who frequented the Bay Area’s Gilman Street music scene. She was a feminist and a rebel, and eventually she broke Armstrong’s heart. Amanda dumped him and moved to Ecuador. Some said it was to be with family; others claim she joined the Peace Corps. Whatever the reason, the experience inspired the young Armstrong.
Benmont Tench Doesn’t Want to Play Another Heartbreakers Show
Former Tom Petty keyboardist Benmont Tench isn't interested in playing again as the Heartbreakers. He says he's open to the idea of playing with the others in various groupings, but that things simply aren't the same without Petty. "It isn't the Heartbreakers without – hell, our rhythm guitar player and...
Noel Gallagher Recalls Moment of ‘Explosion’ at Early Oasis Jam
Noel Gallagher says a particularly memorable early Oasis rehearsal set him on his way to songwriting success. At the same time, however, he’s comfortable with knowing he isn’t as good a writer as some people believe him to be – arguing that it's a healthy attitude. Noel’s...
How Sebastian Bach Measures Time
Sebastian Bach took a light-hearted dig at Skid Row's struggles to maintain a lasting lineup as he discussed his next album. He’s been working on the follow-up to 2014’s Give 'Em Hell for several years, during which time his former band have changed singer three times. Johnny Solinger, who replaced Bach in 1999, departed in 2015, Tony Harnell took the role for less than a year before ZP Theart joined and Erik Gronwall became the latest vocalist earlier this year.
Gene Simmons Says Ace Frehley Was Right About Kiss’ ‘The Elder’
Gene Simmons now agrees with Ace Frehley's criticisms of Kiss' 1981 album Music From 'The Elder.'. Their dispute led to the guitarist's departure before Kiss made 1982's Creatures of the Night. But not before The Elder, with its full-album concept and orchestral elements, polarized fans and sold poorly. "When I...
Axl Rose Responds to Fan’s Microphone Injury Claim
Axl Rose has responded after a fan claimed she was injured by his microphone during a recent Guns N’ Roses concert. A woman named Rebecca Howe was in attendance for GNR’s show in Adelaide, Australia on Nov.29. At the conclusion of the performance, Rose threw his microphone into the crowd. Howe claims it struck her in the face and caused serious damage.
Christine McVie Through the Years: Photo Gallery
Throughout her career, Christine McVie had the ability to blend her impressive musical skills with any outfit she was part of. During her early years in Chicken Shack, the singer and multi-instrumentalist honed her distinctive voice, as well as developing a penchant for bluesy piano riffs. She’d carry those skills...
Aerosmith Cancels Second Vegas Show Due to Steven Tyler’s Health
Aerosmith has been forced to cancel two shows as frontman Steven Tyler recovers from an undisclosed ailment. “It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight's show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform,” the band tweeted Friday night. Though Aerosmith initially said Tyler was “expected to make a full recovery for Monday night’s Las Vegas show,” the performance, scheduled for Dec. 5, was later canceled.
Stevie Nicks Just Learned Christine McVie Was Ill Last Weekend
Christine McVie's death after a "short illness" was a surprise to many – including Fleetwood Mac bandmate Stevie Nicks. News of the 79-year-old's death Wednesday at her London home was confirmed by the band. "I didn't even know she was ill until late Saturday night," Nicks wrote in a new Twitter post. "I wanted to be in London, I wanted to get to London – but we were told to wait."
35 Years Ago: Fractured Foreigner Reassembles for ‘Say You Will’
From the outside, Foreigner's "Say You Will" seemed like just another chapter in a long-running success story. Released in November 1987 as the first single from the upcoming Inside Information album, the song hit No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. That wasn't far behind the group's most recent big...
Q 105.7
Schenectady, NY
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1057.com/
Comments / 0