digitalspy.com
Umbrella Academy's Elliot Page reveals powerful new project
The Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page has revealed a powerful new project. The actor, who plays Viktor Hargreeves in Netflix’s superhero series, has unveiled Pageboy: A Memoir, a book which will explore his career leading up to his coming out as transgender in 2020. Announcing the book via his...
‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Tested Positive for Covid After Filming Viral Dance Scene
In “Woe is the Night,” the fourth episode of Netflix’s latest smash-hit series “Wednesday,” star Jenna Ortega birthed the latest dance craze with a scene in which she boogies down to “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps. But while the scene has since gone viral on TikTok, filming it was a terrible experience for Ortega, who tested positive for Covid almost immediately afterwards. In an interview with NME released ahead of the whole sensation, Ortega said that she woke up the day the scene was filmed feeling extremely sick. Production had her shoot the see while awaiting her Covid results. “It’s crazy...
The Office star joins Jennifer Garner in Netflix comedy
The Office star Ed Helms will join Jennifer Garner for a new comedy from Netflix. As reported by Variety, the actor, who played Andy Bernard in the long-running sitcom, has joined Garner for Family Leave, a new body-swap comedy from the streaming service. The pair will play two parents, Bill...
Black Panther 2's Angela Bassett reveals cut scene with surprise MCU debut star
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers follow. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever nearly featured a scene involving Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and her grandchild Toussaint (Divine Love Konadu-Sun) together. Fans learn in the Marvel movie through Shuri (Letitia Wright) in a mid-credits scene that T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) had a son with Nakia...
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Ashton Kutcher Calls Wife Mila Kunis 'The Best' After Being By His Side While Fighting Life-Threatening Disease
Ashton Kutcher is giving more details about the time he fought a life-threatening disease, but there was one person who was vital during his recovery process: his wife, Mila Kunis. While chatting in Paramount+'s new series, The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old revealed the disease popped up suddenly and attacked his blood vessels. "I woke up one day and was having vision issues, could hardly see," he told Agus in a new clip. "Knocked out my hearing, which threw off my equilibrium, my balance and I couldn't walk.""I will say, your wife was amazing," Agus said the actress,...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Robert Pattinson's new movie confirms release date as first teaser lands
Warner Bros has released the first teaser and confirmed the release date for Robert Pattinson's new movie Mickey 17. The Twilight and The Batman actor has teamed up with Parasite and Snowpiercer director Bong Joon-ho for a film about... well, the teaser doesn't give all that much away, just featuring Pattinson in a science-fictiony tube.
Strictly winner Kara Tointon shares sad secret behind Glitterball trophy
Kara Tointon, the winner of Strictly Come Dancing series 8, has claimed that the show's Glitterball trophy is made of cardboard. The former EastEnders star won the dance competition show in 2010 and spoke on the Celebrity Catch Up: Life After That Thing I Did podcast about the state of her famous prize 12 years later.
Slow Horses star teases new direction for season 2
Slow Horses star Gary Oldman has teased a new direction for the second season of the Apple TV+ series. The actor, who plays Jackson Lamb in the spy thriller, spoke with RadioTimes about the latest batch of episodes, which premiered on the streaming service on Friday (December 2). The newest...
Benedict Cumberbatch and James McAvoy land next movie roles
Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch and X-Men's James McAvoy have landed their next movie roles in Jeymes Samuel's new movie The Book of Clarence. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two stars have boarded the project along with a whole host of other famous names. Director Jeymes Samuel, whose 2021...
Pointless star Richard Osman marries Doctor Who actress in "magical" ceremony
Former Pointless co-host Richard Osman has married his partner, Doctor Who actress Ingrid Oliver. Sharing the happy news on his Instagram account, the comedian and television presenter confirmed that the couple tied the knot over the weekend, writing: "The most magical, joyful day on Saturday with my beautiful wife @ingrid_oliver. Surrounded by wonderful friends and family, a day full of love and laughter. We're so, so happy."
EastEnders to revisit sad death in Kat and Alfie's Christmas story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will revisit the death of a character next week, as Kat and Alfie continue to grow closer. Kat has been keen to keep Alfie at arm's length since he returned to Walford back in September, but Phil's ongoing absence has allowed them to grow closer. Kat...
EastEnders and Hollyoaks stars join Plebs series finale Soldiers of Rome
Plebs is going out in the most epic way possible, with a feature-length special on ITVX. Plebs: Soldiers of Rome hits the streaming platform on Thursday, December 8 and, ahead of its release, ITV has shared a new trailer, alongside some exciting casting news. Friday Night Dinner's Tom Rosenthal, Pls...
Zoey Deutch Continues to Wear Tiffany Blue in Corset Dress & Sparkling Sandals on ‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’
Zoey Deutch was spotted out for a stroll early this morning in New York, making her way to the “Live With Kelly and Ryan” studios. The actress is currently on a press tour for her new film, “Something From Tiffany’s.” Continuing with her Tiffany-blue theme — as first seen at the movie’s premiere last week, Deutch wore a bright light blue Oscar de la Renta dress with bedazzled heels for the occasion. The “Vampire Academy” actress’ dress was a simple a-line style with a fitted strappy scoop neck bodice that gave off the illusion of a corseted waistline thanks to the garment’s...
The Sandman boss teases major new character for season 2
The Sandman boss Neil Gaiman has teased a major new character for its second run. According to the creator, a new character from the comics named Delirium will be making an appearance in the upcoming season. Announcing the news via a video as part of Brazil's Comic-Con Experience (CCXP 22),...
Hollyoaks kills off character in latest All 4 episode
Hollyoaks spoilers follow from Tuesday's first-look episode (December 6), which hasn't yet aired on TV but is available to watch now on All 4. Hollyoaks star Eva O'Hara has left the show after three years in the role of Verity Hutchinson. Verity's final scenes aired when she was killed off...
7 huge Casualty spoilers for special improvised episode
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty will be airing a special, improvised episode later this month – which breaks away from the traditional house style. The scenes, which were entirely unscripted, explore the pressures and difficulties the paramedic team – Jan, Sah, Teddy and Iain – face every single day as frontline health care workers.
Firefly Lane season 2 part 2 on Netflix release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
Firefly Lane season 2 spoilers follow. Netflix's Firefly Lane – an adaptation of the book of the same name by Kristin Hannah – is back for season two, but this new chapter will unfortunately be the last we'll see of life-long besties Kate and Tully because the show is officially ending.
Rick and Morty sees Daniel Radcliffe and Jack Black star in 'Game Of Thrones parody'
Rick and Morty season 6 episode 9 spoilers follow. Jack Black and Daniel Radcliffe are amongst the guest stars voicing characters in a Game of Thrones inspired Rick and Morty episode. Titled 'A Rick in King Mortur's Mort' Black and Radcliffe feature in the animated series' latest adventure, which is...
